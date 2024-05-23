May 23, 204 New York Giants OTA Practice Report

MAY 23, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their third voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday, and first one open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The seven remaining OTA practices will be held on May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, and June 6-7. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 11-12.

INJURIES AND ABSENTEES…

WR Darius Slayton (holdout) and TE Darren Waller (considering retirement) were not at practice. Also not spotted at the voluntary practice were WR Isaiah McKenzie, TE Daniel Bellinger, DL Jordan Phillips, DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and DL Timmy Horne.

Working on the side were RT Evan Neal (recovering from ankle surgery), OT Matt Nelson (unknown), ILB Isaiah Simmons (unknown), OLB Benton Whitley (unknown), and CB Aaron Robinson (still recovering from 2022 knee surgery).

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

QB Daniel Jones , who is coming off an ACL tear and neck injury, participated in 7-on-7 drills and looked “smooth.” He did not participate in 11-on-11 team drills.

, who is coming off an ACL tear and neck injury, participated in 7-on-7 drills and looked “smooth.” He did not participate in 11-on-11 team drills. Eric Gray received first-team reps at running back.

received first-team reps at running back. The first-team offensive line included Jermaine Eluemunor at left guard, John Michael Schmitz at center, and Jon Runyan, Jr. at right guard.

at left guard, at center, and at right guard. With LT Andrew Thomas and RT Evan Neal sitting out of 11-on-11 team drills, Josh Ezeudu played at left tackle and Yodny Cajuste and Aaron Stinnie at right tackle with the first unit.

and RT sitting out of 11-on-11 team drills, played at left tackle and and at right tackle with the first unit. Ryder Anderson and Jordon Riley received first-team reps with Dexter Lawrence on the defensive line.

and received first-team reps with on the defensive line. The first-team secondary consisted of Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott at outside corner, and Nick McCloud in the slot. Dane Belton and Jason Pinnock were the safeties.

and at outside corner, and in the slot. and were the safeties. Cornerbacks Deonte Banks , Darnay Holmes , and Kaleb Hayes all broke up passes.

, , and all broke up passes. CB Andru Phillips looked good in coverage and S Dane Belton almost came down with an interception.

looked good in coverage and S almost came down with an interception. Inside linebacker Darius Muasau had good coverage on a deep pass.

had good coverage on a deep pass. QB Drew Lock , who was playing with the first team on 11-on-11s, was not accurate but he did connect on a deep bomb to WR Malik Nabers on a double-move for a 50-yard touchdown against CB Cor’Dale Flott and S Jason Pinnock .

, who was playing with the first team on 11-on-11s, was not accurate but he did connect on a deep bomb to WR on a double-move for a 50-yard touchdown against CB and S . WR Malik Nabers seemed to be open on almost every 11-on-11 first-team rep.

seemed to be open on almost every 11-on-11 first-team rep. Tight ends Theo Johnson and Lawrence Cager were active catching the ball. Johnson showed good speed on a big gain.

and were active catching the ball. Johnson showed good speed on a big gain. QB Tommy DeVito connected over the middle to WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton and threw a deep ball to WR Jalin Hyatt . Two reporters felt that DeVito looked sharper than QB Drew Lock .

connected over the middle to WR and threw a deep ball to WR . Two reporters felt that DeVito looked sharper than QB . WR Wan’Dale Robinson was active catching the ball, including a deep pass.

was active catching the ball, including a deep pass. LT Josh Ezeudu had problems blocking OLB Brian Burns , who had three “sacks.”

had problems blocking OLB , who had three “sacks.” OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux one “sack” and OLB Tomon Fox flashed into the backfield.

one “sack” and OLB flashed into the backfield. While other players were practicing on special teams, new Offensive Line Coach Carmen Bricillo spent time with the offensive line and running backs on the mental aspect of pass protection.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

THEO JOHNSON SIGNS…

The Giants have signed TE Theo Johnson, their 4th-round selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. The only remaining unsigned draft pick is S Tyler Nubin (2nd round).