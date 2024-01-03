Wednesday’s Giants Injury Report; Roster Moves

JANUARY 3, 2024 GIANTS INJURY REPORT…

The Giants held a walk-through practice on Wednesday and issued the following injury report as a projection:

OC John Michael Schmitz (shin) and S Jason Pinnock (toe) did not practice on Wednesday.

QB Tyrod Taylor (back), ILB Carter Coughlin (shoulder), CB Deonte Banks (shoulder), and CB Darnay Holmes (foot) were limited.

ROSTER MOVES…

On Tuesday, the Giants placed OT Tyre Phillips (torn quad tendon) on Injured Reserve. After being cut in August, the Giants re-signed Phillips to the 53-man roster from the Practice Squad of the Philadelphia Eagles in October. He was immediately thrust into the starting lineup at right tackle due injuries to Evan Neal. Phillips suffered a torn quad tendon in his right leg in Week 17, an injury that requires surgery. In all, Phillips played in 10 games with nine starts at right tackle for the Giants in 2023.

On Monday, the Giants signed OLB Jeremiah Martin to the Practice Squad. The 24-year old, 6’4”, 267-pound Martin was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Cleveland Browns after the 2023 NFL Draft. The Browns waived him in late August.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI NAMED “NFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK”…

New York Giants wide receiver Gunner Olszewski has been named the “NFC Special Teams Player of the Week” for his performance against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. In that game, Olszewski returned four punts for 108 yards, including a 94-yard return for a touchdown. It was the second longest punt return in Giants’ history and the longest in 95 years. In 1928, Al Youngblood scored on a 95-yard return against the Pottsville Maroons.

THE HEAD COACH AND PLAYERS SPEAK…

Transcripts and video clips of the media sessions with the following players are available in The Corner Forum and on YouTube:

WHAT’S UP NEXT…

The players practice on Thursday afternoon. The team’s coordinators will also address the media.