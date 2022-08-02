AUGUST 2, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixth summer training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Got a lot of good work in (yesterday), particularly in the running game, which was a point of emphasis,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “So, took the pads off of them today, and we are in a third-and-10 plus day. So, a little bit harder than the (third and) 6-9 day, but work we need to get after.”

ANDRE PATTERSON DEALING WITH MEDICAL ISSUE…

According to The Athletic, New York Giants Defensive Line Coach Andre Patterson is away from the team while he is dealing with an undisclosed medical issue. Assistant Defensive Line Coach Bryan Cox is leading the defensive line while the 62-year old Patterson is away.

ROSTER MOVES AT SAFETY…

The Giants have waived/injured safety Jarren Williams with a hamstring injury. To fill that roster spot, the team signed free agent safety Jarrod Wilson.

Williams was originally signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft. The Giants signed signed Williams in early August 2020 after he was waived by the Cardinals. He spent most of 2020 on the Giants’ Practice Squad, but did play in two games exclusively on special teams. The Giants signed Williams to the Practice Squad in late September 2021 and the 53-man roster in December. He ended up playing in six games at cornerback with two starts (49 percent of snaps in those games) and finished the season with 17 tackles and one pass defense.

The 28-year old, 6’1”, 209-pound Wilson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Jaguars (2016-2020), New York Jets (2021), and San Francisco 49ers (2021). Wilson has played in 84 regular-season games with 33 starts, 28 of which came in 2019-2020 with the Jaguars. Wilson did start five games for the Jets in 2021 as well. He has nine career pass defenses, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one sack.

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee)

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

OC Jon Feliciano (heat-related), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice.

Contrary to reports from yesterday, Belton does not need surgery on his broken collarbone.

“It’s always tough,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll when asked about Belton “You feel terrible for guys that that happens to. But he is smart. He was having a really good camp, and doing a really good job with (Julian) Love and (Xavier McKinney) X when we were throwing him in there. He’s diligent. I’d say he’s out there. He’s out there at walkthroughs. He’s out there at practice. He’s really good in the film room. Does it hurt that you’re not out there? Absolutely. But he’s really mature for a young player, too. So, as soon as we can get him out there, that will be great. But until then, we’ll work with whatever we can with relative to the meetings, the practices, the time on task is always helpful… I don’t know yet (if he will start the season off on Injured Reserve).”

RB Antonio Williams left practice early with a leg injury, but returned. WR Robert Foster left on a cart after a collision with a defender in the end zone.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants were not in pads on Tuesday, but shells.

Ben Bredeson was the first-team center; Jamil Douglas was the #2 center and Max Garcia the #3 center.

During portions of practice, the second-team offensive line was LT Joshua Ezeudu , LG Devery Hamilton , OC Jamil Douglas , RG Matt Gono , and RT Markus McKethan – with the guards and tackles swapped from their usual spots.

Andre Miller continues to see his reps increase as a first-team tight end.

continues to see his reps increase as a first-team tight end. Andrew Adams received first-team reps at safety when the defense went with a three-safety look.

received first-team reps at safety when the defense went with a three-safety look. The Giants may have moved Gavin Heslop from cornerback to safety.

Oshane Ximines received first-team reps at outside linebacker. Ximines beat LT Joshua Ezeudu during one drill.

received first-team reps at outside linebacker. Ximines beat LT during one drill. During individual drills, WR Kadarius Toney lined up as the Wildcat quarterback with WR Wan’Dale Robinson and RB Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

In 9-on-9 drills, QB Daniel Jones’ pass to WR Kadarius Toney was picked off by CB Adoree’ Jackson . (Jones would have been “sacked” on this play as OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux beat LT Andrew Thomas ).

pass to WR was picked off by CB . (Jones would have been “sacked” on this play as OLB beat LT ). WR Wan’Dale Robinson beat CB Darnay Holmes with a double-move on a pass from QB Daniel Jones .

beat CB with a double-move on a pass from QB . OLB Quincy Roche beat RT Matt Gono twice when rushing the passer.

In 11-on-11 drills, QB Daniel Jones found wide receivers Richie James and Kadarius Toney for long first downs. He followed that up with completions to TE Andre Miller and WR David Sills . OLB Jihad Ward got around RT Evan Neal on the first play for what might have been a “sack.”

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux and a blitzing CB Darnay Holmes “sacked” QB Daniel Jones from the left side of the offensive line.

At one point in 11-on-11 drills/2-minute drills, QB Daniel Jones completed 9-of-10 passes with seven going for first downs. He had long completions to wide receivers C.J. Board and David Sills . CB Adoree’ Jackson did break up one pass intended for Board. A blitzing S Julian Love may have had a “sack” on one of these plays.

completed 9-of-10 passes with seven going for first downs. He had long completions to wide receivers and . CB did break up one pass intended for Board. A blitzing S may have had a “sack” on one of these plays. WR Collin Johnson made a nice diving catching where he also kept his feet inbounds on a pass from QB Tyrod Taylo r.

made a nice diving catching where he also kept his feet inbounds on a pass from QB r. WR Darius Slayton made a number of catches down the field, including a touchdown throw from QB Tyrod Taylor over CB Khalil Dorsey (though OLB Quincy Roche would have had a “sack” on the play against LT Joshua Ezeudu ).

made a number of catches down the field, including a touchdown throw from QB over CB (though OLB OLB Tomon Fox had two “sacks,” while OLB Elerson Smith got around RT Matt Gono for another “sack.”

QB Tyrod Taylor threw a sideline pass to WR Darius Slayton , who beat CB Cor’Dale Flott.

threw a sideline pass to WR , who beat CB CB Darren Evans broke up three passes.

Starting at midfield, QB Daniel Jones drove the Giants for a touchdown, completing 3-of-3 passes with a slant pass to WR Richie James for the touchdown. Jones was 12-of-13 in full-team drills at this point.

drove the Giants for a touchdown, completing 3-of-3 passes with a slant pass to WR for the touchdown. Jones was 12-of-13 in full-team drills at this point. CB Adoree’ Jackson picked off QB Daniel Jones for the second time, this time in red-zone drills on a pass intended for WR Wan’Dale Robinson .

picked off QB for the second time, this time in red-zone drills on a pass intended for WR . QB Daniel Jones finished practice with a deep completion to RB Saquon Barkley and a touchdown throw to WR David Sills. Jones finished 14-of-16 in full-team drills with two touchdowns and one interception. Overall , he was 16-of-20 with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice again on Wednesday morning (10:00AM-noon). The practice will be open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.