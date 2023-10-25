Eleven New York Giants on Injury Report

OCTOBER 25, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The following two players did not practice on Wednesday:

RB Gary Brightwell (hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (rest day)

The following nine players were limited in practice:

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

RB Saquon Barkley (elbow)

TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

RT Evan Neal (ankle)

OC John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (neck)

PK Graham Gano (left knee)

When asked about Daniel Jones, Head Coach Brian Daboll replied, “Same as he was last week. He’ll do stuff at practice, non-contact. Getting better, but same… no team reps (in practice).”

“There’s a number of tests that they’re looking to see improvement,” said Jones. “I can do pretty much everything. I can throw, I can run, I can lift. It’s just a contact thing… I think there are still some symptoms there.”

As for Thomas, he told the press after practice, “Not too bad today. First time I’ve put on a helmet in a while, so that was a good feeling being out there with my teammates again. More than I’ve been doing by myself with the trainers and stuff like that. Just continue to stress it and see how it responds… I think I’m just following the plans of the trainers like I think they just want me to kind of mimic what I would do if I was at practice, but they also want to limit and not just cut me loose because there is a chance you can make it worse with soft tissue, so that’s the plan I’m trying to follow.”

The Giants practice again on Thursday afternoon.