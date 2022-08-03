AUGUST 3, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their seventh summer training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“(We will be working on) first, second down,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “Back with the pads. We’re going to do 9-on-7 today. A run drill. So, defense knows it’s run. Offense knows it’s run. I think that’s important for the guys at the line of scrimmage to compete at that knowing that’s coming.”

INJURY REPORT…

The following players remain on injury lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles), OC Nick Gates (leg), and OT Matt Peart (knee)

(Achilles), OC (leg), and OT (knee) Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring)

RB Antonio Williams (knee), WR Robert Foster (unknown), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (unknown), RT Matt Gono (unknown), CB Rodarius Williams (returning from ACL), and S Dane Belton (broken left collarbone) did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants practiced in full pads.

DL Jalyn Holmes continued to receive first-team snaps and played the run well in 9-on-7 drills.

Both Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan continued to see second-team reps at left and right tackle, respectively. Ben Bredeson was the left guard, Jamil Douglas the center, and Max Garcia the right guard.

WR Collin Johnson saw some first-team snaps.

In 1-on-1 pass rushing drills, OLB Quincy Roche beat RT Evan Neal with a spin move. Neal also was flagged for holding against OLB Kavyon Thibodeaux . ILB Darrian Beavers beat OL Joshua Ezeudu .

beat RT with a spin move. Neal also was flagged for holding against OLB . ILB beat OL . Also in 1-on-1 pass rushing drills, OC Jon Feliciano was able to handle NT Dexter Lawrence twice.

was able to handle NT twice. LT Andrew Thomas had no issues blocking OLB Oshane Ximines .

had no issues blocking OLB . DL Leonard Williams remained a problem for those trying to block him. He’s having a strong training camp.

remained a problem for those trying to block him. He’s having a strong training camp. DL D.J. Davidson made his presence felt with penetration into the backfield.

made his presence felt with penetration into the backfield. In 11-on-11 drills, running backs Gary Brightwell and Jashaun Corbin flashed some explosiveness.

RB Saquon Barkley made two sharp cuts and showed a burst on a long touchdown run.

made two sharp cuts and showed a burst on a long touchdown run. DL Ryder Anderson blew up a play in the backfield.

WR C.J. Board mishandled a perfect deep throw from QB Tyrod Taylor . Board then caught a pass from QB Daniel Jones and picked up big yardage after the catch.

mishandled a perfect deep throw from QB . Board then caught a pass from QB and picked up big yardage after the catch. QB Tyrod Taylor completed long passes to wide receivers Darius Slayton for a touchdown and Alex Bachman .

completed long passes to wide receivers for a touchdown and . QB Davis Webb threw a deep touchdown pass to WR Kadarius Toney .

threw a deep touchdown pass to WR . In 1-on-1 drills, WR Kenny Golladay scored a long touchdown despite solid coverage from CB Adoree’ Jackson on well-thrown deep ball form QB Daniel Jones .

scored a long touchdown despite solid coverage from CB on well-thrown deep ball form QB . First-team offensive impressed with a long touchdown drive with two QB Daniel Jones completions to WR Kenny Golladay , including one on third down; another 3rd down completion to WR David Sills and then a swing pass to RB Saquon Barkley for a touchdown with WR Wan’Dale Robinson providing a key block. Jones was 6-of-6 on this drive and he finished 9-of-10 for the day with one drop (by Robinson).

RB Matt Breida was left all alone on a flat pass. He turned on the jets and raced for a long touchdown with WR Alex Bachman providing a key block.

QB Davis Webb found WR Keelan Doss on a deep fade for a touchdown.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media or public availability to the team on Thursday. The team holds its “Fan Fest” on Friday with an evening practice (6:15-8:30PM) at MetLife Stadium.