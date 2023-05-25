MAY 25, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their third voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday, and first one open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The seven remaining OTA practices will be held on May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 13-15.

ABSENTEES…

Not present were RB Saquon Barkley (unsigned Franchise player), DL Leonard Williams, and DL Dexter Lawrence.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Fielding punts were RB Eric Gray , WR Darius Slayton , WR Jaydon Mickens , WR Kalil Pimpleton , CB Darnay Holmes , and CB Adoree’ Jackson .

, WR , WR , WR , CB , and CB . First-team offensive line was RT Evan Neal , RG Mark Glowinski , OC John Michael Schmitz , LG Ben Bredeson , and LT Andrew Thomas .

, RG , OC , LG , and LT . First-team wide receivers were Parris Campbell , Darius Slayton , and Isaiah Hodgins .

, , and . The starting inside linebackers were Bobby Okereke and Jarrad Davis .

and . Starting at cornerback were Adoree’ Jackson and Amani Oruwariye . Darnay Holmes was the slot corner. Deontae Banks was with the second-team defense.

and . was the slot corner. was with the second-team defense. The starting safeties were Xavier McKinney and Bobby McCain .

and . On the first play of 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected with TE Darren Waller deep down the right sideline over CB Darnay Holmes . Jones later hit Waller deep again.

connected with TE deep down the right sideline over CB . Jones later hit Waller deep again. QB Daniel Jones connected with WR Darius Slayton deep twice. Slayton also caught a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Jones later in 7-on-7 drills.

connected with WR deep twice. Slayton also caught a touchdown in the back of the end zone from Jones later in 7-on-7 drills. Wide receivers Collin Johnson and Jamison Crowder flashed in 7-on-7 drills.

and flashed in 7-on-7 drills. TE Lawrence Cager saw quite a bit of work and caught a deep pass from QB Tyrod Taylor .

saw quite a bit of work and caught a deep pass from QB . WR Sterling Shepard , who is recovering from ACL surgery, practiced in some 7-on-7 drills with the third team.

, who is recovering from ACL surgery, practiced in some 7-on-7 drills with the third team. WR Wan’Dale Robinson , who is also recovering from ACL surgery, ran on the side.

, who is also recovering from ACL surgery, ran on the side. S Gervarrius Owens broke up a pass from QB Tommy DeVito . CB Cor’Dale Flott also broke up a pass.

broke up a pass from QB . CB also broke up a pass. WR David Sills injured himself after hitting the ground hard after making a deep catch from QB Daniel Jones. Sills appeared to injure his ribs or back.

GIANTS PRESEASON TIMES AND DATES SET…

The Giants announced the times and dates for their three preseason games. Details are available in the Schedule section of the website.

