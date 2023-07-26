July 26, 2023 New York Giants Training Camp Report

JULY 26, 2022 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held their first summer training camp practice of the year on Wednesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Today was really go out there and compete,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “There’s going to be a lot of mistakes that’ll be made. We’re going to try to put you in difficult situations; move on to the next play as quick as you can. Support your teammates. Go out there and play as hard and smart as you can. Again, today is kind of page one of the of the 2023 season. A long way to go, let’s just take it day by day and get better each day.”

ABSENTEES AND INJURY REPORT…

The following players began training camp on injury or did-not-report lists:

Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List: WR Sterling Shepard (ACL), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL), OG Marcus McKethan (ACL), DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus), DL D.J. Davidson (ACL), and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL)

(ACL), WR (ACL), OG (ACL), DL (meniscus), DL (ACL), and CB (ACL) Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) List: WR Jamison Crowder (calf)

(calf) Reserve/Did-Not-Report List: DL Vernon Butler

WR Jalin Hyatt (illness and heat related) left practice early with trainers, but later returned.

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches suffered a concussion in a car accident while leaving the team’s facility. He is currently in the concussion protocol.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

The focus of Day 1 of training camp was 7-on-7 and some 11-on-11 red zone drills. The players are not in full pads yet.

Bobby Okereke and Darrian Beavers started at inside linebacker.

and started at inside linebacker. The starting defensive backs were CB Adoree’ Jackson , CB Deonte Banks , slot CB Darnay Holmes , S Xavier McKinney , and S Jason Pinnock .

, CB , slot CB , S , and S . In 7-on-7 drills, QB Daniel Jones scrambled and threw a touchdown pass to RB Saquon Barkley , who made a fully-extended, toe-dragging catch for the score against S Xavier McKinney .

scrambled and threw a touchdown pass to RB , who made a fully-extended, toe-dragging catch for the score against S . TE Darren Waller stood out throughout practice as the defense had problems covering him. Waller made a juggling catch in traffic near the goal line on a pass from QB Daniel Jones . Jones later connected with Waller for two more touchdowns.

stood out throughout practice as the defense had problems covering him. Waller made a juggling catch in traffic near the goal line on a pass from QB . Jones later connected with Waller for two more touchdowns. Both TE Darren Waller and WR Parris Campbell were used out of the backfield.

and WR were used out of the backfield. QB Daniel Jones threw a dart to WR Parris Campbell for a touchdown (Jones connected with Campbell on two scores). Jones then threw another dart to WR Cole Beasley on a slant pattern for a touchdown against CB Darnay Holmes . Beasley received a lot of first-team reps.

threw a dart to WR for a touchdown (Jones connected with Campbell on two scores). Jones then threw another dart to WR on a slant pattern for a touchdown against CB . Beasley received a lot of first-team reps. QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to a diving TE Daniel Bellinger in the corner of the end zone.

threw a touchdown to a diving TE in the corner of the end zone. First-team offensive line was LT Andrew Thomas , LG Joshua Ezeudu , OC Ben Bredeson , RG Mark Glowinski , and RT Evan Neal .

, LG , OC , RG , and RT . QB Daniel Jones scored on a designed run on the edge of the defense.

scored on a designed run on the edge of the defense. WR Jalin Hyatt flashed his speed on an end-around for a touchdown.

flashed his speed on an end-around for a touchdown. In 11-on-11 drills, QB Daniel Jones threw a touchdown to WR Isaiah Hodgins against CB Deonte Banks .

threw a touchdown to WR against CB . QB Tyrod Taylor threw three touchdowns to David Sills , and one each to WR Kalil Pimpleton and WR Collin Johnson .

threw three touchdowns to , and one each to WR and WR . WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton flashed and caught a touchdown pass from QB Tommy Devito .

flashed and caught a touchdown pass from QB . QB Tommy Devito also threw two touchdowns to WR Jaydon Mickens and another to RB James Robinson .

also threw two touchdowns to WR and another to RB . ILB Micah McFadden and S Dane Belton broke up a passes.

and S broke up a passes. TE Lawrence Cager also caught a touchdown pass.

also caught a touchdown pass. One caveat with all of the touchdown passes. Some came after the quarterback was forced to hold onto the ball because no one was open.

GENERAL MANAGER JOE SCHOEN AND HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Joe Schoen’s and Brian Daboll’s press conference on Wednesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Thursday morning (10:00-11:45AM). The practice is open to the public. Head Coach Brian Daboll and select players will also address the media.