New York Giants Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

NO WAIVER-WIRE ACTIVITY FOR THE NEW YORK GIANTS…

The New York Giants were not awarded any waiver claims for players waived by other teams on Tuesday. And none of the players waived by the Giants were claimed by other teams. It is not currently known if the Giants, who were 26th in line in the waiver process, put in any claims.

GIANTS SIGN 14 PLAYERS TO THE PRACTICE SQUAD…

The New York Giants have officially re-signed the following 12 players to the team’s 16-man Practice Squad:

QB Tommy DeVito

WR Cole Beasley

TE Ryan Jones

OL Tyre Phillips

DL Ryder Anderson

OLB Tomon Fox

OLB Oshane Ximines

ILB Darrian Beavers

ILB Dyontae Johnson

CB Amani Oruwariye

CB Gemon Green

S Alex Cook

Unofficially, the team has also signed WR Dennis Houston and TE Tyree Jackson to the Practice Squad, both of whom were with other teams. The Giants still have two remaining spots open on the Practice Squad.

The 24-year old, 6’1”, 202-pound Houston originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys after the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent most of 2022 on Dallas’ Practice Squad, playing in two regular-season games and catching two passes for 16 yards. The Cowboys waived him on Tuesday.

The 25-year old, 6’7”, 249-pound Jackson was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Buffalo Bills after the 2019 NFL Draft. He has spent time with the Bills (2019), DC Defenders (2020), and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-2023). The Eagles cut him on Saturday. A quarterback in college and with the Bills and Defenders, the Eagles converted him to tight end in 2021. Jackson has played in 14 regular-season games with the Eagles, with three starts, catching just three passes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

INJURY REPORT…

CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remains on the Reserve/Physically-Unable-to-Perform (PUP) List from the Active/PUP List. TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown) remains on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (knee), WR Parris Campbell (unknown), TE Lawrence Cager (ankle), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Bobby McCain (concussion), and S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring) did not practice.

S/CB Nick McCloud (groin) returned to practice.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The Giants practice on Thursday afternoon 1(2:30-2:00PM). General Manager Joe Schoen, Head Coach Brian Daboll, and select players will also address the media.