Green Bay Packers 38 - New York Giants 13
Six New York Giants Named to All-Pro Team; Injury Update
New York Giants Coordinators Talk Green Bay Packers
January 4, 2017 New York Giants Injury Report
Eli Manning, Jonathan Casillas, Janoris Jenkins Talk Packers
January 2, 2017 Ben McAdoo Conference Call
Playoff Game Preview: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, January 8, 2017

BigBlueInteractive.com’s in-depth preview of the New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, January 8, 2017 post-season game. Includes injury report.

Game Review: New York Giants at Washington Redskins, January 1, 2017

New York Giants 19 – Washington Redskins 10. BigBlueInteractive.com Game Review: New York Giants at Washington Redskins, January 1, 2017.

2017 NFL Draft Prospects: January 2, 2017 Bowl Games

BigBlueInteractive.com draft expert Sy’56 breaks down the top 2017 NFL Draft prospects playing in bowl games (January 2, 2017 Bowl Games).

2017 NFL Draft Prospects: December 31, 2016 Bowl Games

BigBlueInteractive.com draft expert Sy’56 breaks down the top 2017 NFL Draft prospects playing in bowl games (December 31, 2016 Bowl Games).

