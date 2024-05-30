May 30, 204 New York Giants OTA Practice Report

MAY 30, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their fifth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday, and second open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The five remaining OTA practices will be held on May 31, June 3-4, and June 6-7. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 11-12.

GIANTS CUT GARY BRIGHTWELL, SIGN ELIJAH RILEY…

The Giants have waived/injured Gary Brightwell and signed free agent safety Elijah Riley.

Brightwell’s 2023 season was largely sabotaged by a hamstring injury that he suffered in Week 7. He spent the remainder of the year on Injured Reserve. In the seven games that he did play, Brightwell carried the ball nine times for 19 yards (2.1 yards per carry) and caught five passes for 47 yards. His biggest impact remained as a core special teams player. The Giants drafted Brightwell in the 6th round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In this three seasons with the Giants, Brightwell played in 37 games with no starts, carrying the ball 41 times for 164 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown. He also had 11 receptions for 92 yards.

The 25-year old, 6’0”, 205-pound Riley was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2020 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Eagles (2020-2021), New York Jets (2021-2022), and Pittsburgh Steelers (2022-2023). Riley has played in 30 regular-season games, accruing 62 tackles, two sacks, and one pass defense. His most productive season was in 2021 when he started seven games for the Jets. Most of Riley’s playing time with the Steelers in 2023 came on special teams.

INCENTIVES ADDED TO DARIUS SLAYTON’S CONTRACT…

WR Darius Slayton revealed on Thursday that the team has revised his contract, adding incentives but not guaranteed money. Slayton was entering the final year of his 2-year, $12 million contract. Slayton had been holding out of the voluntary offseason workouts. Slayton’s incentives increased from $1.5 million to $2.15 million. He now has the opportunity to earn an extra $650,000.

INJURIES AND ABSENTEES…

TE Darren Waller (considering retirement) was not at practice. WR/Returner Gunner Olszewski was spotted limping off of the field after slipping on the grass while running a route.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

With Evan Neal (ankle) still being limited, the starting offensive line consisted of LT Andrew Thomas , LG Jermaine Eluemunor , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Jon Runyan Jr, , and RT Josh Ezeudu . During walk-throughs, Neal was at right tackle.

(ankle) still being limited, the starting offensive line consisted of LT , LG , OC , RG , and RT . During walk-throughs, Neal was at right tackle. QB Daniel Jones was 5-of-6 in 7-on-7 drills. He completed two passes to WR Wan’Dale Robinson , and also connected with wide receivers Allen Robinson , Darius Slayton and Ayir Asante .

was 5-of-6 in 7-on-7 drills. He completed two passes to WR , and also connected with wide receivers , and . QB Daniel Jones worked on the side during 11-on-11s, including full-speed rollouts.

worked on the side during 11-on-11s, including full-speed rollouts. During 11-on-11 drills, QB Drew Lock was 17-of-23 with a number of completions to WR Darius Slayton . However, Lock was “sacked” on three completions and missed badly on a few other throws. Lock did connect with WR Wan’Dale Robinson on a long completion.

was 17-of-23 with a number of completions to WR . However, Lock was “sacked” on three completions and missed badly on a few other throws. Lock did connect with WR on a long completion. D.J. Davidson received first-team reps on the defensive line.

received first-team reps on the defensive line. Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari each registered “sacks.”

and each registered “sacks.” QB Drew Lock threw a long touchdown pass to WR Ayir Asante over the middle.

threw a long touchdown pass to WR over the middle. S Dane Belton nearly intercepted a pass intended for WR Wan’Dale Robinson .

nearly intercepted a pass intended for WR . CB Deonte Banks had another good practice, including solid coverage on a deep pass to WR Jalin Hyatt .

had another good practice, including solid coverage on a deep pass to WR . CB Darnay Holmes forced a fumble, recovered the loose ball, and returned it for what may have been a touchdown. He also looked good in coverage.

forced a fumble, recovered the loose ball, and returned it for what may have been a touchdown. He also looked good in coverage. ILB Darius Muasau continues to look good in coverage.

continues to look good in coverage. OLB Boogie Basham knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage.

ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER BRANDON BROWN…

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

