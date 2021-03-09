Giants Confirm Coaching Staff Changes; Team Places Franchise Tag on Leonard Williams

NEW YORK GIANTS OFFICIALLY CONFIRM COACHING STAFF CHANGES…

The New York Giants have confirmed a number of coaching changes that were unofficially revealed several weeks ago. The changes include:

Freddie Kitchens has switched from tight ends coach to senior offensive assistant.

Jeremy Pruitt was hired as a new senior defensive assistant.

Derek Dooley has switched from senior offensive assistant to tight ends coach.

Rob Sale is the new offensive line coach.

Pat Flaherty re-joins the team as an offensive and defensive consultant.

Senior Offensive Assistant Freddie Kitchens



2021-Present: Senior Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2020: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants

2019: Head Coach, Cleveland Browns

2018: Offensive Coordinator, Cleveland Browns

2018: Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach, Cleveland Browns

2017: Running Backs Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2013-2016: Quarterbacks Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2007-2012: Tight Ends Coach, Arizona Cardinals

2006: Tight Ends Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2005: Running Backs Coach, Mississippi State University

2004: Tight Ends Coach, Mississippi State University

2001-2003: Running Backs Coach, University of North Texas

2000: Graduate Assistant, Louisiana State University

1999: Running Backs/Tight Ends Coach, Glenville State College

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Quarterback, University of Alabama (1993-1998)

Born: November 29, 1974

“His primary responsibility is going to be working with the front,” said Head Coach Joe Judge. “Freddie has coached quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends, has worked hand in hand with the offensive line. Again, tying into having two young offensive line coaches with Rob (Sale) and (assistant) Ben Wilkerson, I think Freddie is going to be an asset up front working directly with them and helping bring together the game planning, like all of our coaches will, but working directly with (Offensive Coordinator) Jason (Garrett) with some of the things that are going to happen up front.”

Senior Defensive Assistant Jeremy Pruitt

2021-Present: Senior Defensive Assistant, New York Giants

2018-2020: Head Coach, University of Tennessee

2016-2017: Defensive Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach, University of Alabama

2014-2015: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of Georgia

2013: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, University of Florida

2010-2012: Defensive Backs Coach, University of Alabama

2007-2009: Director of Player Development, University of Alabama

2005-2006: Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2004: Defensive Backs Coach, Hoover High School (Alabama)

2001-2003: Assistant Coach, Fort Payne High School (Alabama)

2000: Defensive Coordinator, Plainview High School (Alabama)

1999: Defensive Backs Coach, University of West Alabama

1998: Defensive Backs Coach, Plainview High School (Alabama)

1997: Graduate Assistant, University of Alabama

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Defensive Back, Middle Tennessee State University (1993-1994)/University of Alabama (1995-1996)

Born: May 28, 1974

“Jeremy’s going to work with all levels of the defense, the back end, the linebackers and the front,” Judge said. “Jeremy’s another guy that I’ve worked with in the past, I’ve kept in very close contact. Jeremy’s a guy that’s coached on all levels, high school, college and now the NFL, and he’s always impressed me as somebody who’s been able to connect with every player on the field regardless of how they came up, where they’re from geographically – doesn’t matter, Jeremy just has a good knack of connecting with everyone. He’s one of the best teachers I’ve ever been around and it’s been fun to have him in the building and talking ball. I think he’s going to help our staff as far as bringing some new ideas and different ways of running our current schemes.

“One thing you’re seeing in the league right now is there are a lot of college schemes that are trickling up to the NFL based on the players and their skillsets and what they’re accustomed to doing. Having guys like Jeremy, (Linebackers coach) Kevin Sherrer and (Defensive Line Coach) Sean Spencer give you a little bit of an avenue of looking into ways they’ve handled similar things in the college game and being able to do it within our own schemes, so it’s something that should help us right there.”

Tight Ends Coach Derek Dooley

2021-Present: Tight Ends Coach, New York Giants

2020: Senior Offensive Assistant, New York Giants

2018-2019: Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach, University of Missouri

2013-2017: Wide Receivers Coach, Dallas Cowboys

2010-2012: Head Coach, University of Tennessee

2007-2009: Head Coach, Louisiana Tech University

2005-2006: Tight Ends Coach, Miami Dolphins

2004: Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University

2003: Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator, Louisiana State University

2000-2002: Tight Ends Coach/Recruiting Coordinator, Louisiana State University

1997-1999: Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Recruiting Coordinator, Southern Methodist University

1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Georgia

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Wide Receiver, University of Virginia (1987-1990)

Born: June 10, 1968

“Derek Dooley did a great job for us last year as a senior offensive assistant,” Judge said. “Really did a nice job preparing for opponents, running our scout teams, and breaking down what we’re doing. We wanted to get him into a room, get him some guys… Derek’s a guy who’s got coordinating experience, he’s coached multiple positions, he’s been a head coach, he sees things through a big lens and really sees a big picture at the end of the tunnel, which is important for us, so he’ll be our tight ends coach.”

Offensive Line Coach Rob Sale



2021-Present: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2018-2020: Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach, University of Louisiana at Lafayette

2017: Offensive Line Coach/Running Game Coordinator, Arizona State University

2016: Offensive Line Coach, University of Louisiana at Monroe

2015: Offensive Line Coach, University of Georgia

2014: Offensive Coordinator, McNeese State University

2012-2013: Offensive Line Coach, McNeese State University

2007-2011: Strength and Conditioning Assistant/Offensive Analyst, University of Alabama

2006: Offensive Line Coach, Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee (Louisiana)

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive Lineman, LSU (1998-2002)

Born July 1, 1979

“I’ve known Rob for some time now, I’ve worked with him, I’ve stayed in very close contact with Rob over the years,” said Judge. “He’s someone who’s always impressed me as a very thorough teacher, as a very detailed and energetic on-the-field coach and he’s someone who has a very strong relationship with his players. I thought he was a good fit. We made sure to do our due diligence – I talked to probably over 25 coaches personally, our staff researched an additional probably 15-20, we had several interviews in person and countless interviews over Zoom. I would say that they all did a good job and there were a lot of qualified candidates. At the end of the day, the best move for the New York Giants was adding Rob and I’m excited to add him to our staff.”

Offensive and Defensive Consultant Pat Flaherty

2021-Present: Offensive and Defensive Consultant, New York Giants

2019-2021: Analyst, Penn State University

2019: Offensive Line Coach, Miami Dolphins

2017-2018: Offensive Line Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2016: Offensive Line Coach, San Francisco 49ers

2004-2015: Offensive Line Coach, New York Giants

2001-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Chicago Bears

2000: Tight Ends Coach, Washington Redskins

1999: Tight Ends and Special Teams Coach, Recruiting Coordinator, University of Iowa

1993-1998: Offensive Line, Tight Ends, and Special Teams Coach, Recruiting Coordinator, Wake Forest University

1992: Defensive Line Coach, East Carolina University

1984-1991: Offensive Line Coach, Rutgers University

1982-1983: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Penn State University

1980-1981: Offensive Line Coach, East Stroudsburg University

Pro Experience: None

Collegiate Experience: Offensive center for East Stroudsburg University (1976-1979)

Born April 27, 1956

“(Flaherty is) going to work in a consultant role with both the offensive and defensive staffs,” Judge said. “He’s going to have responsibilities on both ends. Obviously, Pat’s specialty being an offensive line coach in this league for a long time, a tight ends coach, is really dealing specifically with the front. I’m excited to have Pat here. Part of the strength is we’ve got two young offensive line coaches with Rob Sale and (assistant) Ben Wilkerson, and Pat’s a good sounding board for those guys to have. He’s also someone who can do some extra leg work for us and really break down opponents of what they’re doing, as well as share with our defensive staff maybe how some different offenses are running and give (Defensive Coordinator) Patrick Graham a different perspective on what he’s seeing on tape.”

GIANTS OFFICIALLY PLACE FRANCHISE TAG ON LEONARD WILLIAMS…

Following up on today’s earlier update, the New York Giants have indeed officially designated defensive lineman Leonard Williams as the team’s non-exclusive Franchise Player as a defensive tackle, thus keeping him off of the free agent market which begins on March 15th. The deadline for designating Franchise Players was at 4PM today.

A “non-exclusive” Franchise Player must be offered a 1-year contract for an amount no less than the average of the top five cap hits at the player’s position for the previous five years applied to the current salary cap, or 120 percent of the player’s previous year’s salary, whichever is greater. A non-exclusive franchise player may negotiate with other NFL teams, but if the player signs an offer sheet from another team, the original team has a right to match the terms of that offer, or if it does not match the offer and thus loses the player, is entitled to receive two first-round draft picks as compensation. If there is no contract agreement before July 15, Williams will play the 2021 season under the one-year deal (like he did last season) unless the tag is rescinded by the Giants.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that the Giants are still seeking a long-term deal with Williams. The New York Post is even reporting that the Giants have no intention of paying Williams the $19.4 million he would be due under the Franchise Tag and this move is only to buy additional negotiating time once free agency starts. That said, The Athletic is reporting that the two sides are not close to a new deal.

The 6’5”, 302-pound Williams was the sixth player taken overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The Giants acquired Williams by trade from the in late October 2019. In his sixth NFL season, Williams had his best year as a pro in 2020. Williams played in all 16 games with 12 starts (74 percent of defensive snaps) and finished the year with 57 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, 11.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, one pass defense, and one fumble recovery.