New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Edge

EDGE

Draft Grade Index:

90+ All-Pro Projection

85-89: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st Round – Year 1 starter

77-80: 2nd/3rd Round – Year 1 contributor, year 2-3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3: Core special teamer and rotational player

71-74: Mid Day 3: Core special teamer and backup

68-70: Late Day 3: Developmental and special teamer

TOP 16 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

1) Laiatu Latu – UCLA – 6’5 / 259

Grade: 84

Fifth year senior, one-year starter. Sacramento, CA. Spent three years at Washington under the guidance of defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe. Latu suffered a neck injury during an August 2020 practice that initially forced some into believing he would need to medically retire. The conclusion came from meeting with five different specialists and a surgery. Articles were written about the young man moving on from football, coaches from Washington were sealing his fate. However, following his surgery and meeting with more specialists, he received clearance to start playing again but the Washington medical staff did not give the thumbs up. Latu then transferred to UCLA, where his former coach (Malloe), had been hired. He got the green light for contact in June, 2022 and then went on to breakout in a big way. He led the team in tackles for loss and sacks as a rotational player that finished seventh in snaps. His 65 pressures were sixth in the country, just five behind Will Anderson (third pick in the 2023 NFL Draft). Latu opted to return to school after considering the NFL and ended up winning both the Lombardi Award (top OL/DL) and Hendricks Award (top DL). The medicals will be an influential piece to the puzzle, but the on-field performance and skill set screams impactful pass rusher at the next level. Latu wins with techniques and fluidity. He can alter his approach play to play and even his adjustments on the fly are difficult to play against. His rush moves and full arsenal are automatic and natural Latu can win outside, he can win inside, and he can go through the blocker. The question will be the baseline burst and size. He lacks ideal length and he does not have the pure speed to constantly win up the edge. Latu wins as much as any pass rusher we have seen and the way in which he wins translates to long, sustained success at the next level if his medicals are clear.

*I was ready to put Latu in the 85+ range for months. I even envisioned him heading toward the 87-88-89 mark where Aidan Hutchinson wound up in 2022. The truth is, all things considered, he is closer to Kayvon Thibodeaux than he is Hutchinson. That is totally fine, and it warrants a top 15 pick without question, but he isn’t a guy you typically take top five. The physical package is good, not great. The medical history is OK, not good. Those two factors brought him down to the 84 range, but I still believe he is going to be the safest and most consistent pass rusher in this class. I really can’t remember a guy that was as polished as Latu. Add in the production and quality play vs. quality opponents and he comes out with a really solid starting edge grade.

*NFL Comparison: Kayvon Thibodeaux / NYG

2) Dallas Turner – Alabama – 6’3 / 247

Grade: 83

Junior entry. Two-year starter from Fort Lauderdale, FL. Played the “little brother” role to Will Anderson for two seasons before taking over the Alpha-role in 2023. After being a highly sought after recruit wanted by everybody, Turner consistently progressed and emerged from the shadow of Anderson, finishing top three in total pressures and pass rush win rate as a junior. His game is built on speed, explosion, and bend. He has been schooled at a high level in the artistry of beating blockers with a combination of techniques starting at his feet and finishing through his hands. The problem that never got solved and creates some hesitation is found in the power section. Too often he gets bodied by bigger, longer offensive lineman. It is a weapon he does not have in his arsenal; he cannot use it on demand at a high level. He is a bully, and he will play physical, but the questions are credible when he is matched against a plus-athlete across the line and there is not a ton of versatility to his game overall. He straddles the line of pure pass rush specialist and slightly above average every down defender.

*Turner is likely to be the first defensive player taken. He does fit in the profile so I would not argue against it. However, I can’t put a true number one threat on a guy if he doesn’t have the power game. Turner doesn’t have the power game. He has an elite combination of length and speed (almost a 7-foot wingspan and a 4.45 forty) with the top tier bend and aggression. But he gets stalled out as a bull rusher. Coming from the Alabama program where they put as much into their strength and conditioning as anyone in the country, that is a red flag. I don’t know how much he will improve there. Drafting Turner top 20 would not concern me at all. But counting on him to be a big-time dude year after year would. He is better as an appetizer than an entrée.

NFL Comparison: Brian Burns / CAR

3) Chop Robinson – Penn State – 6’3 / 254

Grade: 83

Two-year starter. Two-time All-Big Ten, first team in 2023. All-American in 2023. Limited to ten games in 2023 because of a leg injury. Began career at Maryland as a backup before transferring to Penn State. Quickly became the top player on that defense and the team’s emotional leader. Robinson initially looks a bit undersized, but he plays bigger than what the visual will suggest. He has a powerful and explosive lower body that beds very well. His game is built on burst, leverage, and agility in addition to reliable effort and passion for the game. He will at least be a disruptor on passing downs with the upside of providing a high-end weapon for the defense that constantly beats one on one blocking. The lack of production is a factor in the evaluation. While a few factors beyond his control kept his consistent impact away, Robinson still has a lot of unknown within his projection.

*One of the pleasant surprises of combine weekend was where Robinson measured in. I was almost positive he was going to be smaller. Running a 4.49 at 254 pounds is crazy. If you ask me which of these guys gets the best “quick pressure”, it is Robinson. That alone is going to get him atop some draft boards at the position. San Francisco is one of the teams that value that a ton and there is not a true standout in the group overall. I can see Robinson going top 15, I can see him being there in round 2. Either way, I don’t see a fit with NYG unless they trade down but even then, he is too similar to the guys they already have.

NFL Comparison: Vic Beasley / RET

4) Jared Verse – Florida State – 6’4 / 254

Grade: 82

Began and spent three seasons at Albany before transferring to Florida State for the 2022 season. Four year starter. Two-time first team All-ACC and a 2023 All-American. Also won a team award for leadership. Verse took an enormous leap in competition after three years at Albany only to improve his production and glimpses of dominant play. He brings a power element to his pass rush that will raise his floor and give him every down, every situation contribution. The lack of consistent agility-based rush moves and too-occasional leverage losses need to be fixed if his high ceiling can be reached. The initial triangle numbers are going to get coaches excited but this is not a traditional young prospect. He will turn 24 in November of his rookie season. Bringing him in is less about pass rush, although he will be above average there, but it is more about an every down reliable force on the edge.

*Verse will turn 24 as a rookie. That alone will not hurt his grade, but it does get me thinking his physical progression from here on out will not be as much as someone 2-3 years younger. The tightness in his hips likely won’t disappear and it does show up when looking for variety in his attack. The power that I wish Turner had? Verse has it. But the other traits may make him a straight line-only type. You can have success with that, but not to the point where he is a true number one threat.

NFL Comparison: Jermaine Johnson / NYJ

5) Bralen Trice – Washington – 6’3 / 245

Grade: 80

Two-year starter. Two-time first team All-Pac 12 and 2023 All-American. Trice has led the nation in total pressures each of the past two years. When he gets hot, he is the kind of player that can take over games. His try-hard mentality raises his floor but the lack of top end athleticism and the fact he also ranks near the top of missed tackles over that span causes some concern. The prototype tools of a true edge threat revolve around speed, burst, bend, power, and length. He has one of the three traits at a high level. Decision makers will have to weight those hard facts against the immense production he had two straight seasons. The style of play and constant plan of attack will help hide a few of the issues. Trice can fit into multiple edge roles but how high the ceiling can be is in question.

*Trice was, at one point, the number two edge in this class. He is one of my favorite players in the class to watch overall. That said, I expected him to test better athletically, and I was expecting him to weigh closer to 260. Both were disappointments and those measurables do matter for me when it comes to grade. His tape and production are there with the top three guys (if not better) but how well his game projects to the next level can be credibly challenged. Still a guy I want on my front no matter who is already in place, just needs to be the right slot.

NFL Comparison: Uchenna Nwosu / LAC

6) Darius Robinson – Missouri – 6’5 / 281

Grade: 78

Fifth year senior, three-year starter. Southfield, MI. Robinson is a former high school basketball star that did not start playing organized football until his junior year of high school. He carries 290 pounds with ease, not a single ounce of bad weight. The length and wingspan are weapons against blockers considering how he complements that with his lockout strength and heavy hands. He sets a hard edge against the run and tracks down the action with power and explosion. Robinson showed tremendous pass rush impact in his final (and fifth) year. Prior to 2023, he lacked fluidity. He learned how to initially stifle a blocker with a good pad level and play with more consistency in his pass rush plan. His game revolves around power, but his quickness and burst have started to catch up. The tightness in his hips when adjusting and reacting laterally is still there, however. He tends to get stalled out by blockers that can handle his power. He needs to become more consistent as a technician but the fact he is earlier on the progression curve that most that spent five years in college and he complemented his strong 2023 with a dominant Senior Bowl week, Robinson appears to be ready for a versatile inside-out role.

*There was a ton of love for Robinson after the Senior Bowl. I spent time re-watching his practice tapes a couple weeks later and I walked away with the same day two impression I had of him going into it. Every scheme can use a player like Robinson which could lead to him getting drafted a round early. The is real inside-out usage to his game. Can he ever turn into something great? I’m not sure I see that ceiling. But you get this kid on the field as an interior pass rusher against the pass and/or an edge setter against the run, he will be reliable and consistent. The person and player are going to be what coaches want from the rotational defenders. With the new scheme and current personnel, Robinson actually fits in well as a day two pick.

NFL Comparison: Dayo Odeyingbo / IND

7) Chris Braswell – Alabama – 6’3 / 259

Grade: 78

Senior entry, one-year starter. Baltimore, MD. Braswell played behind Will Anderson for two years in a rotational role following a redshirt season. Following his departure to the NFL, he stepped in as a starting edge defender opposite Dallas Turner, a soon-to-be first round pick. It was Braswell that led the team in pressures and sacks. He was on the field for just over 1,000 career snaps for the Crimson Tide (Turner was just under 1,700). There needs to be more variety in his pass rush repertoire, but the studs are there to be a complete and consistent weapon for the defense. He bends and flattens exceptionally well, understands hand placement, and has the next gear to finish. He does not always react quick enough to fully use his speed and he tends to get stopped in his tracks as pure bull rusher, but he does have ability to play violent. His issues appear to stem from a lack of experience more than a lack of sheer talent. Braswell ideally fits in as a pure edge defender for an odd or even front that will initially rotate in before developing into a solid starting-caliber player.

*Who knows what we would be saying had Will Anderson not been in front of him prior to 2023. Or if Dallas Turner had ended up going to Notre Dame/Clemson. Braswell belongs in the same room as those two, no question. We just did not see enough over his career to warrant anything more than day two. In addition, I thought he would have tested just a notch better. Nonetheless, this is a reliable and safe prospect that can play all three downs and he did produce at a high level in his one year as a starter.

8) Jonah Elliss Utah 6’2 / 248

Grade: 77

Junior entry, two-year starter. Two-time All-Pac 12 and a 2023 All-American despite missing the final three games with a torn labrum. Elliss comes from a football family. His father, Luther, spent ten seasons in the NFL. He is currently the defensive line coach for Utah. His brother, Kaden, was a seventh round pick in 2019 and two of his other older brothers, Christian and Noah, have spent time in the league as undrafted free agents. Elliss plays the game as one would expect a coach’s son to. He is technically sound across the board and shows outstanding instincts and feel for the game. He is constantly in the right position at the right time. While his frame suggests a lack of size, Elliss plays big and strong. He has an effective combination of punch and lockout strength paired with proper bend and foot placement. Elliss’ greatest trait is his quickness and agility. He is a sudden mover that has multiple approaches to beating a blocker. His spin move is already a formidable weapon that will make a difference at the next level. Elliss can immediately make a name for himself as an impact edge rusher and has the makings of an every down player if he can physically hold up against the run. The mental makeup is already in place. He is recovering from a November shoulder surgery but should be a full-go before training camp.

*I liked this kid’s tape better than I thought I would. He is much more than a one-tricky pony. If you have watched any Utah at all, you have probably seen the elite spin move and closing burst he has. While the frame is not impressive, Elliss plays stronger than you would assume. I see him being a dangerous threat in schemes that use the wide nine, but he is more than a mere specialist. The question will be how easily he can hold up physically. Instant energy burst for whatever defense drafts him. I would like to see this kid coming in to spell Burns or Thibodeaux when needed. He is going to demand attention outside.

NFL Comparison: Harold Landry / TEN

9) Marshawn Kneeland – Western Michigan – 6’3 / 267

Grade: 77

Fifth year senior. Four-year starter. All-MAC in 2023. Kneeland was a regional track star in the 400 meter and high jump as a high school athlete. That athleticism still shows up on a frame that is already pro-caliber. He measured in exceptionally well and added in some of the best workout times, notably the agility drills, for a player pushing up against 270 pounds. Kneeland is the “old-school” / traditional 4-3 defensive end. He will be an impact run defender week one, as he controls the point of attack with a lethal combination of heavy hands and length. That is not where it ends, however. Kneeland ascended as a pass rusher over the years and is a good defensive line coach away from a potential double digit sack artist. The other ingredients are there but this will come down to how confident a coach is when it comes to his development from where he is. At worst, he is a solid run defending rotational edge setter that will likely make some noise on special teams.

*Everything about Kneeland got better over the past year and a half. He arrived at Western Michigan as more athlete-than-football-player by wide margin. He blossomed at the right time and while I still think a lot needs to happen to his skill set, he brings more to the table physically than all of the day two guys. What he also has is a true, prototype 4-3 defensive end body that a lot of teams are using more of with the abundance of nickel/dime looks. This is another defensive lineman that I like a lot for the NYG situation. He brings size and power that both Burns and Thibodeaux do not, and he does have some experience over tackle with inside rush paths. The gamble will be the amount of technique work he still needs.

NFL Comparison: Marcus Davenport / MIN

10) Mohamed Kamara – Colorado State – 6’1/ 248

Grade: 76

Five-year starter. All-Mountain West in 2023 and 2022, first team in 2023. Won the conference Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 in addition to earning All-American honors. Kamara was a hybrid linebacker/defensive end for his first few seasons prior to making the full time move to edge in 2022. He broke out in a big way there, finishing second all-time in Colorado State history in career sacks. The size profile is going to turn some off and it will be the number one factor in him staying out of the top two tiers of edge rushers. From there, it comes down to scheme-fit and the role in teams want to use him in. Kamara is a pure edge rusher that can be put in a wide-nine alignment and win from a pure burst standpoint repeatedly. He is more than that and that is why he projects to be a difference maker. Kamara plays low and strong and knows what to do with his hands. He has counter moves, he has power from his hips, and there is such an aggressive forward lean to his game. He is simply a hard guy to square up. Kamara made things happen against the run as well. He will not be a pure edge setter, but he can make plays there as well. This is an ideal number three edge defender that starts off as a package defender.

*Kamara is one of my favorite prospects in the entire class. It took some discipline to make sure I slotted him correctly. If NYG wants to pick up an extra edge presence for depth and a possible Ojulari replacement, Kamara is interesting to me. In 2014, Shaquil Barrett entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Colorado State as a 6’1” / 250 pounder with 32”arms and good production (MWC Defensive Player of the Year). I try not to get too attached to comparisons like this that stem from sheer irony, but the name “Shaq Barrett” is found multiple times in my games notes of Kamara. There’s something here with kid. Sign me up day three.

*NFL Comparison: Shaquil Barrett / MIA

11) Adisa Isaac – Penn State – 6’4 / 247

Grade: 76

Fifth year senior. Earned second team-All Big 12 in 2023, third team in 2022. Isaac was a highly sought after recruit but arrived to a crowded Penn State front seven in 2019, playing behind several eventual NFL draft picks including multiple first through third rounders. He then suffered a season-ending Achilles injury prior to the 2021 season. Once back on the field, he totaled 27 tackles for loss over his final two seasons and ended 2023 as one of the most productive pass rushers in the Big Ten on a per-snap basis. He has an incredible frame with length and bend. He can turn a corner under the pads of a blocker and when his hand placement is accurate, there is some “unblockable” in him. The effort switch is always on and there is more twitch in his feet than it looks at times. “At times” is where he gets into trouble. There is a frustrating level of inconsistency to his game and part of that is a lack of true staying power. He has a hard time holding up against power-run blocking and his success rate as a bull rusher against other future pro draft picks was average-at-best. Isaac is going to be a situational pass rusher early on but his ability to eat up lot of space in a short time with that kind of body and level of aggression will get him a look at a starting-caliber draft slot. A team needs to know what he is, and what he is not, to truly get the most out of him.

*There is enough here to put him near Chop Robinson based on who you speak with. The length and bend are really attractive traits. He plays hard and has shown some variety in his attacks. So the studs are there and that achiles injury could have hampered him a bit in 2022. So, maybe he has some of that Chris Braswell type potential? I don’t think he is the same athlete, and his lack of power was an issue when he faced off against quality talent. He is an exciting day three guy but a bit rich day two. Day two would be very Gettleman-like.

NFL Comparison: Carl Granderson / NO

12) Brennan Jackson – Washington State – 6’4 / 264

Grade: 75

Sixth-year senior. All-Pac 12 four times. Following a redshirt season in 2018, Jackson injured his leg and missed most of 2019. The Pac-12 played a very abbreviated 2020 season because of Covid, thus there was a three-year stretch where he played a total of six games. From that point on, Jackson has been on a constant ascent. His game is both polished and violent. He can bend at the top of his rush, and he always appears to have a plan B. The most attractive trait to his game, however, is the sheer effort and passion. Jackson plays all out, all the time. Do not mistake this for a guy that does not have talent. He has the pro-body and shows plus athletic traits and pro-caliber technique. The former Academic-Heisman semifinalist is a near-sure bet to at least contribute as a rotational defender. Now that his ankle is healed from a minor injury sustained at the Senior Bowl, Jackson should be viewed as a high floor, high-ceiling prospect capable of fitting into any edge role.

*If you like Latu (UCLA), you have to have at least a solid rotational grade on Jackson. The similarities on tape are there and if you match up their measurables. It’s crazy how close their size + athletic profile matches up. Add in how many positive notes I have on Jackson when matched up against quality opponents and I think he can be one of the top day three values in the class. Now, what makes Latu a top prospect in this group is how automatic his rush moves are. He is one of the most skilled rushers I’ve ever seen. Jackson is not on that level, so he needs to be slotted correctly. The physical upside is limited as he lacks both explosion and length. But every time I watch him play, Latu’s name did pop up. I want to see what he can develop into.

13) Cedric Johnson – Mississippi – 6’3 / 260

Grade: 75

Three-year starter. Johnson gets off the bus and he’s hard not to stare at. He is built out of granite and has a few physical tools that scream high draft pick. He is a workout warrior that shows the occasional flash on tape to create the notion he can be a starter at the next level. The rugged style to his play combined with the tools will be an intriguing combination for coaches. While his tape leaves you wanting more, he was a consistent contributor on that front for multiple seasons in the SEC. He finished his career with at least one pressure in 35 of 36 games with multiple pressures in 29 of those games. The shortcomings in his game can be coached out of him. Things like allowing blockers into his body, getting his pads turned, and poor usage of his hands to disengage are skills that can be acquired. His rare tools cannot be. Swing for the fence prospect.

*The position he plays, the tools he possesses, and the flashes he’s shown are enough to warrant a day two pick for Johnson for a team that is in a position to really gear back and go for it. The straight line burst at his level of size and strength screams NFL-ready right now. The change of direction and lack of feel for blockers will get him into trouble at times. It will be hard for a coach to look at him and not believe he can be morphed into something. Also, a top-shelf intangible kid that will be easy to work with. He is a consistent player that left me wanting more on occasion but gave enough to strengthen the idea he will be at least a solid backup.

NFL Comparison: Rashan Gary / GB

14) Jaylen Harrell – Michigan – 6’4 /250

Grade: 74

Three-year starter, two-time All-Big Ten. Harrell is a stand up outside linebacker with a lot of starting experience on one of the nation’s best defenses over the past two seasons. With a heavy amount of rotations they employ up front, Harrell was more of a pass rush weapon than a true every down threat but he does bring enough of a balanced skill set to the front to play the run as well. He is both quick and strong off the snap, showing urgency to get his hands on the blocker in a good position. The snap anticipation and burst will get him a lot of initial wins. He has the ability to beat tackles to the meeting point, but the next step will be development in his secondary rush moves. There is some lateral tightness and delays in his responses to the blocker that can stall him out. There is an upside here to be an effective situational pass rusher and solid overall number three edge defender in three-man fronts.

*I feel safe about Harrell. He will be a guy that can hang on to the back end of a depth chart in this scheme. I am just as confident that he will not evolve into a full-time starter or real dangerous threat. What NYG had in Oshane Ximines for years is what I envision. All good if you use a fifth-round pick on him, not a third.

15) Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian – 6’4 / 252

Grade: 72

Fifth-year senior, two-year starter. Two-time All-Southland Conference, first team in 2023. Also won the conference Defensive Player of the Year Award. Spent three seasons at Cornell (including a canceled 2020) where he was a backup and rotational safety and standout special teamer. Transferred to Houston Christian in 2022 and was immediately moved to outside linebacker. The background of Hunt is what keeps the door wide open to his potential. The former safety and accomplished track star (jumps) has very little experience as a pass rusher but how far he came in short amount of time, albeit against a lower level of competition, is noteworthy. The burst, bend, and elite length combines to a dreamy toolbox. Watching him pursue the football with his closing speed and aggression checks more boxes and can make his ceiling look like a more likely reality. Hunt brings a background and usage in coverage that nearly no other outside linebacker can. While there are several steps up the ladder he will need to walk up, this is the kind of project that can change a defense. At worst, he gives a creative play caller multiple options in sub packages.

*It takes a while to explain what this kid is. Both his physical profile and his story, both of which are rare and intriguing. If NYG wants to gamble on a guy with credible difference-making upside but also acknowledging the fact the bottom can fall out in a hurry, Hunt is the guy. I’ve referenced NYG needing to hit a few triples and homeruns in the draft to turn this around. A day three pick that produces a starter or credible pass rush weapon would be in that category. At some point, you gotta swing hard. This would be a hard swing.

16) Austin Booker – Kansas – 6’4 / 240

Grade: 72

Third-year sophomore entry, one-year starter. Greenwood, IN. Played two seasons at Minnesota (one was a redshirt) prior to transferring to Kansas for 2023. Booker is one of the most inexperienced players in the class. After his redshirt year (2021), he played just 23 snaps because of an injury in 2022. He saw full-time snaps weekly over the back two-thirds of the season. What he showed over that limited amount of time was enough to warrant a Senior Bowl invite. His game creates a sense of excitement and fear from evaluation and projection perspectives. He plays long and bendy with a sense of slipperiness against blockers in space. When he gets his hands and hips in the right spot, he can win off the edge. The ability to reach and flatten with an extra gear and finishing power is attractive considering how raw he still is. Booker does get buried against the run at times and his counter moves are not good enough yet. He is a multi-year project with the kind of upside that could have landed him in the first round projection a year from now had he stayed in school and taken his game to a higher level. Boom or bust that may have to earn his initial spot on special teams.

*Booker was expected to test better than he did. I did not like him more than where I have him graded prior to. I actually saw several movement-issues in his game stemming from the leggy, high-hipped frame and lack of lower body stability. I do think there is some untapped upside because he hasn’t filled out yet and still has a lot of football to play when it comes to catching up to guys experience-wise. You are getting a high-effort type burner that can jump the snap well. With his bend and length, that can be a real weapon.

17-31:

17) Gabriel Murphy – UCLA – 6’2 / 247: 72

18) Javon Solomon – Troy – 6’1 / 247: 72

19) Eric Watts – Connecticut – 6’6/274: 71

20) Braiden McGregor – Michigan – 6’5 / 257: 70

21) Nelson Caesar – Houston – 6’3 / 254: 70

22) Solomon Byrd – USC – 6’3 / 257: 70

23) Myles Cole – Texas Tech – 6’6 / 278: 70

24) Zion Tupuola-Fetui – Washington – 6’3 / 244: 69

25) Jamree Kromah – James Madison – 6’3 / 274: 69

26) Javontae Jean-Baptiste – Notre Dame – 6’5 / 239: 69

27) Sundiata Anderson – Grambling – 6’4 / 247: 68

28) Richard Jibunor – Troy – 6’2 / 232: 68

29) Khalid Duke – Kansas State – 6’3 / 246: 68

30) Trajan Jeffcoat – Arkansas – 6’4 / 266: 68

31) Justin Blazek – Wisconsin-Platteville – 6’3 / 252: 68

NYG APPROACH

Rewind to mid-January. I was asked to put together mock draft for Ourlads once the early entrant deadline had passed. As many of you know, I’m not a huge fan of mock drafts beyond the fact it can create discussion. I’ve never met someone “good at mock drafts” and I think the sheer volume of them is just bizarre. But anyway – I mocked ED Laiatu Latu to NYG at #6 overall. While he ended up not quite qualifying for that high of a grade, my rationale was this team needed a true number one pass rusher. I believe Thibodeaux is a very good player and will be a very good player, although I do not see the All-Pro or perennial Pro-Bowl type, as I said prior to the 2022 Draft.

My stance had more to do with NYG needing an identity that would create urgency in the opponent. They have not had it on the entire team since the prime Odell days. With an All-Pro caliber tackle in Dexter Lawrence and that “very good” Thibodeaux progressing, I thought one more big time pass rusher was needed. NYG soon after traded for Brian Burns and signed him to a massive contract. Thus, even though there is not an edge talent graded high enough to warrant #6 overall, that need was crossed off. However, they cannot be done yet. They need another pass rusher and additional depth. Because Burns and Thibodeaux are strictly outside guys, I lean toward finding a presence that plays inside. You’ll hear about a few options in the DT preview. With that said, additional depth is needed along the edge. If a day three value is there and that best grade available plays outside, go for it. Because remember:

“You never, ever have enough pass rushers” – Ernie Accorsi after drafting Mathias Kiwanuka in 2006. NYG won the Super Bowl two seasons later.