More Coaching Staff Tweaks for Giants; Raiders Pursued Jessie Armstead

MORE COACHING STAFF TWEAKS FOR GIANTS…

The Giants have shifted Mike Adams from assistant special teams coach to assistant secondary coach. After serving as a coaching intern with the Giants in the summer of 2022, Adams formally joined joined the Giants coaching staff last offseason. In 2021, he served as assistant defensive backs coach for the Chicago Bears. Adams will work with Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach Jerome Henderson and Safeties Coach Mike Treier. Adams received interest from the Washington Commanders for their defensive backs coach vacancy this offseason.

The Giants have also given Drew Wilson a new title. He is now the assistant director of strength and conditioning. From 2021-2023, Wilson was the assistant strength and conditioning coach. He will work with Executive Director of Player Performance Aaron Wellman, Director of Strength and Conditioning Frank Piraino, Director of Performance/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Sam Coad, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Mark Loecher, and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Steven Tatekawa.

RAIDERS PURSUED JESSIE ARMSTEAD…

According to media reports, the Las Vegas Raiders and their head coach Antonio Pierce were interested in hiring Jessie Armstead away from the Giants, but Armstead has chosen to remain with the team. Armstead was hired by the Giants in 2008 as a special assistant and consultant. His job titled eventually changed to special assistant to the general manager. Apparently, Armstead would have held a similar role with the Raiders. Both Pierce (2005-2009) and Armstead (1993-2001) played linebacker for the Giants.