Jake Fromm Will Start Against Washington

JANUARY 5, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The New York Giants held a light, walk-thru practice on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Not practicing were QB Mike Glennon (wrist), FB Cullen Gillaspia (knee), WR John Ross (knee), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), NT Austin Johnson (foot), DL Dexter Lawrence (personal/COVID ramp up), and LB Elerson Smith (neck).

The Giants revealed on Tuesday that Glennon’s wrist injury will require surgery he is done for the season. Jake Fromm will start in his place.

Limited in practice were RB Saquon Barkley (ankle, WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR Darius Slayton (shoulder/COVID ramp up), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Andrew Thomas (shoulder), OT Korey Cunningham (COVID ramp up), OG Will Hernandez (ankle), and NT Danny Shelton (COVID ramp up).

ROSTER MOVES…

On Tuesday, the Giants waived TE Chris Myarick and terminated the Practice Squad contract of OL Isaiah Wilson.

On Wednesday, the Giants placed LB Elerson Smith on Injured Reserve with a neck injury. The team also placed Practice Squad player DL Woodrow Hamilton on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The Giants activated WR Darius Slayton, OT Korey Cunningham, DL Dexter Lawrence, NT Danny Shelton, LB Omari Cobb, and CB Ka’Darr Hollman from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

HEAD COACH JOE JUDGE…

The transcript of Joe Judge’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available at Giants.com.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and at Giants.com:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice again on Thursday. The coordinators and select players will also address the media.