JUNE 14, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second and last day of the New York Giants 2-day, mandatory mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No live contact is permitted during the mini-camp, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. After a team cookout on Thursday, the players are now off until summer training camp begins in late July.

“I think one of the most important things in spring is the strength and conditioning,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll on what his team accomplished. “I think those guys have done a good job with that. And then the chemistry that you build with one another, not just on the field, but off the field, getting to know one another. We’ve signed a bunch of new free agents; we have the college guys coming in. So again, it’s been a good group to work with. Time will tell here as we get started in training camp.”

ABSENTEES…

The only player not present was RB Saquon Barkley, who is currently not under contract as an unsigned Franchise player.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard appeared to be running at full speed running routes against air early in practice. He worked on the side after that.

appeared to be running at full speed running routes against air early in practice. He worked on the side after that. Wide receiver Parris Campbell continues to receive some snaps out of the backfield, similar to how wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was used last season.

continues to receive some snaps out of the backfield, similar to how wide receiver was used last season. John Michael Schmitz was the first-team center with Ben Bredeson at left guard.

was the first-team center with at left guard. Darnay Holmes was the first-team slot cornerback with Bobby McCain starting at safety alongside Xavier McKinney .

was the first-team slot cornerback with starting at safety alongside . Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke broke up a pass over the middle in 7-on-7 drills and nearly had the interception.

broke up a pass over the middle in 7-on-7 drills and nearly had the interception. Cornerback Deonte Banks broke up a fade pass from quarterback Daniel Jones intended for wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins .

broke up a fade pass from quarterback intended for wide receiver . Wide receiver David Sills was active catching the ball, including a big gain on seam pass from quarterback Daniel Jones .

was active catching the ball, including a big gain on seam pass from quarterback . Quarterback Daniel Jones found tight end Lawrence Cager for a 20-yard touchdown near the end of practice.

found tight end for a 20-yard touchdown near the end of practice. Practice ended early due to the threat of lightning.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

