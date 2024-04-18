New York Giants 2024 NFL Draft Preview: Cornerbacks

CORNERBACKS

Draft Grade Index:

90+ All-Pro Projection

85-89: Pro Bowl Projection

81-84: 1st Round – Year 1 starter

77-80: 2nd/3rd Round – Year 1 contributor, year 2-3 starter

74-76: Early Day 3: Core special teamer and rotational player

71-74: Mid Day 3: Core special teamer and backup

68-70: Late Day 3: Developmental and special teamer

TOP 20 GRADES AND ANALYSIS

1) Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo – 6’0 / 195

Grade: 85

Three-year starter. Earned first team All-MAC honors in both 2023 and 2022. All-American in 2023 and 2022. Mitchell set a program record with 46 career pass breakups and ranked second nationally in his final year. Mitchell did what he had to in the MAC to be considered a potential top prospect. He dominated in most off-coverage and was simply a step or three faster than everyone on the field most Saturdays. He then did what he had to do at the Senior Bowl, leveling up his competition and still dominated. Lastly for the hat trick, Mitchell had arguably the best performance among all defensive backs at the Scouting Combine. This is a prototype physical package on the field but the only box left unchecked is how well we can progress in press man coverage. The traits and mentality are there, but he may need some extra time to develop that part of his game before a starting role. His ceiling at a position of such value is worth the gamble and while he progresses there, he has the makings of a top-shelf gunner on special teams.

*We have not seen a non-Power 5 corner taken first (at the position) since Leodis McKelvin in 2008. Mitchell has a strong possibility of being that guy in 2024. Very few are considering a trade down by the Giants and while it may not be the most popular decision for the short term, I believe it is as likely as them trading up. If they find themselves anywhere outside of the top 10, Mitchell becomes a strong possibility. The glaring hole at outside corner outside of Deonte Banks stands out every time I look at the Giants depth chart. While I’m not sure I see Schoen using consecutive first rounders on the same position, Mitchell makes the most sense if they want defense. He may not be the immediate impact guy of the two listed below, but there is no denying this is the highest upside defensive back in the class. He dominated the MAC, he dominated at the Senior Bowl, he had the most impressive weekend at the combine.

2) Terrion Arnold – Alabama – 6’0 / 189

Grade: 83

Third-year sophomore entry. Two-year starter that earned first team All-SEC and All-American honors in 2023, leading the SEC with five interceptions. Arnold was a five-star safety recruit in high school that could have opted to play college basketball instead. The uniqueness to his game, unlike many other highly-graded cornerback prospects, is how much he played both the nickel and outside roles. Coming from the Nick Saban school of defensive back play is always notable, but the usage here is noteworthy. He played 200+ snaps from the slot and 550+ outside in 2023. His performance at both spots was exceptional. This stems from his versatile tools and skillset respectively. His twitch and pop stands out when he needs to mirror a sudden receiver. His easy turn and run speed stands out when he needs to trial a vertical threat. Add in the quality tackling, receiver-type ball skills, and top-shelf intangibles, it is hard to imagine a world where he is not a team’s number one guy in a couple years.

*Arnold was a safety in high school (a very good one). He played outside and in the slot at Alabama. He is a physical, smart player that was making plays every week. And he is going to be every coach’s dream come true from an intangible perspective. My fear in spending a high pick for a guy like Arnold is him being left alone on an island against a true vertical threat in the NFL. I’m not confident he can be that kind of guy. A team will need the right plan for him and if he ends up with NYG, I’m sure it will be more of a nickel role (which they need as well) which still leaves the outside vulnerable.

3) Kool-Aid McKinstry – Alabama – 5’11 / 194

Grade: 83

Junior entry. Two-year starter. First-Team All-SEC and an All-American in both 2023 and 2022. The former five-star recruit could have played college basketball if he wanted to. He chose the right path, as he meshed well with one of the best cornerback programs in the country under the specialist Nick Saban. Corners that come from this program are pro-ready day one both on the field and in the film room because of how well they are schooled and how hard they are coached. McKinstry has a safe vibe to his game. He knows where to be and when to be there. His ability to read a route immediately and know the design of a play gives his floor an incredibly high level. The SEC tested him in 2022 and then threw his way half as much in 2023. McKinstry may have seen slight dip on production, but do not make the mistake of calling it a dip in impact. There are issues that arise with his ball location, as he left a lot of production on the table. The margin for those errors at the next level will be much smaller, so there are areas he can clean it up. McKinstry has the ceiling of a true shut down guy at the next level but also a basement that still provides solid number two status.

*Interesting debate here that I still wrestle with. Which one of these Alabama corners is the true #2 in this class? Obviously the question, do they want an outside guy or nickel, needs to be answered. From there, the answer can more easily come about. McKinstry was brought in for a 30 visit and I believe that was in case they find themselves in a trade-down situation. McKinstry was thrown at 80 times in 2023, just 39 times in 2023. While his measurables aren’t anything to write home about either, he appears more pro-ready than the two above. It will be interesting to see where he lands.

4) Nate Wiggins – Clemson – 6’1 / 173

Grade: 82

Junior entry. Two-year starter and two-time first team All ACC. Wiggins brings an elite length/speed combination that specific systems are going to drool over. He is high-hipped, and it can cause issues at times, but overall he plays both smooth and fast. Getting the ball over him will always be a risk, especially if he cleans up the route recognition. He will get himself into trouble at times because of eye discipline. He has the tendency to look too deeply into the backfield and will be slow to relocate his man in coverage. The deep losses need to be fixed but if they are, he can be a true number one guy. Wiggins will not be an effective defender against the run and his impact in press coverage is light. There will be margin to improve on, however. This is one of the highest-upside defenders in the entire class. His competitive juice and sheer desire in pursuit are good signs for the mentality that will be needed to reach that ceiling.

*Teams will have to weigh how much they value run defense in their corners when looking at Wiggins. With what I expect to see out of NYG in the new scheme, I’m not sure I see the fit. He is a high risk, high reward prospect at a position that is incredibly hard for everyone to project to the next level.

5) Mike Sainristil – Michigan – 5’9 / 182

Grade: 82

Fifth-year senior. Two-year starter on defense after starting 9 games over his first three seasons at wide receiver. Earned All Big-Ten honors both years after making the switch to cornerback and was a 2023 All-American as he finished second in the country in both interceptions and pick-sixes. Sainristil is a playmaker in every sense of the word. He also has one season under his belt as an every down nickel and then he started a handful of games on the outside. His size profile screams the former, but do not sleep on him as a potential multi-position player at the next level. The two-time team captain is smart both on and off the field and will be a coach’s dream come true. A guy that changed sides of the ball halfway through his career, made big play after big play, and was penalized just one time in just under 1,400 defensive snaps does not come around often. He is a willing run defender but his inexperience shows up there when it comes to angles and technique, which could cause issues at nickel.

*A 5’9” nickel corner that ended with a late first round grade? Top of my head I can’t remember last time I did that. Perhaps Jason Verrett? Anyway, Sainristil is truly one of my favorite players in the class. His story is both unique and impressive. He has had my attention for two years now and he only gave it a boost with his play on the outside in 2023. I’ve been told he’s been one of the best interviews in the class and will be an immediate leader on and off the field. If by some chance he makes it to their second rounder, there are very few guys I would rather use the pick on.

6) Max Melton – Rutgers – 5’11 / 187

Grade: 82

Four-year starter. All-Big Ten in 2023 and 2022. Brother of Green Bay wide receiver, Bo. Melton is a force on special teams and a cornerback that credibly projects to starter-caliber both at nickel and the outside. He blocked four punts over his career, started 40 games, and picked off eight passes. Simply put, he produced from any and all angles that Rutgers put him in. This is a football player in every sense of the word. He fills his run assignments like a safety, proving to be an asset and not a liability on all downs. He can run with real NFL speed down the field, as proven in his toughest matchups he has seen throughout his career. Snaps against Marvin Harrison Jr. and Roman Wilson proved that he can do against Sunday-receivers. Melton plays bigger than his height/weight measurements would suggest. He has an unusually wide wingspan with plus-length. Where he needs to clean up his game will be against short underneath crossers. Melton commits his hips too soon and will get caught out of position on routes that cross his face. However, when it comes to vertical routes and feeling route combinations in zone, Melton has the ability to do two things at once. The explosive playmaker has several game-changing traits ready to go and all the tools in the shed that can be built on.

*Melton is the guy I liked more and more as I got deeper into his tape. He blends a lot of movement traits together along with a tough-guy attitude that can create a lot of big plays, which we saw over his career. Melton doesn’t full trust himself yet. He needs to learn to play the game with his feet more than his hands. He got flagged a bit too much in college (nothing drastic) but he always got away with a lot of grabby play. Melton brings credible inside-out versatility that needs to be valued in this system. He could easily be the second-round target and I would strongly applaud it. He fits perfect.

7) Josh Newton – TCU – 5’11 / 190

Grade: 80

Fifth-year senior. Four-year starter. Spent three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe prior to transferring to TCU in 2022. First Team All-Big 12 in 2022, second team in 2023. Newton is one of the most experienced defenders in the class. He played over 3,600 snaps split between the two programs and has been very productive. The vast majority of those snaps came on the outside where the tools are merely average for the next level. While he plays twitchy with minimal-to-no wasted movement, the top end speed is questionable if he is left alone on an island. While he plays tough and without hesitation, his power presence does not alter big receivers. Newton’s game is based on reaction speed, precise lower body techniques, and coordination when attacking the ball. He can play sticky for the first three quarters of a play and his body control at the top of a route can get him to play faster than he times. Newton is a battled tested, mature kid that will be NFL ready right away but does have a cap on his potential because his tools just don’t reach the high-enough level. He is an ideal number two or three corner that can stick in the league a long time.

*I am taking a chance on Newton here. I think he projects day three to most from what I have seen and heard. Every time I watched his tape, I walked away saying he plays like a hungry pro that sticks around for a long time. His intangibles are next-level, and he was a guy that kept showing up after getting beat. Now, he did get man-handled against the two future pro receivers against Texas. But he came back strong and played at a very high level the final two weeks. In a conference where playing corner is really tough, Newton’s tape is very, very good.

8) Kris Abrams-Draine – Missouri – 5’11 / 179

Grade: 79

Three-year starter. First team All-SEC in 2023 in addition to All-American honors. Abrams-Draine was a high level high school basketball player and wide receiver. He transitioned to cornerback in 2021 and flourished right away. He led the team is passes defended three straight years, capping off his career as the leader int the SEC as well. The fluid, easy mover has the speed to carry vertical routes and body control to remain sticky. He fits in to multiple schemes and has a safe feel to his game. While Abrams-Draine falls short when it comes to tools, he displays eye-discipline and instincts that vary in the class can match. He projects to a solid number two or three that can play inside and outside.

*Another corner that I’m higher on than the market. Abrams-Draine has production that very few can match. Doing so in the SEC after transitioning from receiver makes it even more impressive. Some are drawn away from the lack of size and I did factor that in obviously, but I rarely found it beating him up in college. His coordination within traffic is so good that I actually think the lack of size helps him in some scenarios. Just an overall impressive guy that knows how to play the position and understands where to be.

9) Andru Phillips – Kentucky – 5’11 / 190

Grade: 79

One-year starter. Also part of the heavy rotation in the Kentucky defensive backfield in 2022 which hosted two eventual pro outside corners. Phillips moved from the slot to outside, although he played all over the defensive backfield all three years, in 2023. Former high school track standout that starred in triple jumps where he finished number one in the nation. That burst stands out on film. Although slightly undersized, Phillips already has a lot of pro traits in his arsenal. He is smooth as butter in his backpedal and his ability to stick is foot in the ground and explode downhill created a lot of impressive tape. The inside-out versatility in addition to impressive tape in both zone and man coverage will make him attractive to any team looking to upgrade the cornerback room. There are off-field concerns from an arrest in 2021 that need to be answered. He also failed to grab a single interception over his career. Phillips does not react as quickly in man coverage and there are too many missed tackles. The good and bad with him creates a wide margin within his projection, but this guy has starting corner written all over him.

*Phillips is a guy that picked up a lot of steam over the season. His movement traits and fluidity are so pro-caliber. When he makes plays on the ball, there are a few elite, hard to find components that immediately jump off the screen. That is how I first found him. I was watching Florida offense tape and this kid kept jumping off the screen. The physical limitations did impede some of his playmaking potential. He may have to be a slot only but man I love how he turns and runs. The character concerns need to be a part of his process, no question.

10) Nehemiah Pritchett – Auburn – 6’0 / 190

Grade: 79

Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. Pritchett was also an all-state outfielder on the diamond in high school. His calling card was always on the gridiron and he balled out once he got consistent snaps on defense in 2020. After leading the team (and finishing third in the SEC) in passes defended, the spotlight turned his way. Pritchett never gripped on to the national spotlight from there, but he remained one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the country through 2023. His wiry build plays long and fast. His acceleration vertically helped keep him over the top of some of the best deep threats in college football. His short area change of direction does get leggy and it could impede his ability in a strict man-cover scheme. But when it comes to cover three deep coverage roles, Pritchett is set up to be a quality starter. While there are a few physical limitations, this is an experienced corner that plays smart and a step ahead. Add in the long speed and he gives the secondary a safe feel to it.

*I had a first-round outlook on Pritchett prior to the season. He did not finish as high, but he was close. He has some of the traits I value a lot at the position. His ball location and burst out of his breaks stand out. He knows how to stay away from penalties, and I love the body control when he is involved in the action. Pritchett also protects the deep route tree exceptionally well. He was rarely thrown at in 2023 after missing the start of the season with an ankle injury. He allowed under 50% of balls thrown his way to be completed and I loved his tape vs LSU. I like him if the staff thinks he can be physical enough.

11) Cam Hart – Notre Dame – 6’3 / 202

Grade: 78

Fifth-year senior, three-year starter. Hart showed up to Notre Dame and spent his redshirt season as a wide receiver. He was recruited to play both spots and it didn’t take long to realize his NFL future resided on the defensive side of the ball. This is where the size and speed truly stand out. Hart is an intriguing corner prospect because of how much ground he can cover. He has shown the ability to use his length to its maximum potential. The physical go-getter forced three fumbles in 2023 alone but has just two interceptions to his name. He may not be the best playmaker because of some tightness throughout his entire frame, but the receiver background leaves some hope there. Hart was a fixture on special teams and can offer help in several areas. He will be in demand for man-heavy schemes that value the size/speed combination.

*Sneaky-strong (and likely) target for the Giants if they are still looking for a corner in round three. The one concern is a shoulder issue that has re-occurred multiple times since 2019. While I am not as concerned considering he is a corner (and not a safety), it is something that could be bad enough to get him crossed off. He also suffered a concussion at the Senior Bowl.

12) Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – Missouri – 5’11 / 183

Grade: 77

Three-year starter. Rakestraw Jr. really only had one full season of being healthy and productive. A torn ACL in 2021 limited him to just four games and a nagging groin injury allowed him to play just nine games in 2023. What he put on tape over the past two years, however, was enough to project him to a possible starter role at the next level. This is a physical player that remains competitive throughout the entire route and has some extra juice when he closes in on the action. He can play downhill in a hurry. That, in combination with a lack of pure vertical speed, could land him in a zone-dependent scheme. He may not be fast enough to be left alone on an island against pro deep threats. Rakestraw Jr. did have solid ball production in 2022 and he has above average length on the undersized frame. There are enough tools and enough quality plays on tape to project a starter ceiling, but that lack of durability and speed will lower his floor. He is on that border of number two / top backup type cornerback prospect.

*If I am a man-heavy scheme, I’m not confident this kid makes a ton of sense. The lack of speed showed up a few times and there is a history of lower body injuries. He looks solid when he can look downhill on the action, and he has a great first step. He can close in a hurry. There is some unknown with this kid, but some believe he is a round 2 guy. I can see the upside but again it will be scheme specific.

13) TJ Tampa – Iowa State – 6’1 / 194

Grade: 77

Three-year starter. Two-time All Big 12. Tampa was a Division I basketball recruit and former wide receiver recruit that was shifted to cornerback right before beginning his career at Iowa State. The long-limbed, physical cover man has a unique physical profile that fits in well with zone-heavy defensive schemes. He has tremendous eye balance and rarely gets caught out of position. He needs to keep it that way, as Tampa is approaching the line of being too slow at a position you cannot afford to be too slow. The physical nature to his play style will provide the defense he plays for with an extra weapon against the run. There is a chance we see him moving to safety at the next level. Tampa’s first look will be at outside corner to a zone-heavy scheme and he can be a quality starter if the footwork catches up to his eyes and instincts.

*Tampa is a guy I would like to see at safety. He can fit in the classic cover 2 corner role, but there are things I like about his game that fit better in the middle. I work with a guy that thinks he can be round one. I can’t get there with him running a near-4.6 and grabby style when matched against quickness. The length and physical style combined with good forecasting can be a weapon in the middle. He can add some bulk, too.

14) Jarvis Brownlee Jr. – Louisville – 5’10 / 194

Grade: 77

Fifth-year senior, four-year starter. All-ACC in 2023. Began his career at Florida State where he spent three seasons. Following the transfer to Louisville, Brownlee Jr. took his game to another level. He plays with a level of competitive swagger that is needed for success at the position. He is a daring player that, in some cases, over trusts his own ability. This created a quality volume of ball production over his career. Brownlee Jr. starred at the Senior Bowl during practices, as players and coaches from the American team voted him the top corner on the roster. He has some “rise to the occasion” to him that can be hard to measure. Brownlee Jr. is tough, strong, and aggressive. His best tape is found in press coverage where he can delay the release of a receiver off the line. His over-eager style can be toyed with by savvy, jittery route runners. The lack of top end athletic ability will limit his upside but the way he plays can help him stick to a roster as a quality backup and special teamer.

15) Renardo Green – Florida State – 6’0 / 186

Grade: 77

Fifth-year senior, three-year starter. All-ACC in 2023 and 2022. Green began his career as a cornerback but was moved to safety his sophomore season. He shifted back over to cornerback in 2022 and won a team most improved player award. Fast forward to 2023 and Green led the ACC in passes defended (14) after an impressive week one against LSU receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., both likely first round picks. There is a lot of hot and cold to his game and it stems from the combination of his aggressive nature and lack of recovery speed. Green can play explosive and violent, but his ability to smoothly change direction is inconsistent. He labors in man coverage when left unprotected over the top. Green’s vast experience at both safety and cornerback along with his style of play are ideal fits for a nickel role at the next level. He can be a true force in that role.

*There is going to be a lot of demand for this kid. As you can see, there is a huge cluster of guys with similar grades and projections. Incredible depth of corners that I think can start in the league, but they may not be household names. Green’s vast experience at multiple positions, excellent week at the Shrine practices (he was the top DB there), and elite workout at the combine was as good of a process as he could have had over the past 9 months. Is he big enough to play an effective slot/safety role? I saw some Julian Love in his game.

16) Myles Harden – South Dakota – 5’11 / 195

Grade: 76

Four-year starter. Three-time All-MVFC, first team in 2023 in addition to being named an FCS All-American. Harden blossomed from a zero-star recruit to one of the top FCS prospects in the class. His measurables will scare some teams, as he is short-armed and lacks long speed. Harden is one of the cleanest-technique players in the class, however, and his 3.98 short shuttle at the combine was the fastest, all positions. It confirmed the belief that stems from the tape; Harden is one of the most sudden movers one can find in this corner group. He plays the game in short windows in fast forward with no wasted motion and a knack for getting to the ball. His zone-based college scheme and performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices proved what he can do if the amount of green he is responsible for can be limited. Harden will not be an ideal fit for everyone, but this is a sticky underneath cover man that will make plays on the ball and offer reliable zone coverage.

*Harden is my favorite FCS player in the draft. He opened a lot of eyes in the pre-draft process between Shrine week and the Combine. Elite mover with no wasted time or steps. His production was elite, and he plays bigger than I anticipated. Every year we see a no namer defensive back excel at nickel right away. Harden is my pick to be that guy in 2024.

17) Willie Drew – Virginia State – 6’0 / 191

Grade: 76

Sixth-year senior, three-year starter. All-CIAA in 2023 and 2022. Won the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023 and finished the season as a Division II All-American. Drew began his long career at James Madison despite multiple FCS offers. A serious knee injury nearly ended his career in 2019. The transfer to Virginia State took place in 2020 but his season was cancelled due to the pandemic. After almost two seasons of no game action, Drew was back on the field and clearly dominated the lower level of competition. Drew’s ball production was elite, and he checked another box at the Senior Bowl in practices. His tools are good enough but there is a clear lack of development in specific skill-based components of the position. His short area movement does not match his long speed, but he took in the NFL coaching in Mobile which is a good sign for what he may be able to do in the future. Drew is a bit of a gamble, but his speed and ball skills create a strong place to build from.

*Our small school guy at Ourlads turned me on to Drew after the season. I hadn’t watched him until February in Mobile. Man, he looked great. The lower fluidity with explosion and receiver-caliber ball skills will be a nice foundation for him to build from. No disrespect to coaching at lower levels, but this kind of kid will benefit a ton from pro caliber programs. His raw talent is there and there will be a transition period that keeps him off the field for a year, but I am drawn to what he can be moving forward. He graded out higher than a lot of the guys on this list in a few areas.

18) Caelen Carson – Wake Forest – 6’0 /193

Grade: 76

Four-year starter. Carson is a highly experienced corner that was often tasked with shadowing the opponent’s top receiver. He is an aggressive cover man that has the right mentality. He has played in multiple schemes and has always come out on the other side proving to be a capable defender that will contribute against the run and pass. Carson has suffered multiple injuries over his career, all to his lower body. He also struggles to stay with pro-caliber long speed. The questions are enough to keep him out of a projected starter role, but there is enough quality tape against quality opponents to keep his hopes alive.

*I planned to like Carson more than this. He was a guy near the top of my corner stack leading into the 2023 season and even after the first month. But the deep dive into his film, medical history, and lack of ball production put him near the bottom of this fringe-starter stack. Simply put, the idea of him from his best tape is better than the projection that stems from his full dose of tape.

19) Kamari Lassiter – Georgia – 5’11 / 187

Grade: 76

Junior entry, two-year starter. All-SEC in 2023. Lassiter is a pro-ready corner when looking at his play-style, techniques, and discipline. He is well-schooled and drew rave reviews from the program’s coaching staff. Lassiter does not have standout size or speed, which can make him a tough sell to certain NFL decision makers. He is a proven commodity in the SEC, however; one that built a long resume filled with quality tape and very few losses. He shut down a side of the field on a routine basis, allowing just one touchdown over his final 24 games. In addition, he was flagged just once over his final 17 games. Lassiter brings tremendous eye discipline and sudden movement to the table and is equally effective in both man and zone cover schemes. The poor forty time (4.6) will worry some teams but do not overlook the fact he had the best 3-cone time among corners at the combine. This is a corner that can contribute with the pro-caliber maturity and mindset already set to go.

*I’ve been back and forth on Lassiter as much as any corner in the class. He was top ten for a long time. This just reminds me of former Georgia corner Derion Kendrick who benefitted from playing on a stacked Georgia defense. His lack of speed has torched him so far. Lassiter has more quickness and plays more physical, so the hope for him will be scheme-based. He can hang in zone coverage.

20) Khyree Jackson – Oregon – 6’4 / 194

Grade: 75

Fifth-year senior, one-year starter. Did not play football for two seasons after high school and then struggled to find a home between off-field issues and the pandemic. Graduated high school in 2017 but did not begin his college career until 2021 at Alabama. Jackson’s story is one of the most unique you will ever find. He was overlooked as a high school recruit because of multiple moves and transfers in addition to missing his junior year with an injury. His name did appear on the radar, but his grades were so poor he had to go the junior college route. Simply put, Jackson had incredible talent and rare tools, but his motivation and maturity created a roller coaster of a life. He found a home at Alabama under Nick Saban. His greatest contributions came on special teams and after being suspended for a violation of team rules, he transferred to Oregon. Finally on the field and in a starting lineup, Jackson opened the door to his ceiling. His size, speed, length, and attitude are an ideal fit for teams that put the corners on the line of scrimmage. He moves better than most at his size. There are still several rough edges to his game, and he is very old for a prospect. There has been a significant climb in his quality of play to give gasoline to the idea of him being a slept-on prospect that can make it at the next level.

*One of the more interesting day three guys in the class. I can’t recall a story that quite matches up with this one. The character questions will need a ton of extra screening, but that size/speed is real. He also creates the MMA match aura for a receiver matching up against him for an afternoon. There will be a lot of up and down to his game but knowing he fought through life adversity and came out with an outlook that some still consider day two-caliber is enough to take a chance on. Where that risk is taken will be different around the league.

21-43:

21) DJ James – Auburn – 6’0 / 175: 75

22) Deantre Prince – Mississippi – 6’0 / 183: 75

23) Elijah Jones – Boston College – 6’1 / 184: 74

24) Decamerion Richardson – Mississippi State – 6’2 / 188: 74

25) Te’Cory Couch – Miami – 5’10 / 185: 74

26) MJ Devonshire – Pittsburgh – 5’11 / 186: 74

27) Jarrian Jones – Florida State – 6’0 / 190: 74

28) Qwan’tez Stiggers – Toronto (CFL) – 6’0 / 204: 74

29) Daequan Hardy – Penn State – 5’9 / 179: 73

30) Kalen King – Penn State – 5’11 / 190: 72

31) Myles Sims – Georgia Tech – 6’3 / 188: 71

32) Marcellas Dial – South Carolina – 6’0 / 190: 71

33) Tarheeb Still – Maryland – 6’0 / 188: 71

34) Johnny Dixon – Penn State – 5’11 / 188

35) Storm Duck – Louisville – 6’0 / 195: 71

36) Ja’quan Sheppard – Maryland – 6’2 / 199: 70

37) Josh Wallace – Michigan – 5’11 / 186: 70

38) Chau Smith-wade – Washington State – 5’10 / 184: 69

39) Beanie Bishop Jr. – West Virginia – 5’9 / 180: 69

40) Chigozie Anusiem – Colorado State – 6’1 / 200: 69

41) Mikey Victor – Alabama State – 6’2 /205: 68

42) Ryan Cooper Jr. – Oregon State – 5’11 / 186: 68

43) Miles Battle – Utah – 6’3 / 196: 68

NYG APPROACH

Like the receiver groups year after year, there is a ton of depth at corner. It is filled with guys that can make rosters, credibly back up early on in the career, and contribute on special teams. If you want a real projected starter and difference maker, you’re gonna have to try and get one in the second or third round. The debate with the Giants will be how much they believe in the 2023 training camp star Tre Hawkins. His rookie season went as bad as it could have in limited action and while we can’t hold that against him considering where he was drafted and where he came from, it is a classic “don’t make a decision based on him” type scenario. If he pans out to be something real, you have real depth when injuries arise. Not a bad problem to have.

At nickel, NYG has options that I feel more secure with but a strong case can be made to get a real dude there. And that is where I see likely value being for NYG in round 2. While you would rather have the answer on the outside, getting a difference maker at nickel could do wonders for this defense overall. Deonte Banks and a strong nickel presence can give the new scheme a path of less resistance to hiding problems or a gray situation at the other outside corner. If they go elsewhere (man there are lot of holes on this roster) – there will be a good value available day three. No matter what, NYG absolutely needs to add a corner to this team. As early as round one (following a trade down).