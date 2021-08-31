Giants Trade for Ben Bredeson, Reduce Roster to 53 Players

NEW YORK GIANTS TRADE FOR BEN BREDESON…

The New York Giants have acquired by trade offensive guard Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens. In return for the Giants’ 4th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Giants received Bredeson and the Ravens’ 5th-round selection in 2022 (acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs) and 7th-round selection in 2023.

Ravens Receive:

Giants 4th-round 2022 Selection

Giants Receive:

Ben Bredeson

Ravens 5th-round 2022 Selection (from Chiefs)

Ravens 7th-round 2023 Selection

The 23-year old, 6’5”, 315-pound Bredeson was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Ravens. He played in 10 games with no starts as a rookie.

NEW YORK GIANTS REDUCE ROSTER TO 53 PLAYERS…

On Tuesday, in order to meet the NFL’s 53-man roster limit, the New York Giants made the following 27 roster moves:

Remain on the Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List:

CB Aaron Robinson (core muscle)

Placed on Injured Reserve:

WR Austin Mack

WR Alex Bachman

OG Ted Larsen

Waived or contracts terminated:

QB Brian Lewerke

RB Corey Clement

RB Sandro Platzgummer

WR David Sills

WR Matt Cole

WR Damion Willis

TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart

TE Jake Hausmann

OC Jonotthan Harrison

OC Brett Heggie

OG Kenny Wiggins

OL Chad Slade

OL Jake Burton

OL Jackson Barton

DL David Moa

DL Elijah Qualls

DL Willie Henry

LB Ifeadi Odenigbo

LB Devante Downs

LB Ryan Anderson

LB Niko Lalos

CB Madre Harper

S Chris Johnson

S Jordyn Peters

LS Casey Kreiter

According to the team’s press release, Kreiter will be re-signed.