Nick Gates Added to 53-Man Roster; Three Players on IR Begin Practicing

NICK GATES ADDED TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

The New York Giants have added offensive lineman Nick Gates to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List. Gates had returned to practice three weeks ago and Wednesday was the deadline for the team to decide to either activate him off of the PUP or keep him on the injury list for the rest of the season.

“We’ll put him out there,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before Wednesday’s practice. “I think he’s improved every day since he’s been out there. He looks ready to go. We’ll see where that takes him. Just keep competing; whenever his number’s called, be ready… We’ve repped him at both (guard and center)… He can play all spots, but we’ve really worked him more at center and guard getting back here. I know he played tackle.”

The Giants placed Gates on Injured Reserve in September 2021 with a serious fracture to his lower left leg that he suffered in Week 2 after being shifted to left guard. The severity of the injury required seven surgeries and placed his career in jeopardy.

“It’s impressive,” said Daboll. “I mean, so many surgeries and so much rehab. You saw him when I first got here. Just a testament to the young man. It takes a lot of perseverance to go through what he’s been through and to be out here. Impressive young man.”

The Giants signed Gates as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed all of 2018 with a foot injury that caused him to be placed on Injured Reserve before the season started. In 2019, Gates was active for all 16 games with three starts (two starts at right tackle and one start at right guard). The Giants moved Gates to center in 2020. He started all 16 games and played well at the new position.

ELERSON SMITH, RODARIUS WILLIAMS, AND MATT PEART RETURN TO PRACTICE…

Outside linebacker Elerson Smith (foot), cornerback Rodarius Williams (knee), and offensive tackle Matt Peart (knee), all of whom are on Injured Reserve, have returned to practice. All three will have up to three weeks to practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster. Once that timeframe ends, individually they must either be added to the roster or remain on Injured Reserve for the rest of the season.

Smith suffered an unspecified foot injury in training camp and was placed on Injured Reserve at the end of August. Williams tore an ACL in one of his knees in October 2021. Peart tore his left ACL in late December 2021.

GIANTS RE-SIGN DRE MILLER…

The Giants have re-signed tight end Dre Miller to the Practice Squad. The Giants originally signed Miller as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was placed on Injured Reserve in August 2022 with a broken forearm that he suffered in training camp and later waived with an injury settlement. Miller was a big receiver in college with good overall athletic ability. The Giants converted him to tight end, where he was impressing and receiving first-team snaps before he was injured.

DANIEL JONES NAMED “NFC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been named the “NFC Offensive Player of the Week” for his Week 7 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that game, Jones completed 19-of-30 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 11 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. Jones led the Giants to victory from a fourth-quarter deficit or tie for the fifth time this season.

This is the third time Jones has been selected “NFC Offensive Player of the Week.” He won the award once in 2019 and again in 2021.

OCTOBER 26, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), RT Evan Neal (knee), LG Ben Bredeson (knee), OLB Oshane Ximines (quad), and CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not practice on Wednesday.

OL Tyre Phillips (toe), DL Leonard Williams (elbow), and S Jason Pinnock (foot) were limited in practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

QB Daniel Jones (Video)

NT Dexter Lawrence (Video)

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.