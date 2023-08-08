AUGUST 8, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their eleventh summer training camp practice of the year on Tuesday. This was the first of two practices held with the Detroit Lions at their facilities in Michigan. The Giants were in full pads for only the fourth time this summer.

“Looking forward to having a good competitive couple of days here,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “I think it’s kind of the next step for training camp when you practice against another team. I think there is competitive juices, the coaches have it, the players have it, but we are going to try to practice the right way against a really good team.”

INJURY REPORT – MARCUS McKETHAN AND A’SHAWN ROBINSON ACTIVATED…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RT Evan Neal (concussion protocol), DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin), and DL Ryder Anderson (triceps) did not practice.

OL Marcus McKethan (knee) and DL A’Shawn Robinson (knee), who were both activated off of the PUP yesterday, were limited and did not participate in team drills.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

In 1-on-1 drills, defensive back Nick McCloud intercepted a pass intended for WR Avery Davis.

intercepted a pass intended for WR Avery Davis. CB Adoree’ Jackson broke up two passes.

broke up two passes. Corners Tre Hawkins , Darnay Holmes , Amani Oruwariye , and Zyon Gilbert all caused incompletions.

, , , and all caused incompletions. In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones was 6-of-8 with his wideouts getting good separation.

was 6-of-8 with his wideouts getting good separation. Also in 7-on-7 drills, Giants’ defense allowed 8-of-8 completions.

First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Ben Bredeson , OC John Michael Schmitz , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Matt Peart .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . Josh Ezeudu also saw time with the first unit at left guard and Ben Bredeson saw time with the first team at right guard.

also saw time with the first unit at left guard and saw time with the first team at right guard. Micah McFadden saw reps with the first team at inside linebacker.

saw reps with the first team at inside linebacker. DE Aidan Hutchinson was untouched on one rush and “sacked” QB Daniel Jones .

. QB Daniel Jones finished 11-on-11 team drills 7-of-15 with a couple of “sacks” a number of missed passes to open receivers.

finished 11-on-11 team drills 7-of-15 with a couple of “sacks” a number of missed passes to open receivers. In initial team drills, the Giants’ defense prevented the Lions’ offensive from getting a first down in four plays, two pass and two run.

However, as team drills progressed, the Lions’ offense was able to find some success with passes to the tight ends and crossing routes over the middle as well as running outside the tackles. Interior run defense for the Giants was solid.

Minus RB Saquon Barkley , Detroit’s starting defense stopped the Giants in the first red-zone drills, despite two extra plays. Meanwhile, the Lions’ first-team offense scored on their red-zone opportunity.

, Detroit’s starting defense stopped the Giants in the first red-zone drills, despite two extra plays. Meanwhile, the Lions’ first-team offense scored on their red-zone opportunity. In team drills, S Bobby McCain broke up a couple of passes and S Jason Pinnock prevented a reception.

broke up a couple of passes and S prevented a reception. NT Dexter Lawrence , DL Leonard Williams , and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux disrupted plays in the backfield.

, DL , and OLB disrupted plays in the backfield. ILB Darrian Beavers shut down a screen pass.

shut down a screen pass. Defensive backs Gervarrius Owens , Dane Belton , and Gemon Green would have had “sacks” on blitzes.

, , and would have had “sacks” on blitzes. WR Jalin Hyatt got good separation on his routes in both 1-on-1 and team drills.

got good separation on his routes in both 1-on-1 and team drills. Wideouts Sterling Shepard and Cole Beasley made plays in the passing game.

and made plays in the passing game. RB Saquon Barkley had good gains on both an outside run and a screen pass. Both running backs Eric Gray and James Robinson had good runs as well.

had good gains on both an outside run and a screen pass. Both running backs and had good runs as well. QB Tyrod Taylor hit WR Collin Johnson for a touchdown on a fade pass.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants hold their second and final joint practice with the Detroit Lions on Wednesday (10:30AM-12:35PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.