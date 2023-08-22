AUGUST 22, 2023 NEW YORK GIANTS TRAINING CAMP REPORT…

The New York Giants held another training camp practice on Tuesday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The practices are no longer open to the public.

INJURY REPORT…

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL) and CB Aaron Robinson (ACL) remain on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

RB Gary Brightwell (unknown), WR Cole Beasley (leg), WR Sterling Shepard (rest day), TE Tommy Sweeney (unknown), OL Jack Anderson (unknown), DL Leonard Williams (rest day), DL Ryder Anderson (triceps), LB Cam Brown (unknown), CB Cor’Dale Flott (unknown), S/CB Nick McCloud (unknown), and S Jason Pinnock (leg) did not practice.

OL Tyre Phillips (unknown) returned to practice on a limited basis.

PRACTICE NOTES…

Some snippets from various media sources:

Today was a run-heavy practice in full pads.

TE Darren Waller continued to shine in practice, catching a number of passes including a juggling reception despite tight coverage from CB Adoree’ Jackson .

continued to shine in practice, catching a number of passes including a juggling reception despite tight coverage from CB . DL A’Shawn Robinson , ILB Micah McFadden , and S Dane Belton all worked with the starting defense.

, ILB , and S all worked with the starting defense. Defensive linemen Jordon Riley and D.J. Davidson also received first-team reps.

and also received first-team reps. The rotation at guard continued, including Mark Glowinski getting snaps at left guard.

getting snaps at left guard. WR Jalin Hyatt caught a 60-yard deep ball for a touchdown from QB Tyrod Taylor , beating defensive backs Alex Cook and Amani Oruwariye .

caught a 60-yard deep ball for a touchdown from QB , beating defensive backs and . CB Tre Hawkins broke up a pass intended for WR Jamison Crowder and CB Adoree’ Jackson broke up pass intended for WR Darius Slayton .

broke up a pass intended for WR and CB broke up pass intended for WR . OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux picked up another “sack.”

picked up another “sack.” QB Daniel Jones was 12-of-14 with two red-zone touchdowns to WR Darius Slayton. Four of his completions went to TE Darren Waller.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Tuesday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The New York Giants practice Wednesday afternoon (12:45-2:45PM). The team’s coordinators will also address the media.