Thursday New York Giants Injury Update; Coordinators Address Media

NOVEMBER 9, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RB Deon Jackson (concussion), RT Evan Neal (ankle), OG Mark Glowinski (personal matter), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) did not practice on Thursday.

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), and OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) were limited in practice.

OL Justin Pugh (ankle) and S Dane Belton (back) fully practiced.

THE COACHES SPEAK…

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

WHAT'S UP NEXT…

The team practices again on Friday. Head Coach Brian Daboll, the position coaches, and select players will also address the media.