Dexter Lawrence and Darius Slayton Doubtful

GIANTS SIGN RANDY BULLOCK TO 53-MAN ROSTER…

The New York Giants have signed place kicker Randy Bullock to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad. Bullock has kicked for the Giants for the past three games as a standard elevation from the Practice Squad. The Giants also re-signed Cade York to the Practice Squad. York was waived from the 53-man roster on Wednesday. He was signed by the Giants off of the Practice Squad of the Tennessee Titans almost three weeks ago.

NOVEMBER 24, 2023 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

RT Evan Neal (ankle) and NT Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) did not practice on Friday. Neal has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots; Lawrence is “doubtful” for the game.

WR Darius Slayton (neck), OL Sean Harlow (knee), DL A’Shawn Robinson (back), ILB Bobby Okereke (hip/rib), and CB Tre Hawkins (shoulder) practiced on a limited basis. Slayton is “doubtful” for the game; the other four players are expected to play.

RB Eric Gray (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (hip), OC John Michael Schmitz (finger), LT Andrew Thomas (knee), OT Tyre Phillips (knee), CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion), and S Bobby McCain (illness) fully practiced. Gray is “questionable” for the game; the other six players are expected to be available to play.

“We’ll take (Lawrence and Slayton) right up to game time,” said Head Coach Brian Daboll before practice. “We’ll let them go through today, get treatment, tomorrow, get treatment, and then we’ll talk about it Sunday morning.”

TOMMY DeVITO EARNS “ROOKIE OF THE WEEK” HONORS…

Quarterback Tommy DeVito has been named “Rookie of the Week” for his performance against the Washington Commanders last Sunday. In that game, DeVito completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions for a 137.7 passer rating.

HEAD COACH BRIAN DABOLL…

The transcript of Brian Daboll’s press conference on Friday is available in The Corner Forum while the video is available on YouTube.

THE PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

There is no media availability to the Giants on Saturday. The team plays the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.