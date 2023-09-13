September 13, 2023 New York Giants Injury Report

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring/rest day) did not practice on Wednesday.

“(Thomas) will not practice today,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll. “He’s making progress, I’d put him in day-to-day… Just going to give Waller a vet day. He’s good, but just going to give him a vet day… that’s something we planned all along, even really since we got him with the sports science and the medical staff. Those guys that are over 30 and have had a lot of wear and tear, that have played. We are going to give him a rest day. It’ll probably be once a week… It’s a regular thing… (Sterling Shepard) will have one, probably tomorrow.”

“Right now, I am just taking it day-by-day,” said Thomas. “That’s the process that I have. It’s been feeling better since it first started when I first hurt it. Just giving it time and see how it does.”

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), OT Matt Peart (elbow), OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), LB Cam Brown (ankle), CB Deonte Banks (calf), CB Cor’Dale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), and PK Graham Gano (ankle) were limited in practice.

CB Amani Oruwariye, who is on the Practice Squad, suffered a neck injury during practice and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Giants issued the following statement: “He had movement in all his extremities and was taken to Hackensack Medical Center for further evaluation. The results of the evaluation and testing were negative, and Oruwariye was cleared to return to the team’s facility.”

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Thursday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The coordinators and select players will also address the media.