August 25, 2020 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 25, 2020 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP MEDIA PRACTICE NOTES…
Some snippets from various media and team sources:
- Giants started practice outside, moved inside due to lightning, and then returned outside again.
- Quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive lineman Nick Gates ran laps for a fumbled exchange in the red zone.
- Linebacker Lorenzo Carter also ran a lap after he and tight end Evan Engram jawed at each other and Carter threw Engram’s helmet.
- Defensive lineman B.J. Hill intercepted a quarterback Daniel Jones pass at the line of scrimmage.
- With Spencer Pulley out, Nick Gates was the starting center. Tyler Haycraft also saw reps at center.
- Linebacker Kyler Fackrell, who had an active practice, batted down a pass from quarterback Colt McCoy.
- Cornerback Darnay Holmes had excellent deep coverage on a long pass intended for wide receiver Derrick Dillon.
- In the 2-minute drill, quarterback Daniel Jones threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Sterling Shepard in the corner of the end zone against cornerback James Bradberry.
- In 2-minute drill, quarterback Cooper Rush threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Coleman against cornerback Prince Smith.
- Linebacker Markus Golden beat offensive tackle Cam Fleming for a “sack.”
- Linebacker Blake Martinez broke up a quarterback Daniel Jones pass intended for tight end Evan Engram.
- On 4th-and-long, wide receiver Sterling Shepard dropped a long sideline pass.
- Tight end Kaden Smith and wide receiver Alex Bachman each had a couple of catches during the 2-minute drill.
- Running back Dion Lewis picked up a 1st down on 4th-and-short.
- Running back Dion Lewis and cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Darnay Holmes returned kickoffs.
- The Giants provided a 20-minute overview of today’s practice on YouTube.
INJURY REPORT…
Fullback Eli Penny (unknown), center Spencer Pulley (unknown), linebacker Ryan Connelly (knee?), linebacker Devante Downs (unknown), and safety Nate Ebner (unknown) did not practice.
Safety Jabrill Peppers (unknown), linebacker Cam Brown (knee?), and tight end Rysen John (unknown) left the field early again today.
GIANTS EXPECTED TO SIGN BRANDON WILLIAMS…
According to media reports, the Giants are expected to sign unrestricted free agent cornerback Brandon Williams, who is currently going through the team’s COVID-19 protocol. The 27-year old, 6’0”, 200-pound Williams was originally drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Williams played in 45 regular-season games with three starts, accruing 38 tackles and five pass defenses. He missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury. Williams has mainly played on special teams.
WHAT’S UP NEXT…
Giants practice on Wednesday afternoon (1:15-2:30 PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and several assistant coaches and players will also address the media.
