JUNE 6, 2024 NEW YORK GIANTS OTA PRACTICE REPORT…

The Giants held their ninth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday, and third open to the media. No live contact is permitted during OTAs, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. The tenth and last remaining OTA practice tomorrow on June 7. A mandatory mini-camp will also be held June 11-12.

ABSENTEES AND INJURIES…

TE Darren Waller (considering retirement), OLB Brian Burns, and PK Graham Gano were not at practice.

WR Gunner Olszewski (foot/ankle?) was injured during last Thursday’s OTA and is still out. He was spotted in a walking boot. “He’ll be good for training camp,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll.

WR Isaiah McKenzie, TE Tyree Jackson, RT Evan Neal, OT Matt Nelson, DL Timmy Horne, ILB Micah McFadden, ILB Isaiah Simmons, CB Aaron Robinson, and S Gervarrius Owens worked on the sidelines with trainers.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Head Coach Brian Daboll continues to call the offensive plays.

continues to call the offensive plays. WR Malik Nabers was the star of practice. He caught two 30+ yard touchdowns from QB Drew Lock in 11-on-11 drills, including one against CB Cor’Dale Flott down the left sideline and an excellent leaping catch in the corner of the end zone.

was the star of practice. He caught two 30+ yard touchdowns from QB in 11-on-11 drills, including one against CB down the left sideline and an excellent leaping catch in the corner of the end zone. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux was spotted in the backfield a number of times and may have had a “sack” on the second touchdown to Nabers.

was spotted in the backfield a number of times and may have had a “sack” on the second touchdown to Nabers. QB Drew Lock also connected with wideouts Isaiah Hodgins and Wan’Dale Robinson for touchdowns. Lock had an impressive practice and was accurate throughout despite consistent pass pressure. He completed nine of his first 10 passes.

also connected with wideouts and for touchdowns. Lock had an impressive practice and was accurate throughout despite consistent pass pressure. He completed nine of his first 10 passes. QB Tommy DeVito was also under consistent pressure but was less accurate. DeVito did throw a short touchdown to WR Allen Robinson in team drills.

was also under consistent pressure but was less accurate. DeVito did throw a short touchdown to WR in team drills. QB Nathan Rourke threw touchdowns to TE Lawrence Cager and WR John Jiles .

threw touchdowns to TE and WR . In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones threw four touchdown passes in six attempts, including to wide outs Jalin Hyatt (two), Wan’Dale Robinson (one), and Malik Nabers (one).

threw four touchdown passes in six attempts, including to wide outs (two), (one), and (one). Josh Ezeudu filled in for Evan Neal at right tackle.

filled in for Evan Neal at right tackle. OLB Boogie Basham was in the backfield a few times, including two “sacks.” OLB Azeez Ojulari also had a pressure.

was in the backfield a few times, including two “sacks.” OLB also had a pressure. While Isaiah Simmons has not been practicing in team drills, he was lining up with the first-team defense in sub packages as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back.

has not been practicing in team drills, he was lining up with the first-team defense in sub packages as a hybrid linebacker/defensive back. Carter Coughlin was lining up next to Bobby Okereke at inside linebacker with Micah McFadden out today. Carter made a nice play in pass defense near the goal line.

was lining up next to at inside linebacker with out today. Carter made a nice play in pass defense near the goal line. Making plays in pass defense were defensive backs Dane Belton , Jalen Mills , Alex Johnson , Jason Pinnock , Tre Hawkins , and Tyler Nubin .

, , , , , and . NT Dexter Lawrence flashed in run defense.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript and video of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Thursday are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

STERLING SHEPARD SIGNS WITH TAMPA BAY…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent WR Sterling Shepard has signed a 1-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shepard was selected in the 2nd round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Giants. The Giants made an odd decision to retain Sterling Shepard on the roster in 2023, especially given the fact the little-used receiver had no special teams value. While he played in 15 games with two starts, Shepard only received 15 percent of the offensive snaps. He finished the season with 10 catches for 57 yards with three dropped passes.

For a complete overview of free agent comings and goings, see the New York Giants Free Agency section of the website.