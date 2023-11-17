Evan Neal and Adoree’ Jackson Out Again

NOVEMBER 17, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RT Evan Neal (ankle)and CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion) did not practice on Friday. Both have officially been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), LT Andrew Thomas (knee), OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle), and ILB Bobby Okereke (hip) were limited in practice. Thomas is “questionable” for the game while the other four players are expected to play.

QB Tommy DeVito (left shoulder/knee), RB Deon Jackson (concussion), WR Jalin Hyatt (concussion), OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion), CB Deonte Banks (ankle), CB Cor’Dale Flott (shoulder), S Xavier McKinney (rib), and S Jason Pinnock (thumb/ankle) fully practiced. All eight players are expected to play on Sunday.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the Commanders in Maryland on Sunday.