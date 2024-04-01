New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Guards/Centers

GUARDS / CENTERS

Draft Grade Index:

90+ All-Pro Projection

85-89: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st Round – Year 1 starter

77-80: 2nd/3rd Round – Year 1 contributor, year 2-3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3: Core special teamer and rotational player

71-74: Mid Day 3: Core special teamer and backup

68-70: Late Day 3: Developmental and special teamer

TOP 20 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

1) Jackson Powers-Johnson / Oregon – 6’3/328

Grade: 86

Junior entry. Two-year starter. Unanimous All-American in 2023 and first team All-Pac 12. Rimington Trophy winner. Also has a start at defensive tackle on his resume. Power-Johnson looks like a starting caliber interior lineman when his lower body techniques are on point. His strong hands and cohesion through his hips to extremities combined with his oversized frame will create movement off the line and a strong anchor in pass protection. His versatility will increase his outlook because he could credibly project to different spots. He should be able to start right away at the next level and immediately add personality and identity to a line. There are not many true weaknesses to his game and the power he brings can be overwhelming. Powers-Johnson was the best player in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, as his level of dominance was simply on another level. Put him at any interior spot in any scheme, set it and forget it.

*Take away positional value for a moment. If you asked me to come up with one player that fits what NYG needs the most right now and what they have needed in recent years, Powers-Johnson is going to be in the discussion. This is truly a dominant player that has and can play both guard and center. With the problems both spots have and continue to present to the current NYG offense, this is a guy that has “Solution” written all over him. He is not in play at #6 overall but if NYG finds themselves in a trade-down situation outside of the top ten, Powers-Johnson will not be a popular or sexy name to talk about, but I can make a strong case he will do more for the long-term projection than a lot of guys that are more-often talked about.

2) Graham Barton / Duke – 6’5 / 313

Grade: 81

Four-year starter. Earned first team All-ACC in 2023 and 2022. Spent one season at center before moving to left tackle for the duration of his career. Barton is a technically sound, easy-bending blocker that projects best inside. His lack of length will be less of an issue there. His experience snapping the ball in 2020 will only answer more questions about his potential to fit into multiple roles at the next level. He is an intelligent and a blue-collar type teammate, showing the want-to as he is constantly playing through the whistle and looking for extra work. There are some physical limitations to his game that can create issues against big and long defenders. The lack of reach and true strength causes him to lose ground but the ability to recover and adjust is there.

*Barton is a safe bet to be a solid pro at the next level. He wants a shot at left tackle and while some of the traits are there for it, he needs to stay inside. The tape against Florida State’s Jared Verse confirmed that in my eyes. He wound up on the ground too often and failed to control the engagement because of his lack of length and hand strength. The Senior Bowl was set to have play center all week, but an injury kept him out. He receives a slight boost because of the versatility and there is a safe feel to his game without the high ceiling component. Barton fits in the same way Zach Frazier does. Get him in the building, figure it out later.

3) Jordan Morgan / Arizona – 6’5 / 311

Grade: 81

Three-year starter. Earned first team All-Pac 12 in 2023 and 2022. Morgan is a career left tackle that never played another position in college. His length limitations and pass protection issues could lead to a transition to guard at the next level. Either way, this is a nicely built and athletic blocker that checks a lot of boxes when looking for tools to develop. He has a tap dancer footwork with fast hands that he understands how to use. He is a natural knee bender that can play with a squatty lower half and flat back. His comfort moving at a fast rate of speed coming off a torn ACL suffered in November of 2022 is an encouraging sign of what is to come. Morgan has the baseline ability across multiple spectrums to be a solid, reliable starter but there is physical improvement needed as a power blocker first and foremost. He has a lot of game experience and brings a versatile skill set to the table that could initially backup multiple spots as well.

*For the record – I graded Morgan at both tackle and guard. He was slightly higher at guard and positional value will come into play to even it out. I went with where I see his best fit, but he can credibly play both spots at the next level. The lack of experience at guard could delay his impact at the next level, a situation that does fit with what NYG is looking at day two. Morgan actually has some Jon Runyan in his game. Both former college tackles that have the size and plus-athletic ability to handle NFL speed right away. Morgan will be 18+ months removed from a torn ACL this upcoming spring. He was good in 2023 but expect even better in 2024 by a notable margin now that he can focus on football and not rehab. The NYG offensive line situation is perfect for a prospect like Morgan; try him at guard and if right tackle opens up in a year, you at least have a cheap in-house option ready to compete.

4) Zach Frazier / West Virginia – 6’3 / 313

Grade: 80

Four-year starter. All-Big 12 all four seasons of his career, first team in 2023 and 2022 and a third team All-American in 2023. Frazier was a four-time heavyweight wrestling state champion in high school, finishing with a career 159-2 record and set a school record with 54 career starts on the gridiron. He predominantly played center for the Mountaineers, but he did start nine games at guard early in his career. He is the prototype center when it comes to both his physical tool set and intelligence. He squatty frame and fast hands get him the consistent leverage wins. He plays a step ahead mentally, getting on and staying on defenders. The dependable presence inside will be a year-one starter with a strong likelihood of ending as a long-time leader of an offensive line. Frazier has an incredibly high floor stemming from a well-balanced, near-fully developed skill set.

*I will dive deeper into this position from a macro level down below, but Frazier is a name I have circled for day two. With the abundance of offensive line talent at tackle, it is possible we see a couple interior guys slide based on a few different factors. Frazier was graded as a center but keep in mind he did play guard in 2020 and his tool set translates to that spot at the next level if needed. There were some alarming snaps against Texas (who had three future pros at DT) that bumped him down a bit, but Frazier is safe to be at least a reliable starter. Add in the ability to play multiple spots and I see a guy that, if he falls into round three, would be a guy that makes sense for a lot of reasons.

5) Christian Haynes / Connecticut – 6’3 / 317

Grade: 79

Sixth-year senior, four-year starter. All-American in 2023 and 2022. Had his 2020 season canceled by the program due to Covid. Haynes played every one of his snaps (3,318) at right guard over his career and started 49 straight games. He is an athletic and powerful competitor that plays with an edge. His violent hand strikes and twitchy lower half will bode well in the pass-happy league with better athletes rushing the passer from inside. He allowed just one sack over his final 30 games. Haynes also fits in well with a scheme that uses a lot of outside-zone running. He is calculated, fast, and accurate with his first step and hand placement. He can get across a defender’s face both in-line and at the second level with power and control. Haynes will be an early starter at the next level with the upside of being a long-time, quality player.

*If NYG is looking purely for a guard prospect they do not need or value the versatility factor from, a case can be made Haynes is the number two guy in this class. He did play some center at Senior Bowl week, but I do not see him playing anywhere besides guard. Physically, Haynes has the best upside among these guys outside of Powers-Johnson. He is fast, long, and strong. He is one of the more coachable guys among all the OL in this class and once those guys get involved in the grading process, I can see him getting pushed into the top half of round 2-territory. So many good offensive linemen are drafted there.

6) Hunter Nourzad – Penn State – 6’3 / 317

Grade: 79

Sixth year senior. Spent four seasons at Cornell where he earned All-American and First Team All-Ivy honors as a tackle. Transferred to Penn State in 2022 where started for two more years, one at left guard and the other at center. All-Big Ten both seasons. Nourzad played all five spots along the offensive line throughout his career. His athleticism stands out, as does his strength on the move. Teams that want to move their center laterally often will use a guy like this to maximum potential. The way he can peel off a combo block and get his hands on a linebacker while keeping his legs chopping is special. While he does not play the strongest anchor in pass protection, his ability to bend with inside hands while adjusting his feet can go a long way. Nourzad is a starting center in the league, one that brings credible versatility to the interior.

*I watched a ton of Penn State offensive line in both 2022 and 2023, and Nourzad was never a guy that stood out. I then watched the Shrine week practice tapes and he looked like the best offensive lineman down there. I rewind back to 2023 tape and his game against Illinois and their talented defensive front, and I was blown away. This is undoubtedly a pro center that can start early in his career. Nourzad has experience (literally) everywhere on the line, he plays fast and physical, and saved his best play for his toughest competition. The lack of power shows up from time to time (Ohio State game was brutal for him) but certain schemes will love the way he can move. Nourzad can play any of the interior spots at a good-enough level.

7) Beaux Limmer – Arkansas – 6’5 / 302

Grade: 78

Four-year starter. All-SEC in 2022. Was a career-right guard until shifting to center in 2023 to replace Ricky Stromberg (third round pick by Washington). Limmer excelled in lone season as the leader in the middle. His game is built on power and strength. He creates tremendous push in the run game and can stop defenders in their tracks as a pass blocker. While he has some ugly losses on tape at both guard and center stemming from poor positioning, this is a pure gamer that will compete hard. He does not abandon techniques and the massive amount of experience he has in the SEC with credible positional versatility will be a welcomed project for an offensive line coach to work with. He will provide solid multi-spot depth early on with the upside of a quality starter in a year or two.

*Limmer’s tape is hot and cold. The inconsistency was a bit maddening in 2023 but I had to remind myself he was playing a new position. I do think his best spot is guard because he is an elite athlete for the position. His 36.5-inch vertical is the best ever for centers and his 39 bench press reps was a combine-best by a mile. Let this kid play without worrying about snapping the ball and he can blossom into an elite player. It will just come down to coaching, development, and his desire to be great. If those three line up, watch out. Underrated day two option that can sit for a year.

8) Cooper Beebe – Kansas State – 6’3 / 322

Grade: 77

Four-year starter. Earned first team All-Big 12 honors three times. All-American in both 2023 and 2022 in addition to winning Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year both seasons. Beebe is a smart, powerful, and versatile football player that will change the personality of an offensive line. His game resembles that of a locomotive. While he does take a while to get moving out of his stance, the power in which he plays with from top to bottom will displace defenders consistently. He gets a tremendous push off the line as a run blocker and does not lose an inch against the bull rush in pass protection. A team will need to use him correctly because the margin between his good and bad is as massive as his frame. This is a guy that played both guard and tackle spots respectively and was practicing at center during the summer of 2023. Get Beebe in the system, work with what he has, and he is going to stabilize a spot on the line for years.

*This is such a unique prospect. At first glance, he looks a step too slow for any sort of starter projection. Then he goes out to the combine and tests out as one of the top 50 athletes ever at guard. Simply top 10% all time across the board when it comes to speed and quickness. Then it is hard to get over the lack of length. His 31.5” arms are woefully short. But then it is hard to not be impressed by his immense power and anchor. He simply does not lose ground against the bull rush, partially stemming from his strong and heavy hands. Beebe will not be for everyone but the loads of quality tape and the fact I love the person – I’m betting on Beebe. He will be a coach/fan favorite.

9) Tanor Bortolini – Wisconsin – 6’4 / 303

Grade: 77

Three-year starter. All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2022. Bortolini started at four different positions along the offensive line in addition to the role of a blocking tight end over his career. He was set to play left guard for the second straight season in 2023, but an injury to a teammate shifted him back to center, the spot he began at with the Badgers. He is a quick and sudden mover that plays smart and savvy. Bortolini played under three different offensive line coaches and two different blocking schemes. In 2023, his ability to move in space within the new zone-blocking was on display and he continued that prowess at the Senior Bowl. He is comfortable with planned, fast movement and there are multiple fine-tuned technical ingredients that help him get the most out of his toolbox. He projects to back up all three interior spots with a possible upside of starting at center.

*Yet another center that could credibly project to guard based on the situation he is drafted into. When I was at the Senior Bowl, I made it a point to show up early to every practice. Who was the one OL I saw out there every day before everyone else working on foot/hand techniques? Bortolini. Combine that with what I have read about him and a workout that was right up there with the best in history, this is a guy I would want to bet on. His lack of length and the fact he fits in best with heavy zone-blocking schemes could see a slight fall into day three. If NYG has not added OL talent by the time they’re on the clock in round four, he will be on my short list.

10) Layden Robinson – Texas A&M – 6’3 / 302

Grade: 77

Three-year starter. All-SEC in both 2023 and 2022. Earned the team’s Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year award in 2019, his redshirt season. Robinson is an ideal-sized interior blocker with notable work ethic and coachability habits. He gets on his man in a hurry and stays attached with proper positioning. The start to each snap is constantly positive, stemming front he explosion that turns into power which is a weapon for the front. He is an absolute freight train in the running game but there are moments where he gets over-eager, overshooting his approach to defenders in space and the lack of ability to stop and change direction has bitten him multiple times. Robinson did struggle in pass protection in 2022 and while he did show vast improvement a year later, there are still some warts in his approach. The tools and intangibles are enough to label him as an eventual starter at the next level.

*Robinson is a guy I am higher on than most I have spoken with. I’ve been anticipating him coming out for over two seasons now, so I have seen it all with him. He does have more than his fair share of poor tape and I would understand those that gave up on him. After all, he’s played over 2,000 snaps (all at right guard) and we still see several technical shortcomings. But things I know about that Texas A&M staff and looking at his natural tools lead me to believe he is still a distance away from his ceiling.

11) Brandon Coleman – TCU – 6’4 / 313

Grade: 76

Three-year starter. All-Big 12 in 2023 and 2022. Grew up in Germany and moved to the United States in 2016. Coleman began his college career at Trinity Valley Community College after finishing high school as an unrated recruit. He transferred to TCU in 2020 and had his first season there cut short with a wrist injury. He then went on to start games at both left tackle and guard, proving he has the tool set to cross train both spots at the next level. He will likely begin his pro career inside, as his losses in space that derive from a lack of lower body fluidity and techniques will give him problems against pro edge rushers. Coleman does have above average athletic ability for guard, and he simply looks more comfortable. This will be a valuable versatile backup that is still relatively early on the progression curve with tools that can develop into a starting caliber player.

*Coleman’s grade is a based on a bit more projection than others. He is still relatively new to the game compared to others. He has the size of a tackle and even though he did play out there plenty, I still feel comfortable with him inside. The footwork just isn’t there but there is a chance it can be developed under NFL coaching. I’m not sure he is the best fit for a team that can afford the loss if he does not get better with his body control.

12) Zak Zinter – Michigan – 6’6 / 309

Grade: 76

Four-year starter. All-Big Ten three straight seasons, first team in 2023. First Team All-American. State record holder and state champion in the shot put in high school that carried over that talent-success in college, constantly testing out as one of the best athletes among all offensive linemen at Michigan. Zinter is going to be a reliable pro that will come to work every day with a coachable, dependable, and physical mindset. The upside is there to be a quality starter at the side because his blend of tools can be hard to find matched with the intangibles. The concern revolves around the fact he has so much experience and so many boxes checked, but the tape is woefully inconsistent. How much upside is left to chew up will determine if he can reach anything higher that quality backup.

*Zinter is widely loved by people I have spoken with. Almost everyone I respect is saying day two, more round two than round three. I simply don’t see it. One of the traits I value the most is the ability to quickly re-direct and mirror. While his big frame will give him some wiggle room on any deficiency, I have far too many negatives from film study in this area. The intangibles and quality testing does matter; perhaps I am not placing enough value on it. I just saw a guy that never reached the level of dominance everyone told me to expect out of him. He broke his leg in November, but he should be ready for training camp.

13) Mason McCormick – South Dakota State – 6’4 / 309

Grade: 76

Sixth-year senior. Four-year starter. All-MVFC all four seasons, first team honors in 2023 and 2022. FCS All-American in both 2023 and 2022. McCormick played over 3,300 snaps in college, nearly all at left guard. His game is built on sheer power and aggression, but his athletic testing is elite across the board. He played his best football on tape against his best competition, opening the door to the idea that he can turn into something at the next level. While there are subtle but important movement issues in his game, much of his weak points can be corrected via coaching. He projects to a future sixth lineman, possibly even a starter if the skill set can catch up to the rare set of tools.

*McCormick really burst on to the scene at the East/West Shrine practices. He was dominating the one on one’s and he kept it up during the game. I did not see any of his film until after that week and while he did flash, I did not see what I wanted to see. There is some stiffness in his lower body that I’m not sure he will get rid of. It shows up when he needs to quickly react, something he will need to do much more of in the NFL than he did in FCS college football. I kept coming up with similar vibes to Zak Zinter above and I’m not surprised he came up with the same grade even though I did them months apart.

14) Christian Mahogany – Boston College – 6’3 / 314

Grade: 75

Three-year starter. First team All-ACC honors in 2023 after missing all of 2022 with an ACL injury. Mahogany is a densely built, top-heavy mauler that has a long highlight reel filled with sending defenders flying. His speed to power conversion is a credible weapon, as there is a violent pop that comes from his hands. When his full weight gets behind his pads, there are very few defenders that can maintain their position against him. Mahogany is inconsistent and it stems from a lack of pure balance and control. He plays too straight-legged and has a ton of all-or-nothing in his game. The baseline athletic ability, strength, and size are all there if he can simply improve his ability to get into the right position going into year two off his injury.

*If this kid can learn to play with better bend and balance, he can far exceed this grade. He had more than a year to recover from his torn ACL and despite that, he did not look very polished in 2023. The talent is there but he will need to do a better job at working his way into better habits off the field and technique on the field. Another prospect that has a wide margin between his ceiling and floor and the team that drafts him needs to be aware for that, be ready for both.

15) Charles Turner III – LSU – 6’4 / 303

Grade: 75

Two-year starter. Turner III is a long-armed, bendy, and thick body that has a unique combination of tools for the interior. He has game experience at four offensive line positions, including both tackle spots. That kind of versatility will mean a lot for teams that are looking for depth along the line. His athleticism in the open field and on-field intelligence give fuel to the idea that he still has a lot of margin to acquire from where he currently stands. While his tape leaves desire for more, there is enough to project a valuable sixth lineman-type role early on in his career with the potential for more.

*Turner has a few traits that very few can match in this class. The tape never caught up to the potential. The one thing I always come back to that gives me hope for him was the fact he played big against his toughest competition. That always means something to me. He played against future pros against Auburn, Mississippi, and Mississippi State with big time results. There are times it looks easy and that makes sense because of the length and strength. It is the lack of consistency that is maddening. He is worth a shot day three if you want a high-ceiling project.

16) Nick Gargiulo – South Carolina – 6’5 / 318

Grade: 74

Sixth-year senior. First team All-Ivy in 2022. Spent five years at Yale (2020 was canceled due to Covid) and transferred to South Carolina in 2023. Gargiulo began his college career as a left tackle. He moved to center in 2022 and was named the traditional single team captain as they moved him to center. He exceled there and was highly sought after in the transfer portal. He marched right into the SEC and performed well among a line that struggled all season. Gargiulo is oversized for the position, but he is an above average athlete that brings credible versatility to the table. He played both center and guard for South Carolina and brings a sense of reliable, know-what-you-are-getting feel to his game.

*One of the more interesting day three prospects, one that probably has a higher ceiling than most. He had one year of true top-end coaching and still kept it together in the SEC. He has some enforcer in him. He is one of the best athletes among all OL in the class. Add in the versatility and impressive interviews he’s had from an intelligence perspective, he will be a fun roll of the dice.

17) Keaton Bills – Utah – 6’4 / 321

Grade: 74

Four-year starter. All-Pac 12 in 2023 and 2022. One of ten siblings, Bills made a name for himself in high school on the defensive side of the ball. He converted to full time offensive line play upon arriving to Utah. After a redshirt year, Bills went on to start at left guard. All but one of his 2,624 snaps came at that spot. He is a well put-together athlete with size, strength, and flexibility. He makes it look good, notably in pass protection. This is a smart player that plays upright and balanced and could work his way into a starting role in time. There are a few tendencies he needs to fix, and his athletic upside is capped, but the tools are there.

*Bills took a slight hit after a poor workout. While it never bumps anyone down more than a round, it can get him pushed under four to five guys that had similar tape grades. Bills’ game is built on technique and size. He plays under control and does not abandon his intentions. He simply knows how to block. The question will be how well he can adjust to the speed of the game.

18) Sendrick Van Pran-Granger – Georgia – 6’4 / 298

Grade: 74

Three-year starter. All-SEC in 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023 and All-American. Recipient of the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy. Van Pran arrived to Georgia after an accomplished high school track & field career (thrower). After two seasons of backup duty, he compiled 2,746 snaps for the Bulldogs, all of which were at center. The team captain started 43 consecutive games for the two-time National Champions. His blend of intelligence and power will fit in well for a team looking for a potential starting center. He is a plus-run blocker with heavy contact and has allowed just one career sack over his career.

*Van Pran-Granger has been up and down my OL stacks as much as anyone all year. In summer, I considered putting him in my top 32 overall. During the fall, I had him fall more into the day two area not for any specific reasons besides the fact I did not see a first-round athlete. He had a pretty tough pre-draft process, battling an undisclosed injury before measuring in a bit smaller than I thought he would at the combine. His tape is good, that is most important. His intangibles are good, that is second most important. The center-only component here is the last variable that concerns me a bit. I thought I would end higher on him, but with the amount of quality interior guys that also present more physical upside and versatility, he got bumped down the stack a bit.

19) Isaiah Adams – Illinois – 6’4 / 315

Grade: 73

Two-year starter. Transferred to Illinois in 2022 after three seasons split between Garden City Community College and Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario. All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2022. Adams played both guard and tackle over his college career; his skill set best fits inside at the next level. He has a squatty frame with thickness around his hips and easy flexion at both his knees and ankles. Adams is a power blocker with a strong latch and situational awareness. He is assignment-savvy and his inside-outside experience only proves that. He excels at combo blocks before peeling off to the second level with body control and power on the move. His punch delivers a violent jolt and he maintains leverage with hand placement and pad level. There is some sloppiness to his movement habits that showed up in space and his baseline athleticism is a step behind, but he can be a potential starter if kept inside.

*I speak OL talent with a former OL coach and he loves Adams. I do value his opinion, but I do think Adams fits more in with the 90’s / early 2000’s version of quality guard prospects. He lumbers. Just has a hard time consistently getting his feet off the ground and it would worry me a bit, right now anyway, if he were matched up against a high-end interior pass rusher.

20) Gottlieb Ayedze – Maryland – 6’4 / 308

Grade: 73

Five-year starter. Four seasons at Frostburg State, first team All-MEC three straight years and a 2022 Division II All-American. Transferred to Maryland in 2023. Ayedze turned down a Senior Bowl invite in order to take on the opportunity to spend an entire season against better competition. It was the right move. He played all ten games on the right side in 2023, most of which coming at right tackle. His body screams guard at the next level, but the vast experience he has on the outside will only open doors down the road if injuries pile up, which will help his grade. This is an athletic and consistent blocker that knows how to play. He does not get overwhelmed mentally, showing quality control of his weight with proper techniques. The power is still developing but as he gets more training in sophisticated strength programs, that should catch up to the above average movement traits. Ayedze is a sneaky-strong candidate to out-perform several linemen drafted ahead of him.

*How much more can he improve with NFL-caliber coaching? That is the question. If he can make significant gains as a result of that, we are looking at a starter. He really would be one of my favorite day three gambles if NYG is ok with this completely blowing up a couple years from now. He has a few traits that others cannot match, plain and simple. How much of that talent can be transformed into usable skills will be the question. Ayedze responded well in a jump up in competition. Maybe he can do it again.

21-35:

21) Trevor Keegan – Michigan – 73

22) Dominick Puni – Kansas – 72

23) Andrew Raym – Oklahoma – 72

24) Jacob Monk – Duke – 71

25) Sataoa Laumea – Utah – 71

26) Javion Cohen – Miami – 71

27) CJ Hanson – Holy Cross – 70

28) Karsen Barnhart – Michigan – 70

29) Kingsley Eguakun – Florida – 70

30) LaDarius Henderson – Michigan – 70

31) Trente Jones – Michigan – 70

32) Steven Jones – Oregon – 69

33) Dylan McMahon – North Carolina State – 69

34) Drake Nugent – Michigan – 69

35) Brady Latham – Arkansas – 69

36) Jarrett Kingston – USC – 68

37) Nick Samac – Michigan State – 68

38) Matthew Jones – Ohio State – 68

39) KT Leveston – Kansas State – 68

40) X’Zauvea Gadlin – Liberty – 68

NYG APPROACH

I respect what NYG did this offseason to address the offensive line. They put resources into the group up front and the two big signings, Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor. While neither of them is considered a household name (and their contracts reflect that fact), they are more than capable of being starters on a quality line. It does take at least take some urgency off the idea of building this unit early in the draft, although I still believe grabbing one as early as round two is very much on the table. This interior group is very, very deep. Having 40 draftable grades from the interior is almost unheard of (still a carryover from the Covid year). While NYG also added veteran backups in Austin Schlottmann along with Aaron Stinnie, I believe there is a spot for a rookie.

Do they need to target a 2024 starter? No. Although I would put good money on one being available both rounds two and three which is always a spot where a few are available. Do they need to force a pick at any point for the sake of filling the roster? No. What they can do, however, is wait for the right value to present himself at any point and bring him in for future depth and/or competition. There is an unusual amount of quality centers in thus group, and you can even add guys to that list with some previous center experience. I am not sold on John Michael-Schmitz and while he is the unquestioned starter for 2024, I would like to see the interior guy they draft (if they draft one) to have a potential contribution at center. If they wait until day three, I would chase high ceiling more than high floor because of the veteran depth they already have in place. While I think tackle is going to be on the list before guard/center, there will be a need for a new starter (or two) at this time next year in my opinion. Now would be the time to try and find him before it is actually needed. “Don’t shop hungry.”