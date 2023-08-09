AUGUST 9, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their twelve summer training camp practice of the year on Wednesday. This was the second of two practices held with the Detroit Lions at their facilities in Michigan. This was the last summer practice to be open to the public.

“Productive day (on Tuesday),” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before Wednesday’s practice. “Got a lot of good work and that’s what practice is for. It was a lot of different looks, good competition. I thought it was a productive day, looking for another one today.”

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (leg?), WR Sterling Shepard (rest day), RT Evan Neal (concussion protocol), OT Devery Hamilton (ankle?), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin), and DL Ryder Anderson (triceps) did not practice. Hamilton was spotted in a boot.

OL Marcus McKethan (knee) and DL A’Shawn Robinson (knee), who were both activated off of the PUP on Monday, were limited and did not participate in team drills.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Ben Bredeson , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Matt Peart .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Josh Ezeudu also saw reps with the first unit at left guard and Ben Bredeson with the first unit at right guard.

also saw reps with the first unit at left guard and with the first unit at right guard. Micah McFadden started at inside linebacker with Darnay Holmes at slot corner.

started at inside linebacker with at slot corner. In 1-on-1 drills, defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence (2-0) and Leonard Williams (2-0) flashed as did outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari .

(2-0) and (2-0) flashed as did outside linebackers and . Also in 1-on-1 drills, LT Andrew Thomas (3-0) and OC John Michael Schmitz (2-0) won their match-ups. According to one report, the Giants’ first-team offensive line won all of their 1-on-1 match-ups.

(3-0) and OC (2-0) won their match-ups. According to one report, the Giants’ first-team offensive line won all of their 1-on-1 match-ups. In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones went 6-of-7 with a touchdowns to TE Darren Waller , RB Saquon Barkley , and WR Cole Beasley .

went 6-of-7 with a touchdowns to TE , RB , and WR . QB Tyrod Taylor threw touchdowns to WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton and TE Tommy Sweeney .

and TE . Also in 7-on-7 drills, CB Deonte Banks broke up a pass intended for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. CB Gemon Green picked off a pass. ILB Bobby Okereke broke up two passes.

broke up a pass intended for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. CB picked off a pass. ILB broke up two passes. In team, 11-on-11 drills, QB Daniel Jones completed his first three passes, the highlight being a deep in cut to WR Isaiah Hodgins . Pass protection on these plays was solid.

completed his first three passes, the highlight being a deep in cut to WR . Pass protection on these plays was solid. Also in 11-on-11, the Giants’ defense did not allow a first down on Detroit’s first four plays. DL Leonard Williams and ILB Micah McFadden also had “sacks.”

and ILB also had “sacks.” Offensive linemen Matt Peart and Ben Bredeson had nice blocks on an outside run by RB Jashaun Corbin for a sizable gain.

and had nice blocks on an outside run by RB for a sizable gain. In 11-on-11, QB Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns to WR Darius Slayton , including a 25-yarder over the middle and another in the back corner of the end zone. Jones did underthrow Slayton on potentially another touchdown and had an interception dropped on a pass intended for WR Jalin Hyatt .

threw two touchdowns to WR , including a 25-yarder over the middle and another in the back corner of the end zone. Jones did underthrow Slayton on potentially another touchdown and had an interception dropped on a pass intended for WR . S Dane Belton , playing with the first team, forced two fumbles. One was recovered by himself on a strip on a play where he would have scored. The other fumble was recovered by OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux . Belton also had a pass defense.

, playing with the first team, forced two fumbles. One was recovered by himself on a strip on a play where he would have scored. The other fumble was recovered by OLB . Belton also had a pass defense. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux set the edge on a running play with Thibodeaux possibly recovering another fumble.

set the edge on a running play with Thibodeaux possibly recovering another fumble. CB Rodarius Williams had a pass defense on a deep pass.

had a pass defense on a deep pass. QB Tyrod Taylor was “sacked,” but on next play, he rolled right and hit WR Jamison Crowder for a 30-yard touchdown.

was “sacked,” but on next play, he rolled right and hit WR for a 30-yard touchdown. QB Daniel Jones finished 11-on-11 drills 12-of-17 with five touchdowns. Outside of the red-zone, he was 8-of-11 with two touchdowns. The touchdown passes were to WR Darius Slayton (2), WR Parris Campbell (2), and TE Darren Waller (1). WR Isaiah Hodgins had three catches.

finished 11-on-11 drills 12-of-17 with five touchdowns. Outside of the red-zone, he was 8-of-11 with two touchdowns. The touchdown passes were to WR (2), WR (2), and TE (1). WR had three catches. QB Tyrod Taylor hit TE Daniel Bellinger for a touchdown. The Taylor-to-WR Collin Johnson connection also continued to make plays down the field.

hit TE for a touchdown. The Taylor-to-WR connection also continued to make plays down the field. First-team run defense was strong and both first- and second-team defense got good pressure on the quarterback.

Those getting “sacks” or close to the quarterback including DL Dexter Lawrence , OLB Tomon Fox , OLB Tashawn Bower , and CB Cor’Dale Flott .

, OLB , OLB , and CB . DL Jordon Riley saw time with the first-team in three-defensive linemen sets and flashed in run defense.

saw time with the first-team in three-defensive linemen sets and flashed in run defense. RB Saquon Barkley did not participate much in team drills.

did not participate much in team drills. Running backs Eric Gray and James Robinson had nice gains on running plays.

Dane Belton straight up stripped that 😳 pic.twitter.com/c09Lg4MBTY — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the team on Thursday. The Giants play the Lions in Detroit on Friday in the team’s first preseason game.