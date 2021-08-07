AUGUST 7, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their ninth full-team summer training camp practice on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Practices are not open to the public this year.

“We’ll continue on our normal progression,” said Head Coach Joe Judge before practice. “Today will be a lot like yesterday, a lot more team emphasis, getting the guys on the field, hearing the calls, executing and playing football. We’re lucky we have a full officials crew here from the NFL today, so that’s always good reinforcement back to our players, good communication with our players and make sure we eliminate penalties. That’s always a focus of ours. Tomorrow’s a players’ day off, so in terms of the rest of the day, we’re going to make sure we have a good day on the field. We’ll talk to the team briefly afterwards, get them off their feet, get them some much needed rest and then get them back here on Monday ready to work.”

GIANTS SIGN S CHRIS JOHNSON…

The New York Giants have signed safety Chris Johnson. The 25-year old, 6’3”, 200-pound Johnson was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Texans (2019), Philadelphia Eagles (2019), and New Orleans Saints (2019-2020). Johnson has not yet played in a regular-season NFL game.

INJURY REPORT – LEVINE TOILOLO PLACED ON IR…

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (unknown), RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), LB Lorenzo Carter (calf), LB Azeez Ojulari (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (unknown), and WR Austin Mack (hamstring) did not practice on Saturday.

DL Dexter Lawrence (unknown) was limited.

As expected, the Giants have placed TE Levine Toilolo (torn Achilles’ tendon) on Injured Reserve, ending his season.

The following players remain on various PUP and reserve lists:

Reserve/COVID-19 List: TE Rysen John

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), LB Oshane Ximines (hamstring), and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

(knee), TE (foot), LB (hamstring), and CB (core muscle) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Ryan Anderson (back)

(back) Reserve/Injured: TE Levine Toilolo (torn Achilles’ tendon), WR Derrick Dillon (unknown) and RB Mike Weber (hip flexor)

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

RG Will Hernandez was flagged for a false start on the first play of practice and was replaced by Nate Solder for a play.

was flagged for a false start on the first play of practice and was replaced by for a play. Jonotthan Harrison received some first-team snaps at center with Nick Gates playing guard.

In 11-on-11, full-team goal-line drills, RB Devontae Booker ran for a touchdown (Booker scored on another TD run later in practice). QB Daniel Jones then found WR C.J. Board for a touchdown with CB Rodarius Williams and S Logan Ryan in coverage. Board continues to impress.

ran for a touchdown (Booker scored on another TD run later in practice). QB then found WR for a touchdown with CB and S in coverage. Board continues to impress. WR Alex Bachman caught touchdown passes from QB Mike Glennon .

caught touchdown passes from QB . PK Ryan Santoso hit two field goals from 50+ range, but missed a 50+ range field goal late in practice.

Second-team offensive line struggled in pass protection, with DL David Moa and LB Cam Brown constantly pressuring QB Mike Glennon .

and LB constantly pressuring QB . QB Daniel Jones threw a perfect pass to WR John Ross over the middle of the defense, beating CB James Bradberry . Ross turned on the jets and scored a long touchdown.

threw a perfect pass to WR over the middle of the defense, beating CB . Ross turned on the jets and scored a long touchdown. LB Ifeadi Odenigbo got to QB Daniel Jones on one pass rush.

CB Darnay Holmes made a diving interception of a pass from QB Mike Glennon . Holmes later broke up a short throw to WR Alex Bachman .

made a diving interception of a pass from QB . Holmes later broke up a short throw to WR . TE Kaden Smith and OG Kenny Wiggins were flagged with false starts. They were replaced by TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and OL Jake Burton .

QB Mike Glennon threw a perfect fade pass to WR David Sills for a touchdown.

threw a perfect fade pass to WR for a touchdown. DL Leonard Williams was very disruptive throughout practice, in the backfield on both running and passing plays.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players are off on Sunday and return to practice on Monday.