JUNE 13, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The first day of the New York Giants 2-day, mandatory mini-camp was held on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No live contact is permitted during the mini-camp, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

“Really an extension of OTAs for us,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We have an extra walk-through and some extra meetings after practice, but relative to our practice and how we’re doing things, it’ll be very similar as to what we’ve done the last couple weeks.

“We’re adding some more things. Today, we’ll do some more team periods but with their helmets off, we’ll do some short yardage, some goal line and introduce some more things. Keep increasing the installation, and then go out there and have some call-it periods, albeit 7-on-7 where the coordinators are just calling the plays, there’s no scripts. Try to build on our communication, our fundamentals and keep on stacking days together.”

ABSENTEES…

The only player not present was RB Saquon Barkley, who is currently not under contract as an unsigned Franchise player. “Everything that I have to say about Saquon will remain private,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Quarterback Jacob Eason worked out for the Giants today. Eason was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and had briefs stints with the Seahawks, Panthers, and 49ers.

Safety Martez Manuel, an undrafted rookie free agent recently cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, was also trying out with the Giants.

During the install portion of practice, Ben Bredeson was the first-team center with Josh Ezeudu at left guard. John Michael Schmitz received a few first-team snaps at center with Bredeson at left guard.

The starting inside linebackers were Bobby Okereke and Jarrad Davis.

Xavier McKinney and Nick McCloud were the first-team safeties.

Cor'Dale Flott was the first-team slot corner. He knocked away one pass.

Quarterback Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Parris Campbell five times on one 7-on-7 possession, including four in a row and one big yardage gain. Campbell was also employed out of the backfield.

Catching touchdowns passes mainly in 7-on-7, red-zone drills were wide receivers Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton, Jamison Crowder (twice), Collin Johnson, Jeff Smith, and David Sills (twice).

Safety Bobby McCain picked off quarterback Daniel Jones in the end zone. He also broke up a pass and had a pick-6 interception and return against quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Wide receiver Darius Slayton beat cornerback Deonte Banks for a touchdown on a post route. On the very next play, Banks had good deep coverage against wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Running back Eric Gray showed good moves after a catch en route for the end zone.

Linebacker Troy Brown intercepted a pass from quarterback Jacob Eason that was deflected off of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Linebacker Carter Coughlin broke up a pass.

Former New York Giants Head Coach Bill Parcells was in attendance and addressed the team after practice.

Former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs and defensive end Michael Strahan also attended practice.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER BRANDON BROWN…

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

