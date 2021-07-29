JULY 29, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their second full-team summer training camp practice on Thursday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

“We’re still in helmets and shorts,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “We’ll continue some red area work today, in the higher red area, continue right there and again, right now, we’re still focused on really the fundamentals, the communication and getting our guys in football shape.”

GIANTS CUT TAQUAN MIZZELL, EXPECTED TO RE-SIGN ALFRED MORRIS…

The Giants waived (with an injury settlement) RB Taquan Mizzell, who was placed on Injured Reserve on July 22 with a hamstring injury. The 5’10”, 185-pound Mizzell originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Ravens (2017), Chicago Bears (2017-2018), and New Orleans Saints (2019-2020). The Giants signedMizzell to the Practice Squad in November 2020.

Meanwhile, The New York Post is reporting that the Giants are expected to re-sign unrestricted free agent RB Alfred Morris. The Giants signed Morris to the Practice Squad in late September 2020 and the 53-man roster in November 2020. Morris ended up playing in nine games for the Giants with no starts, carrying the ball 55 times for 238 yards (4.3 yards per rush).

The 5’10”, 222-pound Morris was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. He has spent time with the Redskins (2012-2015), Dallas Cowboys (2016-2017, 2019), San Francisco 49ers (2018), and Arizona Cardinals (2019). Morris has played in 114 regular-season games with 70 starts. Morris was second-team All-Pro in 2012 and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2013 and 2014.

INJURY REPORT – SHANE LEMIEUX CARTED OFF OF FIELD WITH KNEE INJURY…

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off of the field during practice after injury one of his knees. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury.

LB Elerson Smith (unknown) and NT Austin Johnson (unknown) did not practice.

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: LB Blake Martinez , S Joshua Kalu , and TE Rysen John

S , and TE Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), RT Matt Peart (back), OC Jonotthan Harrison (hamstring), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), RT (back), OC (hamstring), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Reggie Ragland (hamstring) and LB Ryan Anderson (back)

WR Kadarius Toney, who came off of the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Tuesday, continues to work with trainers on the side and did not practice. “He had a good day yesterday with the trainers,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “We’re going to keep on ramping him up over there.”

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) was very active on the sideline with trainers, cutting and sprinting.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

QB Daniel Jones threw red zone touchdown passes to tight ends Evan Engram and Kaden Smith . In 7-on-7 drills, Jones’ only incompletion came on a dropped pass.

threw red zone touchdown passes to tight ends and . In 7-on-7 drills, Jones’ only incompletion came on a dropped pass. TE Evan Engram was very active catching the football.

was very active catching the football. RB Devontae Booker continues to receive a lot of reps and caught a number of passes out of the backfield.

continues to receive a lot of reps and caught a number of passes out of the backfield. S Jabrill Peppers read plays very well and was very active. He came close to picking off a pass in the flat for a touchdown. Fellow safety Xavier McKinney also was fairly active.

read plays very well and was very active. He came close to picking off a pass in the flat for a touchdown. Fellow safety also was fairly active. WR Austin Mack caught a touchdown pass on a fade route from QB Clayton Thorson .

caught a touchdown pass on a fade route from QB . CB Darnay Holmes intercepted a pass and broke up another pass on a slant route.

intercepted a pass and broke up another pass on a slant route. CB Chris Milton made a couple of plays in pass defense.

made a couple of plays in pass defense. LB Azeez Ojulari saw some reps with the first-team defense.

saw some reps with the first-team defense. LB Carter Coughlin broke up a pass.

broke up a pass. After Shane Lemieux left practice with a knee injury, Kenny Wiggins stepped in at starting left guard.

left practice with a knee injury, stepped in at starting left guard. QB Daniel Jones stayed after practice to continue to work with wide receivers Kenny Golladay , Austin Mack , David Sills , and Dante Pettis .

stayed after practice to continue to work with wide receivers , , , and . Players spotted running punishment laps for making mistakes included QB Daniel Jones, QB Clayton Thorson, WR Alex Bachman, OC Nick Gates, OC Brett Heggie, and LB Azeez Ojulari.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

