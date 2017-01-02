 

Eli Manning Co-Winner of "Walter Payton Man of the Year"
Giants.com Player Interviews; New York Giants Reading
New York Giants Sign Kicker Aldrick Rosas
New York Giants Sign Center Khaled Holmes
New York Giants Sign Four More to Reserve/Future Contracts
New York Giants Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
New York Giants 2016 Positional Review: Wide Receivers

BigBlueInteractive.com 2016 positional review of the New York Giants wide receivers performance, including Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard, and Victor Cruz.

New York Giants 2016 Positional Review: Tight Ends

BigBlueInteractive.com 2016 positional review of the New York Giants tight ends performance, including Will Tye, Larry Donnell, and Jerell Adams.

New York Giants 2016 Positional Review: Offensive Line

BigBlueInteractive.com 2016 positional review of the New York Giants offensive line performance, including Ereck Flowers, Justin Pugh, Weston Richburg.

Burying the Ghosts - The 1986 New York Giants

A historical overview of the 1986 New York Giants, the team that won the Giants first Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXI) and fifth NFL Title.

