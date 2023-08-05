August 5, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

AUGUST 5, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their ninth summer training camp practice of the year on Saturday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The team was in full pads for only the third time this summer. This was the final training camp practice open to the public in New Jersey.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RT Evan Neal (concussion protocol), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (rest day) did not practice.

“Yeah, he’s good. I mean he’s as good as can be, he’s just in the protocol,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll when asked about Neal. “I think he said he feels better than he felt yesterday, so again we will take it slow with those things and let the doctors and training staff go through all that but feels better than he did the day before.”

“Ryder will be out probably a few weeks here,” said Daboll. “The exact amount of time, I’m not sure but that won’t be a day-to-day, so I’ll just get that one out of the way. That will be a few weeks.”

“Azeez, we will give him another day,” said Daboll. “Kind of two like what we did with (Leonard Williams).”

WR Sterling Shepard, OL Jack Anderson, and DL Leonard Williams returned to practice.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The team was in full pads for the third time in training camp.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Josh Ezeudu , OC Ben Bredeson , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Matt Peart .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . John Michael Schmitz was the second-team center.

was the second-team center. RB Eric Gray handled most of the kickoff returns.

handled most of the kickoff returns. In 1-on-1 drills, LT Andrew Thomas knocked OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux on his ass. Thomas was 2-0 against Thibodeaux and 1-0 against OLB Oshane Ximines in these drills.

knocked OLB on his ass. Thomas was 2-0 against Thibodeaux and 1-0 against OLB in these drills. In 11-on-11 drills, QB Daniel Jones rolled out to his right and found WR Parris Campbell for a first down.

rolled out to his right and found WR for a first down. With WR Parris Campbell in the backfield and RB Saquon Barkley lined up wide, QB Daniel Jones hit Barkley over the middle of the defense for another first down. Jones then connected with TE Darren Waller for 20 yards.

in the backfield and RB lined up wide, QB hit Barkley over the middle of the defense for another first down. Jones then connected with TE for 20 yards. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux tackled RB Saquon Barkley for a loss on a left side run.

tackled RB for a loss on a left side run. Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Collin Johnson caught deep passes from QB Tyrod Taylor . Shepard’s reception was against CB Gemon Green .

and caught deep passes from QB . Shepard’s reception was against CB . WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton made a diving catch on a throw from QB Tyrod Taylor .

made a diving catch on a throw from QB . CB Deonte Banks broke up a pass intended for TE Daniel Bellinger .

broke up a pass intended for TE . QB Daniel Jones rolled out to his right and threw to TE Darren Waller for another first down.

rolled out to his right and threw to TE for another first down. Giants ran a fake field goal with holder Jamie Gillan rolling out to his right and tossing it to TE Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown.

rolling out to his right and tossing it to TE for a touchdown. QB Daniel Jones hit TE Darren Waller on a slant inside the red-zone and then found RB Saquon Barkley out of the backfield for a touchdown.

hit TE on a slant inside the red-zone and then found RB out of the backfield for a touchdown. CB Amani Oruwariye was flagged for pass interference against WR David Sills .

was flagged for pass interference against WR . QB Tyrod Taylor hit WR Jalin Hyatt on a deep pass for a touchdown against CB Amani Oruwariye .

hit WR on a deep pass for a touchdown against CB . QB Daniel Jones overthrew WR Parris Campbell on a deep pass into the end zone.

overthrew WR on a deep pass into the end zone. QB Daniel Jones threw deep to TE Daniel Bellinger , but he dropped the ball in the end zone.

threw deep to TE , but he dropped the ball in the end zone. After delay-of-game and false-start penalties on offense in the red zone, ILB Bobby Okereke broke up a pass intended for TE Darren Waller .

broke up a pass intended for TE . QB Daniel Jones finished practice 20-of-24 with throws to 10 different receivers.

finished practice 20-of-24 with throws to 10 different receivers. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux dominated his match-up with RT Matt Peart.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

Practices are no longer open to the public at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. The players are off on Sunday. On Monday, the team will practice in the morning (10:00AM-Noon) before traveling to Detroit for joint practices with the Lions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media on Monday.