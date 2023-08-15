AUGUST 15, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held another training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practices are no longer open to the public.

GIANTS ADD TWO PLAYERS…

Though not officially announced, the Giants have signed free agent offensive tackle Julién Davenport, who was cut by the Arizona Cardinals in June. The 28-year old, 6’7”, 315-pound Davenport was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. He has spent time with the Texans (2017-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019-2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021), Chicago Bears (2022), and Cardinals (2022-2023). Davenport has played in 60 regular-season games with 32 starts. His last action came in 2021 with Colts when he started four games.

The Giants also claimed linebacker Ray Wilborn off of waivers from the Denver Broncos. The 26-year old, 6’3”, 230-pound Wilborn was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Falcons (2020), Pittsburgh Steelers (2020), Green Bay Packers (2021-2022), and Broncos (2022-2023). Wilbon has played in only two NFL regular-season games with no starts, both with the Broncos in 2022.

To make room for Wilborn, the Giants waived/injured offensive lineman Devery Hamilton with a left foot/ankle injury. Hamilton was signed to the Practice Squad in October 2021 where he spent the remainder of the season. In 2022, Hamilton played in nine regular-season games with no starts. Most of his playing time came on special teams. The 6’6”, 311-pound Hamilton was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Raiders released him from their Practice Squad in September 2021.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Collin Johnson (knee), OL Tyre Phillips (unknown), OT Devery Hamilton (unknown), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Cam Brown (unknown), and S Nick McCloud (unknown) did not practice.

RT Evan Neal (concussion protocol) was limited to non-contact drills.

ILB Troy Brown left practice early with a possible ankle injury.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Giants were in full pads for a run-heavy practice.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Joshua Ezeudu , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Ben Bredeson , and RT Matt Peart . Mark Glowinski also rotated in at right guard.

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . also rotated in at right guard. Micah McFadden teamed with Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker with the first unit.

teamed with at inside linebacker with the first unit. The starting outside corners were Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins with Adoree’ Jackson playing in the slot.

and with playing in the slot. For the second day in a row, Cor’Dale Flott practiced outside with the second unit.

practiced outside with the second unit. OLB Azeez Ojulari stood out in 1-on-1 pass rush drills.

stood out in 1-on-1 pass rush drills. Also in 1-on-1 drills, QB Daniel Jones connected with WR Jalin Hyatt on a deep touchdown pass, as did QB Tommy Devito to WR Jaydon Mickens .

connected with WR on a deep touchdown pass, as did QB to WR . RB Saquon Barkley broke a long run off the edge of the defense with WR Jalin Hyatt making a key block.

broke a long run off the edge of the defense with WR making a key block. ILB Darrian Beavers flashed in run defense in 11-on-11 drills.

flashed in run defense in 11-on-11 drills. QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to WR Isaiah Hodgins despite tight coverage from CB Deonte Banks .

threw a touchdown to WR despite tight coverage from CB . Cornerbacks Adoree’ Jackson and Amani Oruwariye knocked away passes.

and knocked away passes. OLB Tomon Fox had a “sack” and disrupted a screen pass.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Wednesday morning (10:00AM-Noon). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the offensive and defensive position coaches, and select players will also address the media.