Key Questions Heading into 2023 New York Giants Training Camp

The New York Giants shocked much of the football world in 2022 by making the playoffs and winning a playoff game. Rookie Head Coach Brian Daboll was awarded “Coach of the Year” honors. On paper, the team followed this up with a strong offseason in terms of both free agency and the draft. Nevertheless, the Giants still finished third in their own division and face a far tougher schedule in 2023. It is certainly possible that the team may be better this year but fail to make the playoffs.

Most pundits believe the Philadelphia Eagles are in a league of their own in the NFC. The Dallas Cowboys are widely believed to still be better than the Giants as well. The short-term goal is to attempt to close the gap between the Giants and those two teams that went 5-0 against the Giants last year.

Much depends on the answers to these questions: