LEONARD WILLIAMS SIGNS HIS FRANCHISE TAG TENDER…

New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams has signed his 1-year, $16.126 million Franchise Tag tender. Williams is now under contract for the 2020 season. The Giants and Williams can continue to negotiate a long-term deal if they choose to do so.

The Giants acquired Williams by trade from the New York Jets in late October 2019. He played in eight games for the Giants with five starts, finishing with 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 pass defenses, and 1 forced fumble.

The 6’5”, 302-pound Williams was the sixth player taken overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Jets. In four and a half seasons with the Jets, Williams started 70 games, accruing 240 tackles, 17 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles. His best season was 2016, when he was credited with 68 tackles and seven sacks. A very good run defender, Williams has not been able to generate a consistent pass rush in his five-year pro career.