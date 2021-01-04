Giants 2021 Opponents Mostly Set; Team Re-Signs 15 Players

NEW YORK GIANTS 2021 OPPONENTS SET…

The New York Giants’ 2021 opponents have been mostly set:

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Away:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Chicago Bears

The NFL will reportedly add a 17th regular-season game. If so, the Giants are expected to play a team from the AFC East. If the match-up is determined by division ranking, it will be the Miami Dolphins.

The league’s 2021 schedule will be announced in the spring.

NEW YORK GIANTS TO PICK 11TH IN 2021 NFL DRAFT…

The New York Giants now hold the 11th pick in the 1st round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

GIANTS RE-SIGN 15 PLAYERS…

The Giants have re-signed two exclusive rights free agents and 13 players to reserve/future contracts.

The two exclusive rights free agents are OT Jackson Barton and CB Madre Harper. Barton spent the entire year on the 53-man roster, but was only active for one game. Harper played in nine games for the Giants this year.

The 13 reserve/future players are:

QB Clayton Thorson

QB Alex Tanney

RB Taquan Mizzell

WR Alex Bachman

TE Rysen John

OG Chad Slade

OG Kenny Wiggins

DT David Moa

LB Trent Harris

CB Jarren Williams

CB Quincy Wilson

S Montre Hartage

LS Carson Tinker

All 13 of these players finished the year on the team’s Practice Squad.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

