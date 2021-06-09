JUNE 9, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS MINI-CAMP REPORT…

The second day of the New York Giants 3-day mandatory mini-camp was held on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. No live contact is permitted during the mini-camp, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

INJURY REPORT…

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (knee), TE Kyle Rudolph (foot), LB Cam Brown (unknown), LB Ryan Anderson (unknown), and RB Taquan Mizzell (unknown).

WR John Ross (unknown) and CB Aaron Robinson (unknown) were limited, being kept out of team drills.

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart left midway through practice with a trainer.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Multiple media sources said that WR Kadarius Toney had a strong practice, even beating CB James Bradberry in one drill. He demonstrated good quickness in and out of his breaks and made a number of sideline catches. Toney was also active returning punts.

Starting at inside linebacker alongside Blake Martinez was Tae Crowder.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

