Giants Sign Three More Players; 17th Regular-Season Opponent Set

NEW YORK GIANTS SIGN THREE MORE PLAYERS…

The New York Giants have officially signed free agents tight end Cole Hikutini, cornerback Chris Milton, and safety Joshua Kalu. Terms of the deals are not yet publicly known.

The 26-year old, 6’4”, 240-pound Hikutini was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2017 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the 49ers (2017-2018), Minnesota Vikings (2018-2019), and Dallas Cowboys (2019-2020). His only playing time came as a rookie when he played in four regular-season games, catching two passes for 15 yards for the 49ers. Hikutini has been a Practice Squad player for the past three seasons. The Cowboys cut him on March 19th.

The 28-year old, 5’11”, 190-pound Milton was originally signed as undrafted rookie free agent by the Indianapolis Colts after the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the Colts before being signed by the Tennessee Titans after he was cut. In all, Milton has played in 55 regular-season games, with one start, accruing 35 tackles, two pass defenses, and recovering one fumble. The Titans cut him in February 2021.

The 25-year old, 6’0”, 203-pound Kalu was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans after the 2018 NFL Draft. In his three seasons with Tennessee, Kalu played in 28 regular-season games with no starts, accruing 24 tackles, one pass defense, and one forced fumble. He also blocked a field goal. Kalu was not tendered as a potential restricted free agent, making him unrestricted.

NEW YORK GIANTS 2021 OPPONENTS…

With the NFL deciding on a 17-game regular-season schedule, the 17th opponent the New York Giants will face in 2021 will be the Miami Dolphins. The Giants will be the visiting team and thus nine of the Giants’ 17 games will be road contests.

Home:

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Rams

Away: