Jarrad Davis Done for the Season

The New York Giants have placed inside linebacker Jarrad Davis on Injured Reserve with a knee injury. His season is over. Where and when Davis suffered the injury is not publicly known but he underwent knee surgery earlier this month.

The Giants had re-signed Davis to a 1-year, $1.18 million contract this offseason.

The Giants signed Davis to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Detroit Lions in late December 2022. He was pressed into service immediately, starting the regular-season finale and the two playoff games at inside linebacker. In those three contests, he was credited with 18 tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits.

Davis was originally drafted in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Lions. He has spent time with the Lions (2017-2020, 2022) and New York Jets (2021). Davis has played in 68 regular-season games with 51 starts.