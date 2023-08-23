AUGUST 23, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held another training camp practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Parris Campbell (rest day?), TE Darren Waller (rest day) TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown), OL Marcus McKethan (rest day?), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL A’Shawn Robinson (rest day?), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Darrian Beavers (rest day?), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (unknown), and S/CB Nick McCloud (unknown) did not practice.

Sweeney, who did not practice, had to be carted off the field from the rehab area after receiving medical attention for an unspecified issue. The Giants issued a statement that said Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room. He is stable, alert and conversant.”

Sweeney missed the 2020 season with myocarditis.

WR Cole Beasley (leg) and S Jason Pinnock (leg) returned to practice on a limited basis.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The Giants were not in pads on Wednesday.

In 1-on-1 drills, cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Adoree’ Jackson made nice pass breakups.

and made nice pass breakups. In the same drills, QB Daniel Jones threw four straight touchdowns, to wide receivers Sterling Shepard , Bryce Ford-Wheaton , Jalin Hyatt , and Jamison Crowder .

threw four straight touchdowns, to wide receivers , , , and . After the ball was moved to the 5-yard line, QB Daniel Jone s threw touchdowns to wideouts Sterling Shepard , Bryce-Ford Wheaton , Isaiah Hodgins , and Jaydon Mickens .

s threw touchdowns to wideouts , , , and . CB Gemon Green broke up three passes in these 1-on-1 drills.

broke up three passes in these 1-on-1 drills. In 11-on-11 drills, TE Lawrence Cager received first-team reps and caught a 30-yard pass in stride from QB Daniel Jones .

received first-team reps and caught a 30-yard pass in stride from QB . Off play action, QB Tyrod Taylor hit WR Darius Slayton on a long pass down the sideline.

hit WR on a long pass down the sideline. RB Saquon Barkley broke off a number of runs for good yardage.

broke off a number of runs for good yardage. QB Daniel Jones connected with RB Saquon Barkley on a long touchdown pass down the sideline.

connected with RB on a long touchdown pass down the sideline. Cornerbacks Darnay Holmes (twice) and Tre Hawkins broke up passes, with Hawkins almost intercepting the pass from QB Daniel Jones intended for WR Darius Slayton . However, Jones later connected with Slayton on a deep pass against Hawkins for a touchdown.

(twice) and broke up passes, with Hawkins almost intercepting the pass from QB intended for WR . However, Jones later connected with Slayton on a deep pass against Hawkins for a touchdown. OLB Oshane Ximines got into the backfield for a “sack.”

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Thursday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.