August 1, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 1, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their sixth summer training camp practice of the year on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Today was the first time the Giants were in full pads this summer. “I think we’ve got to practice well with one another, stay off the ground but get our fundamental work in,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “There’s usually some excitement from the players but you have to do a good job of making sure (that) you don’t lose your technique (and) fundamentals. The energy is usually always good the first day of pads but we’ve got to make sure we’re doing things the right way.”

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have placed OC J.C. Hassenauer on Injured Reserve. Hassenaur tore his triceps in practice on Sunday and will undergo surgery. His season is over. To fill his roster spot, the Giants have signed unrestricted free agent Sean Harlow (Arizona Cardinals).

The Giants signed Hassenauer in April 2023 as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers after they did not tender him as a potential restricted free agent. The 6’2”, 295-pound Hassenauer was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2018 NFL Draft. He was cut before the season started in 2018 and signed with the Steelers in April 2019, cut in August, and then re-signed in November. From 2020-2022, Hassenauer played in 45 regular-season games for the Steelers with seven starts, five at center and two at left guard. He also started one playoff game at center.

The 28-year old, 6’4”, 284-pound Harlow was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. He has spent time with the Falcons (2017, 2018-2020), Indianapolis Colts (2018), and Cardinals (2021-2022). Harlow has played in 33 regular-season games with eight starts, five at left guard in 2021 and three at center in 2022 with the Cardinals.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

OLB Jihad Ward (unknown) did not practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The were in full pads for the first time in training camp.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Joshua Ezeudu , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Darrian Beavers worked at inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke . Both made plays in the backfield during practice.

worked at inside linebacker next to . Both made plays in the backfield during practice. For the third day in a row, the starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Cor’Dale Flott , S Xavier McKinney , and S Jason Pinnock .

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . OC John Michael Schmitz had good and bad reps in 1-on-1 drills against DL Dexter Lawrence .

had good and bad reps in 1-on-1 drills against DL . Also in 1-on-1 drills, RT Evan Neal got beat by OLB Kavyon Thibodeaux on one inside rush, but handled OLB Azeez Ojulari on another.

on one inside rush, but handled OLB on another. LT Andrew Thomas stonewalled his opponent on two 1-on-1 attempts. Ben Bredeson at center also had two good reps.

stonewalled his opponent on two 1-on-1 attempts. at center also had two good reps. DL Leonard Williams got around LG Joshua Ezeudu , but Ezeudu won another rep.

got around LG , but Ezeudu won another rep. OLB Tomon Fox successfully bull-rushed Tyre Phillips .

successfully bull-rushed . In 3-on-3 coverage drills, CB Cor’Dale Flott had the only interception of practice.

had the only interception of practice. Also in 1-on-1 drills, CB Deonte Banks knocked away a pass intended for WR Jalin Hyatt .

knocked away a pass intended for WR . S/CB Nick McCloud and CB Rodarius Williams broke up passes.

and CB broke up passes. QB Tommy DeVito hit WR Kalil Pimpleton for a long touchdown.

hit WR for a long touchdown. In 9-on-7 drills, RB Saquon Barkley broke off a big run behind LG Joshua Ezeudu . DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches stuffed the next run.

broke off a big run behind LG . DL stuffed the next run. OL Shane Lemieux stood out on a couple of run blocks.

stood out on a couple of run blocks. 11-on-11 team drills began with QB Daniel Jones rolling out and connecting with TE Darren Waller for 15 yards.

rolling out and connecting with TE for 15 yards. S Xavier McKinney did break up a deep pass intended for TE Darren Waller .

did break up a deep pass intended for TE . CB Darren Evans broke up a pass intended for WR Collin Johnson .

broke up a pass intended for WR . CB Tre Hawkins received first-team snaps again and deflected passes intended for wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins .

received first-team snaps again and deflected passes intended for wide receivers and . S Jason Pinnock had a good practice, breaking up two passes.

had a good practice, breaking up two passes. RB Saquon Barkley had two big runs after short catches in the passing game.

had two big runs after short catches in the passing game. QB Daniel Jones finished team drills 6-of-11 with three incomplete deep passes, two deflected by defenders. Reporter Connor Hughes tweeted “I can’t get over how much more comfortable and confident Daniel Jones looks this year. He’s a completely different quarterback from the one in training camp in 2022. You can tell he’s processing things so much faster, which is leading to quicker decisions.”

finished team drills 6-of-11 with three incomplete deep passes, two deflected by defenders. Reporter Connor Hughes tweeted “I can’t get over how much more comfortable and confident Daniel Jones looks this year. He’s a completely different quarterback from the one in training camp in 2022. You can tell he’s processing things so much faster, which is leading to quicker decisions.” The defense blitzed quite a bit and got to QB Daniel Jones a few times, with corners Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins as well as DL Dexter Lawrence picking up “sacks.”

and as well as DL picking up “sacks.” OLB Azeez Ojulari also had a tackle for a loss on a read-option play, “tackling” QB Daniel Jones for a loss.

also had a tackle for a loss on a read-option play, “tackling” QB for a loss. OLB’s Tomon Fox and Oshane Ximines flashed into the backfield.

and flashed into the backfield. OC John Michael Schmitz did have one bad snap.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

