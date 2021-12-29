More COVID-Related New York Giants Roster Moves; 14 on Injury Report

DECEMBER 29, 2021 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not on the official injury list, but also not practicing due to being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List were OT Nate Solder, NT Danny Shelton, DE Dexter Lawrence, and S Julian Love.

Not practicing were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (neck), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OL Billy Price (personal), DL Austin Johnson (foot), DL Raymond Johnson (illness), and PK Graham Gano (illness).

Limited in practice were FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), WR John Ross (knee/COVID ramp up), OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad/COVID ramp up), and CB Keion Crossen (COVID ramp up).

ROSTER MOVES…

On Tuesday, the Giants terminated the Practice Squad contracts of cornerbacks Sam Beal and Darqueze Dennard. The team also re-signed TE Jake Hausmann and LB Omari Cobb to the Practice Squad.

On Wednesday, the Giants placed DE Dexter Lawrence on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Head Coach Joe Judge has already ruled Lawrence out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The team also activated WR John Ross, CB Adoree’ Jackson, and CB Keion Crossen from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

LB Trent Harris was designated for return from Injured Reserve, where he was placed in early December with an ankle injury.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

