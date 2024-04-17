Nick McCloud Signs His Tender; Cam Brown Departs

NICK McCLOUD SIGNS HIS TENDER…

New York Giants restricted free agent cornerback Nick McCloud has signed his 1-year, $2.985 million tender.

While McCloud saw his playing time decrease in 2023, with his overall defensive snaps falling from 57 percent in 2022 to 28 percent in 2023, he remained a valuable and versatile reserve and sometimes starter. McCloud played in all 17 games with three starts and was credited with 28 tackles, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, and two pass defenses. He also had value on special teams where he was third on the team with seven special teams tackles.

McCloud was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Bills after the 2021 NFL Draft. The Giants claimed McCloud off of waivers from the Buffalo Bills in late August 2022. He ended up being a surprising contributor, being force-fed into the starting line-up after Adoree’ Jackson was lost for most of the second half of the regular-season. McCloud played in 14 regular-season games with eight starts, accruing 43 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and seven pass defenses.

CAM BROWN SIGNS WITH DOLPHINS…

New York Giants unrestricted free agent linebacker Cam Brown has signed with the Miami Dolphins. Drafted in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Giants, Cam Brown has become exclusively a special teams player. Brown only received three defensive snaps in 2022 and none in 2023, while playing 85 percent of all special teams snaps. In 2023, he played in 16 games, and was credited with eight special teams tackles (second highest on the team).