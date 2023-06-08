Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale, and Thomas McGaughey Address Media

GIANTS CANCEL LAST TWO OTAs DUE TO POOR AIR QUALITY…

Due to poor air quality in the region from Canadian wildfires, the New York Giants canceled their ninth voluntary organized team activity (OTA) practice on Thursday. The practice had been set to move indoors, but the organization decided not to proceed shortly before the players were set to take the field.

“It was important to the players,” Head Coach Brian Daboll said. “You guys can see how it looks in here. It’s not worth it for those guys.”

The last remaining OTA practices was scheduled to be held on Friday, but that has also been canceled. A mandatory mini-camp is scheduled be held next week, June 13-15, with media access on the first two days.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

OTAs 6-8…

Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices 6-8 were not open to the media, the Giants did provide the following practice reports:

June 2nd:

Rookie Deonte Banks gets on board with INT at OTA No. 6 by Dan Salomone of Giants.com

June 5th:

June 6th: