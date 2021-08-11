AUGUST 11, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their 13th full-team summer training camp practice on Wednesday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the only practice of the summer open to the public.

GIANTS MAKE FIVE ROSTER MOVES…

The New York Giants have signed defensive linemen Willie Henry and Elijah Qualls. They have also waived defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh and linebacker Cale Garrett. The team also waived wide receiver Derrick Dillon off of Injured Reserve with an injury settlement.

The 27-year old, 6’3”, 300-pound Henry was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He has spent time with the Ravens (2016-2019), San Francisco 49ers (2020), Houston Texans (2020-2021), and Philadelphia Eagles (2021). The Eagles cut him in late July 2021. Henry has played in 18 regular-season games (14 in 2017), with three starts (all in 2017).

The 26-year old, 6’1”, 321-pound Qualls was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He has spent time with the Eagles (2017-2018), Carolina Panthers (2018-2019), Baltimore Ravens (2019), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019). Qualls has only played in six regular-season games, all with the Eagles in 2017.

The Giants selected McIntosh in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL Draft. After missing most of his rookie season with unpublicized medical condition, McIntosh played in 12 games as a reserve in 2019, playing 10 percent of all defensive snaps, and finishing the year with 13 tackles and two sacks. In his third year with the Giants in 2020, McIntosh spent the entire season on the inactive list.

The Giants signed Garrett to a future/reserve contract in January 2021. The 6’3”, 230-pound Garrett was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2020 NFL Draft. Garrett also spent time on the Practice Squad of the Minnesota Vikings.

The 5’11”, 185-pound Dillon was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent much of the season on the team’s Practice Squad, but was cut in early December. The Giants signed Dillon to a future/reserve contract in January 2021.

INJURY REPORT…

TE Kyle Rudolph (foot) and CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), WR Kadarius Toney (“workload maintenance”), WR John Ross (hamstring?), WR Austin Mack (hamstring), RB Saquon Barkley (“workload maintenance”), RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), OC Jonotthan Harrison (unknown), LB Lorenzo Carter (calf), LB Ifeadi Odenigbo (unknown), LB Elerson Smith (hamstring), CB Sam Beal (unknown), CB Jarren Williams (unknown), and S Chris Milton (unknown) did not practice on Wednesday.

S Jabrill Peppers (dehydration) left practice early, but Head Coach Joe Judge said he was fine. OC Brett Heggie (unknown) also left early and did not return.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

RB Devontae Booker fumbled on his first carry of team drills. He was booed and replaced by RB Corey Clement .

fumbled on his first carry of team drills. He was booed and replaced by RB . RB Alfred Morris was stuffed at the line twice behind the back-up offensive line.

was stuffed at the line twice behind the back-up offensive line. When Kenny Wiggins came out briefly with an injury, he was replaced by Kyle Murphy at left guard.

came out briefly with an injury, he was replaced by at left guard. TE Evan Engram dropped a pass over the middle in 7-on-7 drills and was booed.

dropped a pass over the middle in 7-on-7 drills and was booed. QB Daniel Jones was 5-of-5 when directing passes at WR Sterling Shepard .

was 5-of-5 when directing passes at WR . QB Daniel Jones hit TE Cole Hikutini for a touchdown in the red zone.

hit TE PK Ryan Santoso nailed two 50+ yard field goals, but missed one from about 58 yards.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Thursday afternoon (1:00-2:15 PM). Head Coach Joe Judge and select players will also address the media.