 

No Practice for Andrew Thomas; Coordinators Address Media

Sep 292023
 
SEPTEMBER 29, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…
LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) did not practice on Friday after practicing on Thursday. Head Coach Brian Daboll said “Let’s give it a couple of days before making a decision.”

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), TE Daniel Bellinger (neck), DL D.J. Davidson (elbow), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) were limited in practice. OL Ben Bredeson (concussion) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…
Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following coaches are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…
The team practices again on Saturday (11:45AM-1:15PM). Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.

