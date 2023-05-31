MAY 31, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their fifth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Wednesday. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

Head Coach Brian Daboll was asked before practice specifically about 11-on-11 drills. “We do walkthroughs with it,” replied Daboll. “So, different things, tempo it down, kind of teach it and review some of the stuff we studied in the offseason. We’ll stay with that today… there’s rules for contact and stuff. So, we just take that out of it and again, teach our concepts, blocking schemes, how to take on blocks, run fits, protection things. Tempo it down a little bit and make sure we get it right so when we get into training camp, when we’re going full speed with pads on, we’ve got something to draw from.”

The five remaining OTA practices will be held on June 2, June 5-6, and June 8-9. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 13-15.

INJURIES AND ABSENTEES…

Not spotted at were RB Saquon Barkley (unsigned Franchise player) and DL Vernon Butler (rehabbing undisclosed injury inside the building).

WR Sterling Shepard (recovering from knee surgery), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (recovering from knee surgery), TE Andre Miller, OG Marcus McKethan (recovering from knee surgery), ILB Darrian Beavers (recovering from knee surgery), DL A’Shawn Robinson (recovering from knee surgery), DL D.J. Davidson (recovering from knee surgery), OLB Elerson Smith (recovering from foot surgery), CB Aaron Robinson (recovering from knee surgery), S Dane Belton (recovering from unspecified offseason surgery), and S Jason Pinnock worked on the side.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Fielding punts were RB Eric Gray , WR Darius Slayton , WR Jaydon Mickens , WR Kalil Pimpleton , WR Jeff Smith , and CB Darnay Holmes .

, WR , WR , WR , WR , and CB . First-team offensive line was RT Evan Neal , RG Mark Glowinski , OC John Michael Schmitz , LG Ben Bredeson , and LT Andrew Thomas .

, RG , OC , LG , and LT . Joshua Ezeudu did rotate in at left guard with the first-team.

did rotate in at left guard with the first-team. Starting at cornerback were Adoree’ Jackson and Deonte Banks .

and . CB Deontae Banks saw most of his snaps at left cornerback and broke up a pass from QB Daniel Jones intended for WR Isaiah Hodgins .

saw most of his snaps at left cornerback and broke up a pass from QB intended for WR . CB Adoree’ Jackson broke up two passes, including one intended for WR Isaiah Hodgins .

broke up two passes, including one intended for WR . Cor’Dale Flott was the first-team slot corner.

was the first-team slot corner. Nick McCloud received first-team reps at safety although Xavier McKinney and Bobby McClain remained the first-team safety duo.

received first-team reps at safety although and remained the first-team safety duo. WR David Sills , who was injured at the end of the third OTA practice, was back on the field and beat CB Deontae Banks on a play.

, who was injured at the end of the third OTA practice, was back on the field and beat CB on a play. QB Daniel Jones connected on another long pass to TE Darren Waller .

connected on another long pass to TE . WR Jalin Hyatt saw some reps with the first-team offense.

saw some reps with the first-team offense. At one point in practice, during red-zone drills, QB Daniel Jones threw three straight touchdowns, including to wide receivers Parris Campbell , Isaiah Hodgins , and Darius Slayton . Slayton beat CB Deontae Banks on his touchdown.

threw three straight touchdowns, including to wide receivers , , and . Slayton beat CB on his touchdown. Eight of QB Tyrod Taylor’s completions went to WR Collin Johnson .

completions went to WR . WR Kalil Pimpleton flashed at practice, including catching a touchdown pass from QB Tyrod Taylor , beating CB Darnay Holmes . Pimpleton also made a deep catch against CB Cor’Dale Flott .

flashed at practice, including catching a touchdown pass from QB , beating CB . Pimpleton also made a deep catch against CB . WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught a couple of passes, but also dropped one.

caught a couple of passes, but also dropped one. CB Zyon Gilbert picked off an overthrown pass from QB Tommy DeVito .

picked off an overthrown pass from QB . WR Jalin Hyatt worked with QB Daniel Jones after practice, as did a number of other players. “If you look out there, it looks like practice is still going on because there are a lot of guys still training with each other, helping each other out,” said OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux after practice. “That’s the culture we’re building.”

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

GIANTS.COM OTA#4 PRACTICE REPORT…

