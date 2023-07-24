Giants Hire Mike Adams as Assistant Special Teams Coach; Roster Moves

GIANTS HIRE MIKE ADAMS AS ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS COACH…

The New York Giants have hired Mike Adams as an assistant special teams coach, filling a vacancy created when Anthony Blevins left the team to become the new head coach of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers earlier this month. Adams will work under Special Teams Coach Thomas McGaughey and alongside recently-hired Assistant Special Teams Coach Stephen Thomas.

The 42-year old Adams played 16 years in the NFL as a safety for the San Francisco 49ers (2004-2006), Cleveland Browns (2007-2011), Denver Broncos (2012-2013), Indianapolis Colts (2014-2016), Carolina Panthers (2017-2018), and Houston Texans (2019). He was voted to the Pro Bowl twice. In 2021, Adams served as an assistant defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears.

ROSTER MOVES…

The Giants have signed defensive lineman Brandin Bryant, who was released by the Buffalo Bills early last month. The team also waived wide receiver Makai Polk and waived tight end Dre Miller from Injured Reserve.

The 29-year old, 6’2”, 305-pound Bryant was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2016 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Seahawks (2016), New York Jets (2016-2917), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018), Montreal Alouettes (2019), Cleveland Browns (2019-2020), Miami Dolphins (2020), Buffalo Bills (2020–2022, 2023), and Houston Texans (2022). Bryant has played in 11 regular-season games with no starts, accruing nine tackles.

The Giants signed Polk to the Practice Squad in late September 2022. He did not play for the team in 2022. The 6’3”, 197-pound Polk was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens after the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ravens waived him in late August and he spent a brief amount of time on their Practice Squad before being cut in late September.

Miller was waived after he failed a physical in mid-June and then placed on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. The Giants originally signed Miller as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He was placed on Injured Reserve in August 2022 with a broken forearm that he suffered in training camp and later waived with an injury settlement. The Giants then signed Dre Miller to the Practice Squad in late October 2022.