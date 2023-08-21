AUGUST 21, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held another training camp practice on Monday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Cole Beasley (leg), TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown), OL Tyre Phillips (unknown), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (unknown), S/CB Nick McCloud (unknown), and S Jason Pinnock (leg) did not practice.

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) was limited. WR Collin Johnson (knee) returned to practice. CB Darren Evans (unknown) left practice early.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants were not in full pads.

With Jason Pinnock out, Dane Belton started at safety.

out, started at safety. First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , OC John Michael Schmitz , and RT Evan Neal with Ben Bredeson , Mark Glowinski , and Joshua Ezeudu rotating constantly at the two guard spots. Glowinski even got reps at left guard.

, OC , and RT with , , and rotating constantly at the two guard spots. Glowinski even got reps at left guard. The offensive line struggled blocking the Giants’ defensive front. QB Daniel Jones was “sacked” six times.

In 11-on-11 drills, CB Tre Hawkins intercepted QB Daniel Jones in the end zone. He also had a pass defense on WR Isaiah Hodgins .

intercepted QB in the end zone. He also had a pass defense on WR . By all accounts, DE Leonard Williams had a “monster” practice and was “living in the backfield,” beating all of the different guards he faced.

had a “monster” practice and was “living in the backfield,” beating all of the different guards he faced. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux beat RT Evan Neal for three “sacks” and disrupted other plays. Thibodeaux also made a tackle for a loss.

beat RT for three “sacks” and disrupted other plays. Thibodeaux also made a tackle for a loss. OLB Azeez Ojulari also had a “sack” and a tackle for loss on a screen pass to TE Darren Waller .

also had a “sack” and a tackle for loss on a screen pass to TE . QB Tyrod Taylor threw a touchdown to WR Sterling Shepard . The Giants back-up corners had issues covering Shepard.

threw a touchdown to WR . The Giants back-up corners had issues covering Shepard. QB Tommy DeVito connected on a deep pass to WR David Sills .

connected on a deep pass to WR . S Xavier McKinney picked off a “Hail Mary” pass.

picked off a “Hail Mary” pass. QB Daniel Jones finished practice 8-of-12 with one touchdown and one interception. The touchdown throw was to WR Parris Campbell.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER BRANDON BROWN…

The transcript of Brandon Brown’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Monday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Tuesday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.