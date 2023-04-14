New York Giants 2023 NFL Draft Preview: Guards/Centers

GUARDS / CENTERS

Layout of the Preview:

1) Brief Positional Overview

2) Top 21 Prospects. Includes Grade, NFL Comparison, Summary, Extra Thoughts

*Comparisons are more about physical profile and play style, NOT projection

3) Grades only: 22-29

*Grading Scale:

90+: All Pro

85+ Pro Bowl

81-84: 1st Round / Year 1 Contributor / Starter

79-80: 2nd Round / Year 1 Contributor / Year 2 Starter

77-78: 3rd Round / Contribute by end of Year 1 / Year 2 Starter

74-76: Early Day 3 / Special Teams / Future Backup / Possible Starter

71-73: Mid-Day 3 / Special Teams / Future backup / Gamble Starter

68-70: Late Day 3 / Back End of Roster / Practice Squad / Developmental

65-67: Preferred UDFA

60-64: UDFA

4) Positional Approach – Draft Weekend

POSITION OVERVIEW

The one group on the roster that has already has an abundance of intra-squad competition, perhaps even “enough.” Also, a group that lost a starter (Jon Feliciano to SF) and a key rotational piece (Nick Gates to WAS). The only spot set in stone is right guard Mark Glowinski, the biggest free agent addition of the 2022 offseason. After a year of watching him play, I’m not sure he has more than a year left here before his job is in jeopardy. Otherwise, there will be a group of four to five guys who will compete for the starting left guard + center roles. The leaders in the clubhouse are Ben Bredeson in the middle (9 career starts in three years, 8 of which came last season) and Joshua Ezeudu at left guard (coming off a rotational role as a rookie and a neck injury). The backups are Shane Lemieux (who has had trouble staying healthy), Jack Anderson (who struggled in limited action last season), JC Hassenauer (a former starter for PIT who lost his job), and Markus McKethan (a 2022 sixth rounder coming off a torn ACL that occurred prior to the regular season). This is a classic example of the personnel line I like to use in situations like this: “If you think you might have the answer, you don’t have the answer”. NYG does not have answer at both left guard and center, period.

TOP 21 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

1) O’Cyrus Torrence – Florida – 6’5/330

Grade: 87

NFL Comparison: Mike Iupati / RET

Senior entry. Four-year starter from Greensburg, LA. Spent three years at Louisiana-Lafayette prior to transferring to Florida in 2022. Earned first team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021, second team in 2020. Shined in his lone season in the SEC, earning first team All-SEC and All-American honors. Torrence followed Head Coach Bill Napier to Gainesville, upping his level of competition with an enormous leap. Not only did he continue his dominant play, but he also appeared to raise his skill set in a vacuum. His game revolves around overwhelming power and strength. Once he gets those enormous bear claws latched on to the defender, it is over. He shows advanced awareness and decision-making ability as well when it comes to pass protection and complex stunts, twists, and blitzes. While he will not mistake anyone for a track star, he is a good enough athlete to supplement his elite power. Torrence shined after taking the jump in competition and there are plenty of reasons to believe he will do the same following his next step up the ladder in the NFL.

*What sold me on Torrence, and I’ve had a first-round outlook on him since summer, was the set of intangibles he brings to the table. This kid was 400+ pounds in high school before he re-shaped his life around nutrition and training. He went under-recruited and despite arriving at Louisiana as a raw and not-yet ready lineman, had to be put into the starting lineup. Coaches said he may have been the best player on their line at the end of the year, a line that had three eventual NFL starting linemen (Robert Hunt, Max Mitchell, Kevin Dotson), and he just continued to get better and better. He then transfers to the SEC to increase his level of competition (a decision he made himself), and then earns All-American honors. Like Sauce Gardner never allowed a touchdown in his college career, he did not allow a single sack over his career and did not get flagged at all in 2022. Torrence is a week one starter that changes this offensive line right away and long term if NYG can get him at 25. He will be one of my ideal picks for this team if he drops into their lap.

2) Steve Avila – TCU – 6’4/332

Grade: 80

Fifth year senior. Three-year starter from Arlington, TX. Earned All-Big 12 honors all three seasons, including first team in both 2021 and 2022 and added the second team All-America accolade to his mantle in his final season. Avila has played every spot along the offensive line (just one snap at left tackle), with near-equal distribution between left guard and center. His body type and play style will keep him inside and will need to be placed into a gap-heavy blocking scheme. He is a top-heavy power blocker that plays aggressive with his hands and can stay square through engagement in a phone booth. The lack of natural athleticism shows up against lateral quickness and he will need to improve lower body techniques over time if he can be trusted against professional pass rushers. Avila’s biggest drawing cards will revolve around power and versatility but will need to clean up footwork issues and needs to tighten up his body before being matched up against pro speed.

*Avila grew on me as I went through the deep dive process. Simply put, there are not a lot of losses on tape and there are several flashes of dominance. He instantly makes a line more physical and creates push. The surprising trait to his game was the ability to move at the second level as a run blocker. He completely washed them out and remain attached. The odd part there is, against in-line against quicker pass rushers, he did not seem as natural at staying square. The traits are there and, to repeat myself from the report above, his versatility could easily see him get drafted in round one.

3) Cody Mauch – North Dakota State – 6’5/302

Grade: 80

NFL Comparison: Connor Williams / MIA

Sixth year senior. Three-year starter from Hankinson, ND. Three-time All-MVFC, first team in 2021 and 2022. Two-time FCS All-American, first team in 2022. Mauch is a hyper-active blocker that will bring instant energy to a front. He plays with a fire and passion snap after snap that, if channeled correctly, will make a tangible difference. Mauch is also a plus-athlete with active and powerful hands. When he lines everything up, Mauch can stay attached and square to his target. He never stops chopping his feet and will play through the whistle. There are credible size concerns if he wants to stay at tackle. His skill set will work best at guard in a zone-blocking scheme where his burst and balance will be best utilized. Mauch dominated at the FCS level and has the kind of attitude that is needed to play in the NFL trenches but there is a good chance he moves inside which could even further lengthen the time before he is ready to contribute.

*I do not know Mauch or anyone close to him personally, just the typical “rumblings”. Mauch grew up on a family farm and aims to be back there after his football career is over. Considering that and his background, one must wonder how he would respond to the New York scene. That did not factor into the grade at all, but you know it is a part of the screening process. On the field, Mauch is an energy stick that fits into the trend some teams (including Buffalo when Schoen was there) of drafting tackles to play inside in the NFL. While I do think Mauch could play tackle in a pinch, his future will be at guard. It would be nice to have him on the roster should problems pile up outside, however.

4) John Michael Schmitz – Minnesota – 6’3/301

Grade: 78

NFL Comparison: Ted Karras / CIN

Sixth year senior. Four-year starter from Flossmoor, IL. Named All-Big Ten three straight years including a first team honor in 2022. Also named a first team All-American in his final season. Schmitz is the point guard of the offensive line, fully capable of making all the calls and directing traffic. He does all the little things right and it adds up to consistent, reliable play. He excels in the running game with his combination of heavy contact and excellent footwork. While he is not the most natural athlete, he makes up for a lot of the shortcomings with proper angles, spacing, and timing. He has a great feel for when to peel off to the next man and his hands do a lot of damage. The shortcomings as a pass blocker on an island and occasional lapse in body control can cause some concern, but the floor is high for Schmitz. Schmitz has the mental capacity and reliable run blocking to fit into any situation right away and compete for a starting job, but this is a low ceiling, high-floor kind of player.

*Want a plug and play center that will immediately become the mental leader of your line? Schmitz is your guy. Want a high-upside athlete that is going to eventually be one of the top players at the position in the league? Look elsewhere. Schmitz is a classic “is what he is” type prospect. You know what you are getting, you know what you are not. One negative I could see NYG having on him is the fact he never played a position other than center. In addition, the already-24 year-old simply lacks more area to chew up on the progression curve. Will he likely provide the best OC play this team has had since…O’Hara? Probably. The question is about positional value, and everyone has an opinion on that. I like Schmitz, as do many in the league. But he only becomes an option for me in round 3, and I think he is gone by then.

5) Joe Tippman – Wisconsin – 6’6/313

Grade: 78

NFL Comparison: Graham Glasgow / DET

Fourth year junior entry. Two-year starter from Fort Wayne, IN. Two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten. Tippman is a tall, athletic man in the middle capable of abruptly firing out of his stance and reaching his points in a hurry. The ease and comfort he shows as a lateral mover will sit well with blocking schemes that especially favor zone components. There is natural cohesion from the snap to his first two steps and he rarely looks fooled or out of position. There are some pad level issues that show up in pass protection and because of the compensation he creates by bending from the waist, the lapses pop up from time to time. His tools and intelligence are there, though, with correctable shortcomings. Tippman has starter potential within the first two years, preferably after he gets some weight room work and lower body refinement in the rear-view mirror. Tippman is a big and athletic blocker with the foundation that can blossom into a quality starter in time once he masters more consistent footwork and lower body strength.

*If you are pursuing potential, Tippman is the guy. Of all the centers in the group, he has the best size/speed combination, and it translates to power. He can drive guys down the field, there is a nasty demeanor here that the others do not have. And there is a skill set that fits into a guard role, although to be fair, almost all of his college snaps came at center. Regardless, Tippman will need to fix his lower body to avoid a massive amount of leverage losses. You can get away with them in college most of the time, but not in the NFL. That can be a dangerous issue inside, especially at center. Higher risk, higher reward than every center in the class. I imagine the OL coach will have a lot of say in his final outlook.

6) Jordan McFadden – Clemson – 6’2/303

Grade: 78

NFL Comparison: Trai Turner / FA

Fifth year senior. Three-year starter from Spartanburg, SC. Three-time All-ACC honoree, first team in 2022. Recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy after his final season, given to the top blocker in the ACC. A permanent team captain voted on by teammates. McFadden has seen starting action at both tackle spots over his career, predominantly on the left side. He does not have all the prototypical measurables for the outside, although he will come into the league with enough versatility to be credibly play inside and/or outside. McFadden has country-strong hands and pays attention to details from head to toe. He rarely gets caught out of position and finishes his blocks via staying attached and keeping the lower body active. He is a safe and reliable player with good intangibles and enough talent to build from. A move to guard is likely but he could double as an emergency tackle if the situation arises. McFadden is a high-floor prospect that will do his job and get the most out of himself consistently.

*McFadden is on the short side, but it shouldn’t matter much besides some that always want the prototypes. The tackle-to-guard convert fits the mold and profile of a few guys BUF drafted while Schoen was there. I have been high on him from the beginning of the year. It is all about the hands for me. He jolts defenders with violence and latches on. The suddenness and overall anchor are the question marks. I can recall a play vs. Florida State, though, when he led the running back into space as a lead blocker from the inside and it was a “wow” moment. This dude can move. Could be a similar player to Ezeudu if the front office wanted to double dip there.

7) Luke Wypler – Ohio State – 6’3/303

Grade: 77

NFL Comparison: Corey Linsley / LAC

Junior entry. Two-year starter from Montvale, NJ. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2022 and 2021. Wypler is a stout, well-centered man in the middle that stays on his feet against both speed and power. The squatty frame and strong lower half pair well with the twitchy feet and fast hands. His techniques are smooth and repeatable from top to bottom. Once he gets that vital inside hand position, he won’t let go. Wypler excels at staying square and playing patient. He trusts his plus-athleticism, comes across smart, and understands angles. He is an ideal fit for zone-heavy blocking schemes. Wypler is a blocker that will stay attached, show proper technique, and play at a consistent level that can be relied upon week to week.

*The top three centers, maybe even the top four, are very closely graded overall. I think they come off the board according to scheme more than grade if that makes sense. Wypler is the one that I would feel best about if they were looking to replace Feliciano’s skill set. While there are traits both Schmitz and Tippman, and even Oluwatimi, do at a higher level than Wypler (traits I personally value a lot), I trust Wypler in outside zone concepts a bit more. He can move and maintain leverage + power much better. The lack of length is a killer though. His margin for hand use techniques is simply a lot less than the other guys. Also, a guy with no position versatility. His next snap at guard would be his first, ever.

8) Olusegun Oluwatimi – Michigan – 6’3/309

Grade: 76

NFL Comparison: Tyler Biadasz / DAL

Sixth year senior. Four-year starter from Upper Marlboro, MD. Spent time with three programs (Air Force for one season, Virginia for four, Michigan for one). Earned all-conference honors in both the ACC and Big Ten. First team All-American and winner of both the Rimington Award and Outland Trophy in 2022. Oluwatimi was the leader of the line that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation’s top offensive line. He has a lot of experience and performed at a high level in multiple schemes and surroundings. He is a thick, powerful athlete that can anchor against anything. The straight-line mover will have lapses against quick and lateral, low-to-ground pass rushers from time to time. He does a nice job of staying spatially aware. The contact presence he brings to the table can be effective enough in a lot of cases. At the very least, Oluwatimi is a quality backup-type prospect, but he should get a shot at a starting nod early in his career. Oluwatimi brings a high floor that can be depended on to back up early on with the high likelihood of earning a starting job early in his career.

*There appears to be a lot of love for this kid. The intangibles are there and that tells me the coaches are going to increase his grade a bit. Having a leader in the middle that can both hold the point and make all the calls is so important. I can’t completely get over the lack of fluid movement though, especially in a league where the defensive linemen (even the inside guys) are moving at such a fast rate. He is going to have some ugly losses. But like I said, the floor is high enough and he could fit into a backup OG role a well.

9) Anthony Bradford – LSU – 6’4/332

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: Brandon Scherff / JAC

Senior entry. Two-year starter from Muskegon, MI. Saw time at both tackle and guard but the skill set will keep him inside at the next level. Bradford did not get as much experience under his belt in college as many others. He as on the field for just over 1,000 snaps over his four years with the Tigers. Taking that out of the equation, he presents starter-caliber upside based solely on his size and power. He is thick in the right places and can drive block defenders, both first and second level, down the field in the running game. Power schemes will view him as a weapon worth developing for a year or two. Any issues that show up as a pass protector can be corrected with more attention on his techniques and a stronger understanding of the game. Adjustments to lateral movement are lethargic. Bradford has the kind of presence that can be an enormous difference maker inside for a power scheme but needs time to refine and improve his footwork.

*There is a cluster of day three linemen that I would want to work with if I were an OL coach. Inside, Bradford is the top one. His combination of size and speed is rare. He developed nicely over the past two years and considering the lack of stability that program had from 2020-on, there may be a big opportunity here. A team looking for another mauler should give this kid a long, hard look.

10) Andrew Vorhees – USC – 6’6/310

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: Jalen Mayfield / ATL

Sixth-year senior. Starter all six seasons but played in just two games in 2019 because of an injured ankle. Two-time first team All-Pac 12 and two-time All American, including first team honors in 2022. Tore his ACL at the 2023 Combine, likely pushing the start of his career to 2024. Vorhees is as experienced as it gets. He has played well over 3,000 career snaps mostly split between both guard spots but has seen some action at right and left tackle as well. He is technically sound with smooth lower body bend and fluidity. He can be trusted to play with proper mental decisions and physical form. There is a strict ceiling to his potential, however, as he does not play with enough sudden reaction or sheer power. He struggles to recover and does not create enough power to get a big push off the ball. He should be drafted by a zone-heavy scheme and will be good enough in pass protection to start early in his career. Vorhees will be a reliable, know-what-you’re-getting starter, albeit with a limited ceiling and may be scheme-dependent.

*The most important part to this situation is knowing where he stacked up prior to the unfortunate injury suffered during positional drills at the combine. Vorhees was a third round projection for me. I loved the experience, reliability, and versatility. A red mark (alert) I had on his report did center around durability. Now it comes down to how much one wants to downgrade him. Some will say late day three, but I wanted to keep him early day three. I am okay with him redshirting his first NFL season and being ready to compete for a starting job in 2024. That is solid value for a guy you are getting in the fourth or fifth round.

11) McClendon Curtis – Chattanooga – 6’6/324

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: Kelechi Osemele / RET

Sixth year senior. Four-year starter from Chattanooga, TN. Three-time first team All SoCon and a 2022 All American. Winner of the Jacobs Blocking Award, given to the SoCon’s top offensive lineman. Has started games at both left tackle and right guard. Curtis is dripping in tools. He has overwhelming size and a quality straight line burst that combined to create a dominant force at a lower level of college football. It is hard to find beats on tape no matter where he lined up. The highly successful blocker measures in like a tackle with extra long limbs. His movement traits, however, scream inside player. He does not have the body control and comfort in space to handle pass protection on the edge. Curtis’ explosion traits and sheer strength will make him an oversized guard capable of swallowing up interior defenders and linebackers. If he can stabilize his joints and create more balance, Curtis will be a quality starting guard. Curtis has a set of tools that very few possess inside but he will need to master better footwork and trust his lower half before he can be trusted in pass protection.

*Make no mistake, this will be a bit of a project. The occasional bout with awkward, unbalanced movement are enough of a red flag to bump him down here. What I mean by that is that his best tape can rival anyone on this list outside of Torrence. I know two scouts that are in the league and they both cover his region. Both said his ceiling is higher than Cole Strange, the 2022 surprise first round pick by the Patriots. Coincidentally, they both finished the grading process with a 75. Curtis will have a different path to a starting job, and it will require more time/work, but he has everything a guy needs to be dominant player at the next level. It just comes down to building consistency.

12) Nick Saldiveri – Old Dominion – 6’6/318

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: Ezra Cleveland / MIN

Fifth year senior. Three-year starter from Waxhaw, NC. Season was cancelled in 2020. Two-time All-Sun Belt. Spent most of his career at right tackle with just a few games worth of snaps at guard and left tackle respectively. Saldiveri is a coordinated, plus-athlete with the frame to handle gains in muscle mass over time. He does a lot of the little things right with a heavy lean toward his handwork. The fact he can stay square with a strong latch gives him the high-floor outlook. He will not be ready for the size and power demands of the NFL trenches early on. This is a project that centers around living in the weight room with an extra meal or two per day. He needs to fix some of the initial footwork shortcomings as well. He will likely need to transition inside full time where he could be viewed as a starter or versatile backup within two years. Saldiveri will need time to fully transition inside at the next level and will need to add more presence to his contact before being relied upon as a versatile backup.

*Solid day three option that fits the profile of NYG is likely looking to add their line. An interior guy that projects best inside at the next level but does still carry some pro tackle traits. A versatile backup early in his career that some scouts have even projected to center at the next level because of intelligence.

13) Chandler Zavala – North Carolina State – 6’3/316

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: Kevin Zeitler / BAL

Sixth year senior. Two-year starter, Boynton Beach, FL. First Team All-ACC in 2022. Spent four years at Division II Fairmont State but had his 2020 season cancelled due to Covid-19. Transferred to NC State prior to 2021 where won the starting left guard job but missed the final seven games because of a back injury that required surgery. Zavala did not start playing football until his junior year of high school and spent just his senior season on the offensive line. The late bloomer ended up settling in at left guard for the Wolfpack but did play multiple spots at Fairmont State. His experience with both wide and tight zone complements his body type and play style well. Teams wanting a versatile interior backup with the ceiling of starting down the road will see him as a day three pick if his medicals check out. Zavala has a pro body paired with a proper blend of power and athleticism, the late bloomer should make a roster and give a team something to build from.

The 24-year-old is going to be red flagged by some teams because of the back. I did factor it a bit into this grade, but nothing drastic. One of the top combine snubs, Zavala has been on the radar since October and has only improved his stock via quality tape. While he may not bring positional versatility to the table, he does bring maturity and is well adept at fighting through adversity. He is a nice fit for the current NYG situation if they feel good about his back. A guy that will sit behind multiple veterans for a year, let them battle it out, and he gets his shot at competing for a job in 2024.

14) Ricky Stromberg – Arkansas – 6’3/306

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: JC Tretter / RET

Senior entry. Four-year starter from Tulsa, OK. Two-time All SEC including first team honors in addition to winning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy (conference’s top offensive lineman award) in 2022. Stromberg began his career at guard but moved to the middle in year two and found his home. He is both powerful and smart enough to play on an island against pro defensive linemen right away. The hand strikes and anchor will be a difference maker inside but the questions about his lateral movement in pass protection and tendency to overset will cause a few ugly losses. The baseline tools, skills, and overall mesh of abilities are good enough to warrant an eventual starter projection. His position-versatility is the extra icing on the cake and give him a dependable, versatile outlook. Stromberg is a power blocker that does a lot of the little things right to maximize his athleticism but must fix some of the technique and control issues before vying for a starting job.

*A team like NYG could have Stromberg higher than where I do in the OC stack because of his proven versatility. Remember, most of the OCs ahead of him do not have that. This is a kid that could win the starting OC job right away. Getting a guy like that day three? Sign me up. I kept him out of a higher outlook because of the inconsistencies in his technique below the waist. It simply will be much more difficult in the pros to get away with that than it was in college, even the SEC. The issue is correctable and tools are there to be a very good player.

15) Jake Andrews – Troy – 6’3/305

Grade: 75

NFL Comparison: David Andrews / NE

Fifth year senior. Three-year starter from Millbrook, AL. First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2022. Andrews played all three interior line positions over his career, with the majority coming at right guard and center. His physical profile screams the latter. He is a short-armed, stocky player with tremendous lower body strength and flexibility. He is a constant winner of leverage battles, and the handwork is consistent. Andrews does tend to struggle when he needs to show range laterally. His lack of length will dampen his margin for error positionally. The tremendous lower half and balance will always provide a fighting chance for him, though. Andrews has the physical ability to play inside at the next level, but a lack of top end tools will make his margin for error razor thin.

*In most years, Andrews enters draft weekend as one of the top three centers in the class. The stronger-than-normal group we have in 2022 may cause some to overlook him, but the league will not. Andrews has quicker hands and reaction time than everyone outside of Wypler. That is an important trait at the next level. I like his style of play. He is gritty, tough, smart, and consistent. We are not talking about the highest upside, but something about his game feels safe. Could be he is one of a few centers in the class that has played substantial snaps at multiple spots.

16) Emil Ekiyor Jr. – Alabama – 6’4/314

Grade: 74

NFL Comparison: AJ Cann / FA

Fifth year senior. Three-year starter from Indianapolis, IN. First-team All-SEC in 2022. Father, Emil Sr, spent time in the NFL with Atlanta. Ekiyor Jr is an experienced and versatile interior blocker that spent the majority of his career at right guard but saw a lot of action at center during Senior Bowl week. He transitioned smoothly and made a strong case to be permanently moved there in the NFL. No matter where he ends up, the versatility and options he can provide an offensive line coach will only boost his outlook. This is a guy that did not allowed a single sack or over his final 1,805 snaps and was not penalized at all in 2022. He has a tremendous anchor and shows the suddenness to get on the right side of defenders on zone runs. He will be a valuable, versatile inside backup that plays a dependable brand of football. Ekiyor Jr is a starting caliber interior blocker that turned heads as a center at the Senior Bowl and the shortcomings in space could keep him there.

*For the camp that really likes and wants Steve Avila, this is an excellent day three option as a backup plan. A guy that started 40 games at right guard but showed up to Mobile and played center as if that were his spot all along. I trust a guy like this. I would not expect strong play week after week, he will have his fair share of losses, but he is an ideal guy to have on the bench that can back up three spots and it won’t scare you if he is needed on the field.

17) Jon Gaines II – UCLA – 6’4/303

Grade: 73

NFL Comparison: Dakota Dozier / FA

Fifth year senior. Three-year starter from Wauwatosa, WI. Named honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2022. Gaines II has seen snaps at all five positions on the line, primarily inside. Most of his career has been spent at right guard but he does have notable experience at center, which can only enhance his projection. He has the prototype body, athletic ability, and play-style for a gap-scheme. There is a sudden burst about his game that can get movement off the ball initially while maintaining active feet and a bendy, wide base. His traits are there but there is roughness around the edges of his skill set. Too often he is either falling off his man or backtracking. Gaines II is worth trying to spend a year or two developing on the back end of a depth chart because there is enough ability to land him in a starting five at some point with a fallback option as being the top interior backup for all three spots. Gaines can get movement off the ball with an excellent lockout game, but will need to show better anticipation and reaction skills before he can be trusted in pass protection.

*The first look at Gaines was a positive one, a day-2 caliber positive one. He checks a lot of initial boxes and I value explosion + getting initial movement highly. He did both. The more I watched, the more repeated red flags appeared, however. The inability to stay attached to his man bumped him down quite a bit. It is a big deal to me when scouting a blocker at any position. The versatility and upside are enough for me day three though. I will not be surprised if he ends up a starter.

18) Nick Broeker – Mississippi – 6’4/305

Grade: 72

NFL Comparison: Connor McGovern / NYJ

Junior entry. Three-year starter from Springfield, IL. Second Team All-ACC in 2022. After a career spent at left tackle leading up to his final year, the team opted to shift him inside to accelerate his preparation for the next level. Broeker has the body of a guard or center, as the length simply is not there for the outside. In addition, his style of play is better suited to pass protect against interior defensive linemen more than ends. While he will bring a versatility option to his usage in the NFL, Broeker will primarily be a guard/center in a gap-heavy scheme. He is a smart and plays sticky with an active, low-to-ground base. The athletic shortcomings will limit his upside, but the floor is high enough to be considered a solid backup for multiple spots. Broeker’s versatility and grit will make give him a higher outlook than what his ability alone can provide, but the ceiling is limited and should be viewed as versatile depth more than a potential starter.

*Even dating back to his days at tackle, I always saw a center-type in his skill set. The shift inside in 2022 started that process and knowing how intelligent he is in addition to the fact he now has seasons of starts piled up at the two other positions, this pick on day three makes a lot of sense. I do not want this to be the only pick NYG makes along the OL, but I do feel like it would be great second-OL pick. Keep this kid’s name in the back your mind.

19) Jarrett Patterson – Notre Dame – 6’5/307

Grade: 72

NFL Comparison: Nick Gates / WAS

Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Laguna Hills, CA. Spent first four seasons at center before transitioning to left guard for 2022. The former high school tackle shifted inside right away at Notre Dame and that is where he will reside in the NFL. He does not have the reach or athleticism to provide inside-out versatility. The question will be whether he can provide depth to the three interior spots. Most of Patterson’s career was right in the middle with his hand on the ball. He is a leader-of-the-line type presence. He can see the defense and make calls and he is rarely caught by surprise. Patterson went an entire career without allowing a sack (3,100+ snaps). He does not always make it look pretty and there are multiple physical shortcomings that keep a tight lid on his potential. But there are simply very few losses on tape from Patterson. He best projects at center with emergency backup capabilities at guard. Whether or not he can start will be dictated by him cleaning up his footwork, as right now it is not good enough. Patterson is likely a center-only and even though the experience and intelligence are there, his talent may not be enough to warrant a starting spot.

*I can justify using a fifth rounder on Patterson but I’ll tell you what, some teams will not keep him on their draft board. The length is very poor, his athletic grade is below average, and there are couple medical red flags below the waist. I like the blue collar in him, the leadership traits, the versatility. Even if I do not see him getting to a starter level, he will bring value to the back end of a depth chart across multiple angles.

20) Jovaughn Gwyn – South Carolina – 6’2/297

Grade: 70

NFL Comparison: Hjalte Froholdt / ARI

Fifth year senior. Four-year starter from Charlotte, NC. Second team All-SEC in 2022 and has won multiple team awards for toughness, academics, and offseason training. The two-time team captain played over 3,100 snaps over his career, almost all coming from right guard. The body type and play style could shift him to center, but no matter where he ends up, Gwyn will give an offense multiple roles inside. He plays an explosive game that can turn into power. His low-pad level and country-strong hands can win a lot of initial battles. How rangy he can play when he needs to move laterally and how well he can offset a reach disadvantage will determine how far he goes at the next level. Gwyn may need to move to center because of his size but all of the mental traits are there and he then could become the valuable versatile inside backup that almost undoubtedly sees time over the course of a season.

*Gwyn’s body screams a move to center. Of his 3,190 snaps, all but 16 of them were at guard. There will be a learning curve if he does move and it is unknown if he can do it. The fact I still have a draftable grade despite less-than-ideal physical traits should tell you something about his ability to play. Gwyn was a good player over multiple years in the SEC. Worth a day three shot to back up a few spots. And maybe the move to OC is what he needed.

21) Henry Bainivalu – Washington – 6’6/306

Grade: 70

NFL Comparison: John Jerry / RET

Sixth year senior. Three-year starter from Sammamish, WA. Two-time All-Pac 12. Bainivalu spent nearly his entire career at right guard. Over 2,000 career snaps at that position and even though his measurements could fit in at tackle, his skill set screams interior. He is both wide and long above the waist and there is easy knee bend to support a sturdy base. When he is in a phone booth, he can do damage. He has a powerful punch and strong latch with the ability to stay square to his target. The issues show up when he needs to move laterally more than a step. He lacks the explosive trait to beat defenders to a spot and falls off his man too often. If he can improve his shortcomings there, Bainivalu has several other starting caliber traits. Bainivalu checks a lot of boxes but arguably the most important one, explosion, is the one dent in the armor that needs to be fixed before he can be considered a starting caliber player.

*A good example of how hard it is to end up a draftable player. We lose sight of that sometimes. You see a guy that will grade out in the 220-250 range overall. I see a guy that made the top 200-250 out of thousands of college football players from the start of the process. The issues with his movement are hard to fix, however. The upside does not match what you may initially think when you see him play. It took some extra film work to notice that.

22-29

22: Atonio Mafi – UCLA – 6’3/329: 70

23: Sidy Sow – Eastern Michigan – 6’5/323: 70

24: Juice Scruggs – Penn State – 6’3/301: 70

25: Mark Evans II – Arkansas Pine-Bluff – 6’2/303: 69

26: Brent Laing – Minnesota Duluth – 6’4/304: 69

27: Tashawn Manning – Kentucky – 6’3/327: 69

28: TJ Bass – Oregon – 6’4/317: 68

29: Joey Fisher – Shepherd – 6’4/296: 68

NYG APPROACH

I am going into draft weekend with the idea this team needs to walk away with an interior guy that can start in either 2023 or 2024. Most of the names are in this preview, some more will come in the upcoming OT preview as converts. When you have question marks both in the starting lineup and behind them with the depth on an offense that is still run-dependent, there is massive concern. Take positional value out of the discussion for a second (I know it matters, don’t worry), where is the biggest hole on this offense? When I say “hole”, meaning what spot lacks the most from a pro-starter perspective? The answer cannot be “number one receiver”. They have starting receivers, tackles, tight ends. They have a starting quarterback and a starting running back. This team does not have a starting left guard or center. Even if you are a believer in Ezeudu, which is fine (I think he can be the guy too), Bredeson/Hassenauer are not starting caliber. Can the line be good enough with one of them? Sure. But let’s think bigger than good enough.

Now we circle back to how early is too early? Every positional preview has been able to make a case for NYG using their first pick on that particular spot. Or their second, or their third. This is a reminder this team has too many needs to fill in this draft alone and I challenge everybody to avoid trying to find the perfect puzzle piece. It does not exist. I say that because if Torrence is there at #25, I think he needs to be a strong part of the discussion. While I do prefer a Steve Avila or Cody Mauch in round 2, or one of the top three centers in round three, it is hard to gauge if they will be available. After I get my thoughts on some of the tackle-to-guard converts, I will say I have a hard time accepting the idea this team ignores interior OL with one of their first four picks. They need to avoid the OL hell we had to watch for nearly a decade. Absolutely need.